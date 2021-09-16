Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The FBI failed Olympic gymnasts. What does that mean for everyone else?

The FBI failed Olympic gymnasts. What does that mean for everyone else?

Posted: Sep 16, 2021 9:51 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2021 9:51 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney won gold for the US in gymnastics but were ignored or dismissed by the country's justice system for too long before Larry Nassar, the predator volunteering as a doctor for USA Gymnastics and working at Michigan State University, was put behind bars.

The gymnasts, who included US world championship team alum Maggie Nichols, told lawmakers in agonizing detail about their abuse by Nassar and how he had been able to continue after the FBI botched the first complaints made by Maroney in 2015.

Read CNN's full report on the testimony

Because the FBI did not follow up, Nassar's molestation of gymnasts went on, even after more complaints were made. Maroney was already a gold medal-winning gymnast at that point. How did that not create more alarm at the FBI?

What does it mean for victims who aren't Olympic medalists?

When agents from Indianapolis finally did file a report on Maroney's allegations, they botched that, too, relying on a page of notes and their memories. Maroney said the agents "made entirely false claims about what I said."

An inspector general report this year agreed, and accused agents in Indianapolis of failing to properly investigate complaints, failing for more than a year to write a report on an interview in which Maroney had detailed her abuse and then lying to cover up their failures.

"After telling my entire story of abuse to the FBI in the summer of 2015, not only did the FBI not report my abuse, but when they eventually documented the report, 17 months later, they made entirely false claims about what I said," she said.

The agent in charge of the Indianapolis office at the time, Jay Abbott, who actually wanted to apply for a job at USA Gymnastics after the Nassar scandal broke, has since retired. The agent who failed to follow up on Maroney's accusations, Michael Langeman, was fired last week, before the women testified Wednesday. (Langeman declined to comment to The Washington Post on Tuesday.)

RELATED: Takeaways from the Senate hearing on the FBI's failures to investigate gymnasts' charges against Nassar

But lawmakers and the gymnasts would prefer criminal prosecutions, something the Justice Department, under both Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump, has so far declined to pursue.

FBI Director Christopher Wray apologized, profusely, on Wednesday for the agency's failure.

"I'm especially sorry that there were people at the FBI who had their own chance to stop this monster back in 2015 and failed, and that is inexcusable. It never should have happened, and we're doing everything in our power to make sure it never happens again," Wray said.

All the women said that either they or people they knew had been molested in the 17 months during which the FBI had failed to act.

READ: Biles, Maroney, Raisman and Nichols opening statements before Congress

Here's a detailed timeline of those failures published alongside the FBI Office of the Inspector General report. It also suggested policy changes.

"We have been failed, and we deserve answers," said Biles.

Raisman talked about her own feelings of guilt about the system that had failed.

"So many survivors suffer with guilt and shame and so it takes everything I have to work on not taking the blame for that, because it's horrific to know that over 100 victims could have been spared the abuse. All we needed was one adult to do the right thing," she said.

Rachael Denhollander, the first survivor to speak publicly about Nassar's abuse, is now a lawyer and talked Thursday on CNN about the need for accountability at the FBI.

"If a citizen were to behave -- lying to the Department of Justice and investigators -- the same way these FBI agents behaved, you can bet there would be grounds for criminal charges," she said.

But a major problem is the systems built to protect institutions like the FBI, USA Gymnastics, and Michigan State.

"For all of us to continually have to keep raising our voices, and fighting not just an abuser but a system that protected him, is exhausting and retraumatizing," said Denhollander. "It's a reminder that it's not just the abuser who is untrustworthy. It's everybody around you, too."

There is plenty of evidence for what she says -- the abuse scandal at Ohio State University featured another doctor, the late Richard Strauss, but the victims were wrestlers, not gymnasts.

At Penn State, it was assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky abusing young boys for at least 15 years.

At Michigan, as we've learned this summer, it was the football coach's son, Matt Schembechler, who said he was among the team doctor's victims in 1969. Dr. Robert Anderson would stay at the university until 2003. There are potentially hundreds of victims.

There are much smaller stories too.

Remember Dennis Hastert, the former speaker of the House? He was disgraced after the allegations in 2015 that as a high school teacher and coach in Illinois he had molested at least four boys.

One of his accusers had demanded hush money from Hastert, who drew scrutiny from the FBI when he withdrew large sums of money.

He actually worked with federal agents to trap the man, accusing him of extortion and recording phone conversations. Until the man told agents Hastert had abused him.

Hastert ultimately served 13 months in prison. He never faced sexual abuse charges because the statute of limitation had expired, but he pleaded guilty in October 2015 to structuring bank transactions in a way that evaded requirements that he report where the money was going.

But the story ended Wednesday: As the gymnasts were testifying on Capitol Hill about their abuse, the former House speaker reached a tentative out-of-court settlement with the man who accused him of abuse.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 676505

Reported Deaths: 8049
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1396591852
Ramsey58216942
Dakota51771493
Anoka47702478
Washington30460309
Stearns24688240
St. Louis20106335
Scott19489144
Wright18332163
Olmsted15650110
Sherburne13375100
Carver1198951
Clay905895
Rice9047119
Blue Earth857947
Crow Wing7723101
Kandiyohi740988
Chisago706157
Otter Tail660990
Benton638799
Mower551838
Winona549552
Goodhue546180
Douglas530084
Itasca512870
Beltrami496972
Steele496321
McLeod495262
Isanti487170
Morrison463862
Nobles445450
Polk428275
Becker427459
Freeborn426438
Lyon390654
Carlton387259
Nicollet371947
Pine371526
Mille Lacs351760
Brown343543
Cass340335
Le Sueur337929
Todd318334
Meeker301749
Waseca286025
Martin259033
Wabasha23984
Dodge23833
Roseau229723
Hubbard226841
Houston201616
Renville198247
Redwood195641
Fillmore190710
Pennington188421
Wadena182723
Faribault177625
Cottonwood175824
Sibley173910
Chippewa169839
Kanabec163529
Watonwan153911
Aitkin153838
Rock137919
Jackson134112
Pope12858
Pipestone124126
Yellow Medicine123820
Swift116419
Murray114810
Koochiching113019
Stevens104611
Marshall100918
Clearwater100218
Lake90721
Wilkin89014
Lac qui Parle84624
Big Stone6724
Grant6628
Mahnomen6629
Lincoln6424
Norman6319
Kittson53122
Unassigned53093
Red Lake4667
Traverse4205
Lake of the Woods3814
Cook2060

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 426400

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Unassigned190
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Turning cooler with rain showers to end the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Diversity Council hosts virtual meeting

Image

DMC sets sights on reimagining Rochester's riverfront

Image

DMC light show

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/16/21)

${item.thumbnail.title}

RST hosts full-scale simulated aircraft emergency training

Image

Job growth holds steady across Minnesota

Image

Mason City Chamber Cup competition

Image

Community meeting over Motel 6 problems

Image

RST hosts simulated emergency

Image

Job Growth

Community Events