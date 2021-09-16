Kim Kardashian West saw your Met Gala memes of her

Just because she couldn't see super well out of that faceless mask doesn't mean Kim Kardashian West didn't notice people having some fun with her Met Gala look this year.

The entrepreneur/reality star shared some of the memes about her on the Instastory section of her verified Instagram account.

One photo of her reaching out with her hands to her sister, model Kendall Jenner, is captioned with Jenner saying, "Kim, is that you?" Kardashian West is shown replying, "Oh my God, Kendall? I can't see you."

Turns out it wasn't far from the truth as Kardashian West shared a photo in which she wrote, "Kendall was calling my name and I couldn't see who it was but I saw the outline of her sparkly dress." She added a crying emoji.

Kardashian West's outfit -- an all-black custom Balenciaga look complete with a faceless mask -- had plenty of people talking and trying to interpret how the look fit into this year's Met Gala theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

She offered an assist, captioning a few of the photos of her Met Gala outfit in an Instagram posting with this question, "What's more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!"

