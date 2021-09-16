Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A timeline of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito's case

A timeline of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito's case

Posted: Sep 16, 2021 6:20 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2021 6:20 PM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Local and federal authorities are looking for 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who was reported missing by her family over the weekend after she had been traveling with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie returned to the pair's North Port, Florida, home earlier this month without Petito and is now refusing to talk to authorities, police say. Petito's family and their attorneys have pleaded with Laundrie and his family to cooperate and help bring the girl home.

An attorney for the Laundrie family said in a Tuesday statement his family is "remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment" on the advice of counsel.

Petito is White, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 110 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads, "Let it be." The FBI has set up a national hotline -- 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324) -- to receive tips.

Here's what we know about the timeline in the case of the missing woman.

June 2021

North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a Thursday news briefing that Petito and Laundrie -- who Garrison described as the woman's fiancé -- embarked on a cross-country trip in June.

They planned to travel in Petito's white Ford van to the West Coast and visit state national parks across the Western United States, Garrison said.

She had been excited to share her journey with her family and others on social media, he said.

"She maintained regular contact with her family members during her travels, however that communication abruptly stopped around the end of August," the police chief added.

August 12, 2021

Moab, Utah, police had an encounter with the couple on August 12, where officers described them as having "engaged in some sort of altercation."

Although the two are described as getting into a physical fight following an argument, "both the male and female reported they are in love and engaged to be married and desperately didn't wish to see anyone charged with a crime," a report from officer Eric Pratt said.

At officers' suggestion, the couple separated for the night, the report said, which described Petito as "confused and emotional."

"After evaluating the totality of the circumstances, I do not believe the situation escalated to the level of a domestic assault as much as that of a mental health crisis," officer Daniel Robbins wrote in the police report. No charges were filed.

The couple each had their own cell phones in case of emergency, the report added.

Last week of August

Petito's family told police they were last in contact with her during the last week of August, North Port police said.

Before that last communication, Petito is believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, police say.

In a Thursday news conference, Petito family attorney Richard Stafford said the family's last communication with Petito was August 30, but they do not believe the message they received was from Petito. He declined to share what the message said or why they did not believe it was her writing.

September 1, 2021

Laundrie returned to the couple's North Port home, where his parents also live, on September 1, according to police.

The white vehicle Petito and Laundrie had been traveling in was later recovered by police at the home. It was processed and "there was some material in there" that authorities will be going through, North Port police spokesperson Josh Taylor said at a news briefing on Wednesday.

September 11, 2021

After not being able to get in touch with her, Petito's family -- who lives in New York -- reported her missing on Saturday evening to the Suffolk County, New York, Police Department.

North Port authorities went to Laundrie's home on Saturday night asking to speak to him and his family but "we were essentially handed the information for their attorney," Taylor, the police spokesperson, said.

"That is the extent of our conversation with them," Taylor said.

September 16

In a letter read by Stafford, the Petito family attorney, during police's Thursday news briefing, the missing woman's family begged for Laundrie's family to help in the investigation.

"Please, if you or your family have any decency left, please, tell us where Gabby is located," Stafford said. "Tell us if we are even looking in the right place. All we want is for Gabby to come home. Please help us make that happen."

He said Petito's family reached out to Laundrie's family earlier this month for any information on where Petito may be, but his family refused to answer.

"We haven't been able to sleep or eat, and our lives are falling apart," the Petito family's letter added.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 676505

Reported Deaths: 8049
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1396591852
Ramsey58216942
Dakota51771493
Anoka47702478
Washington30460309
Stearns24688240
St. Louis20106335
Scott19489144
Wright18332163
Olmsted15650110
Sherburne13375100
Carver1198951
Clay905895
Rice9047119
Blue Earth857947
Crow Wing7723101
Kandiyohi740988
Chisago706157
Otter Tail660990
Benton638799
Mower551838
Winona549552
Goodhue546180
Douglas530084
Itasca512870
Beltrami496972
Steele496321
McLeod495262
Isanti487170
Morrison463862
Nobles445450
Polk428275
Becker427459
Freeborn426438
Lyon390654
Carlton387259
Nicollet371947
Pine371526
Mille Lacs351760
Brown343543
Cass340335
Le Sueur337929
Todd318334
Meeker301749
Waseca286025
Martin259033
Wabasha23984
Dodge23833
Roseau229723
Hubbard226841
Houston201616
Renville198247
Redwood195641
Fillmore190710
Pennington188421
Wadena182723
Faribault177625
Cottonwood175824
Sibley173910
Chippewa169839
Kanabec163529
Watonwan153911
Aitkin153838
Rock137919
Jackson134112
Pope12858
Pipestone124126
Yellow Medicine123820
Swift116419
Murray114810
Koochiching113019
Stevens104611
Marshall100918
Clearwater100218
Lake90721
Wilkin89014
Lac qui Parle84624
Big Stone6724
Grant6628
Mahnomen6629
Lincoln6424
Norman6319
Kittson53122
Unassigned53093
Red Lake4667
Traverse4205
Lake of the Woods3814
Cook2060

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 426400

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Unassigned190
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Mason City
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Turning cooler with rain showers to end the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community meeting over Motel 6 problems

Image

RST hosts simulated emergency

Image

Job Growth

Image

Airport Training

Image

Austin welcomes all with open arms

Image

Minnesota State Patrol hiring

Image

"Little Food Pantry" in Austin

Image

RST hosts full-scale simulated aircraft emergency

Image

Austin welcomes all with open arms

Image

Urgent need for blood

Community Events