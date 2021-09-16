Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Do Americans need boosters yet? Here are the questions the FDA will be asking

Do Americans need boosters yet? Here are the questions the FDA will be asking

Posted: Sep 16, 2021 10:31 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2021 10:31 PM
Posted By: By Maggie Fox, CNN

Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration start meeting early Friday to discuss whether Americans need booster shots yet.

It's a simple question but one that has become bogged down in politics and turf battles. It's sometimes seemed to put the FDA's independence at odds with a White House team eager to appear to be out ahead of an unpredictable pandemic.

On the surface, it's a routine consideration of one company's request for permission to start giving people a third, booster shot of its vaccine to help improve protection.

Underneath, it's a decision that will affect all three vaccines authorized for the US market, and more that are in the pipeline. It could affect how people view vaccines, and for many, it taps into fears about disease and unknown risks.

But the questions the FDA's Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will be considering are straightforward: Is immunity waning, and will boosters restore it?

Researchers have been busy answering the second question first. Multiple studies now show that a third dose of Pfizer's or Moderna's vaccines, or a second dose of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, turbo-charge the production of antibodies.

Levels of these immune system proteins -- the first line of defense against infection -- spike after people get a booster dose. As with other vaccines that require boosters, a longer interval of time between initial immunization and the booster seems to amplify this response.

Some initial data from Israel also indicates this boost in antibodies does translate into fewer infections among vaccinated people. It's this data that has helped drive the enthusiasm of White House advisers, including National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The second question is a little harder to answer. Is immunity waning? Are fully vaccinated people becoming, with each day, more likely to become infected?

Again, data from Israel indicated that the longer out people were from their first round of immunizations, the more likely they were to suffer breakthrough infections.

But there is much less data about this from the United States. That's in no small part because the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not been tracking all breakthrough cases -- only those serious enough to put people into the hospital or to kill them. One question VRBPAC will be asking is how much data there is indicating that immunity is starting to drop off among Americans who were among the first to be vaccinated.

There are two ways to answer that question. Most of the studies Pfizer and other groups have done to support the argument for boosters look at people's blood -- their levels of antibody protection. There's not a lot of data yet that shows more people who were vaccinated early on are becoming infected in the US.

And the FDA has been clear that it wants US data. "Some studies may be more reliable than others. Furthermore, US-based studies of post-authorization effectiveness of BNT162b2 may most accurately represent vaccine effectiveness in the US population," it said pointedly in briefing documents released ahead of Friday's meeting.

Then there is a question about what vaccines are actually intended to do. Are they meant to prevent all infection, in essence creating a force field around people? Or is it, as FDA, CDC and the White House have all argued, that what vaccines are really meant to do is prevent severe disease and death?

There are very strong indications that vaccines are still doing that. As of September 7, according to the CDC's limited tracking, 14,115 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized with Covid-19 or died of it. That's out of 176 million fully vaccinated people.

One reason they're protecting against severe disease and death is the complex nature of the human immune system. Antibodies are not the only defense against infection. They may stop the virus from getting into some cells in the body, but there's another line of defense: cell-based immunity. Cells called B cells and T cells can take longer to generate than antibodies, but they provide a longer-lived, broader defense against infection and are responsible for decreases in severe infections.

Plus, FDA has already okayed the use of third shots in the most vulnerable people -- those with immune systems that have been compromised by disease or drug treatment who may not have mounted a proper response to the first doses.

So VRBPAC members will be asking questions about all of this science.

There's a third factor. It has little to do with hard science and more to do with global public health.

The World Health Organization has been arguing long and hard against the use of booster doses in wealthier nations until most of the rest of the world is vaccinated. WHO's concern is equity -- the organization says there's not enough evidence yet to show boosters are even needed, but it also wants to make sure that rich nations don't get bogged down in arguing about boosters and distributing them while other countries go without a single dose of vaccine.

There's a pragmatic angle to this argument, also. If coronavirus is circulating anywhere in the world, it can spread anywhere. And vaccination may not always protect people who argue that what happens in, say, Africa is not their problem. Because if a virus is spreading, it is mutating -- and coronavirus could easily evolve into a form that resists current vaccines.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 676505

Reported Deaths: 8049
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1396591852
Ramsey58216942
Dakota51771493
Anoka47702478
Washington30460309
Stearns24688240
St. Louis20106335
Scott19489144
Wright18332163
Olmsted15650110
Sherburne13375100
Carver1198951
Clay905895
Rice9047119
Blue Earth857947
Crow Wing7723101
Kandiyohi740988
Chisago706157
Otter Tail660990
Benton638799
Mower551838
Winona549552
Goodhue546180
Douglas530084
Itasca512870
Beltrami496972
Steele496321
McLeod495262
Isanti487170
Morrison463862
Nobles445450
Polk428275
Becker427459
Freeborn426438
Lyon390654
Carlton387259
Nicollet371947
Pine371526
Mille Lacs351760
Brown343543
Cass340335
Le Sueur337929
Todd318334
Meeker301749
Waseca286025
Martin259033
Wabasha23984
Dodge23833
Roseau229723
Hubbard226841
Houston201616
Renville198247
Redwood195641
Fillmore190710
Pennington188421
Wadena182723
Faribault177625
Cottonwood175824
Sibley173910
Chippewa169839
Kanabec163529
Watonwan153911
Aitkin153838
Rock137919
Jackson134112
Pope12858
Pipestone124126
Yellow Medicine123820
Swift116419
Murray114810
Koochiching113019
Stevens104611
Marshall100918
Clearwater100218
Lake90721
Wilkin89014
Lac qui Parle84624
Big Stone6724
Grant6628
Mahnomen6629
Lincoln6424
Norman6319
Kittson53122
Unassigned53093
Red Lake4667
Traverse4205
Lake of the Woods3814
Cook2060

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 426400

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Unassigned190
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Turning cooler with rain showers to end the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Diversity Council hosts virtual meeting

Image

DMC sets sights on reimagining Rochester's riverfront

Image

DMC light show

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/16/21)

${item.thumbnail.title}

RST hosts full-scale simulated aircraft emergency training

Image

Job growth holds steady across Minnesota

Image

Mason City Chamber Cup competition

Image

Community meeting over Motel 6 problems

Image

RST hosts simulated emergency

Image

Job Growth

Community Events