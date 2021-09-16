Clear

5 things to know for September 16: Covid-19, law enforcement, Nassar, US debt, China

5 things to know for September 16: Covid-19, law enforcement, Nassar, US debt, China

Posted: Sep 16, 2021 7:10 AM
Updated: Sep 16, 2021 7:10 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

It is Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. The Jewish holy day began last night at sundown and is considered the most important and sacred of Jewish religious holidays.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

Three reports published yesterday support the argument that booster doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine would be safe and effective and may be needed. These and other reports will be on the docket tomorrow when FDA vaccine advisers meet to discuss booster doses, though the agency has signaled it has a lot of factors to consider before making an official move on the subject. What's not up for debate, experts say, is that the vaccines work to reduce infection, spread and serious illness. Meanwhile, the rise of child cases of Covid-19 is sounding alarm bells. About 60% of all cases in Georgia over the last 60 days occurred in K-12 schools, representing about a sevenfold increase. In the past week, Ohio has seen a 44% increase in cases among school-age children, compared to a 17% jump in the rest of the population.

2. Policing

The Justice Department has announced that federal law enforcement officers will be banned from using neck restraints (commonly known as chokeholds) during arrests and using no-knock entries while executing warrants except in rare cases. As the federal government looks to increase policing accountability, some states are facing issues within their own justice systems. In Colorado, a 14-month investigation into the Aurora police department found a pattern of practicing racially biased policing and excessive force. In Georgia, the US Justice Department announced a statewide investigation into the state's prisons, focusing on prisoner-on-prisoner violence and sexual abuse of gay, lesbian and transgender prisoners by prisoners and staff.

3. Larry Nassar

Acclaimed gymnasts who were abused by former physician Larry Nassar testified yesterday in a powerful Senate hearing. Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman all accused the FBI of botching its investigation into allegations against Nassar and called out intimidation by the sport's governing bodies. The gymnasts gave new insight into how the FBI had mishandled their allegations. For instance, Maroney said when she related graphic details of her abuse to the FBI in 2015, the formal summary from the agent contained false information that she said minimized the abuse. They also expressed anger over the decision by the Justice Department not to charge two former FBI employees involved in the investigation who were referred by the department's inspector general for potential prosecution.

4. Debt ceiling

The clock is ticking on raising the debt ceiling. In short, if Congress doesn't raise the limit on federal borrowing soon, the government will default on its debt by the end of next month and risk serious damage to both the US economy and its international reputation. However, the issue has created divisions in Congress. Many Republicans don't want to be involved in the vote to raise the debt ceiling because they say Democrats have driven up spending with Covid-19 relief plans and their domestic agenda. Democrats are considering tacking the borrowing increase onto a must-pass spending bill to keep the government open to force the GOP's hand. But if Republicans block that plan, things would get even uglier.

5. China

Major powers are pushing back on China's increasingly aggressive military posturing. President Biden and the UK government will work together on an effort to help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines to try to counter Beijing's influence in the region. While the trilateral partnership isn't specifically about responding to issues with China, the US says it's important to have an allied front against possible Chinese aggression. Meanwhile, Japan has asserted that the Senkaku Islands, known as the Diaoyu Islands in China, are unquestionably Japanese territory. These islands are also claimed by China, so Japan's pushback could set up a new conflict between the region's two biggest powers.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Apple's iPhone 13 secret weapon is, surprisingly, its price

New colors and gizmos are great, but nothing's prettier than a nice discount.

Rivian beats Tesla, GM and Ford to build the first electric pickup truck

For when you want to be environmentally responsible but still have to haul a few loads to the dump.

RuPaul has a new namesake: A rainbow-colored fly

And it's fabulous, baby!

Meghan and Harry are named 'icons' in Time's list of 100 most influential people

We're going to need a new word for "power couple." 

The Crystal Cabin Awards recognize the airplane interior designs of the future

See, a future with more legroom is possible!

TODAY'S NUMBER

40%

That's about how much of the US electricity sector is powered by methane, the main component of natural gas. Methane is a more potent greenhouse gas than the longer-lasting carbon dioxide. The US and EU are expected to announce a plan tomorrow to cut methane emissions by nearly a third by 2030.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"The problem is not theological, it's pastoral. How we bishops deal with this principle. We must be pastors, also with those who are excommunicated. Like God with passion and tenderness. The Bible says so."

Pope Francis, addressing the ongoing debate within the US Catholic Church over granting communion to Catholic politicians who support abortion rights, including President Biden. The Pope said bishops should be pastors, not politicians, in such situations.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

How high can you go? 

"Les oiseaux dans la charmille," also known as Olympia's Song or the Doll Song from Jacques Offenbach's opera "The Tales of Hoffman," is considered one of the hardest pieces of music ever written for soprano voice. It's also bizarre and delightful -- after all, she's playing a wind-up doll! (Click here to view.)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 676505

Reported Deaths: 8049
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1396591852
Ramsey58216942
Dakota51771493
Anoka47702478
Washington30460309
Stearns24688240
St. Louis20106335
Scott19489144
Wright18332163
Olmsted15650110
Sherburne13375100
Carver1198951
Clay905895
Rice9047119
Blue Earth857947
Crow Wing7723101
Kandiyohi740988
Chisago706157
Otter Tail660990
Benton638799
Mower551838
Winona549552
Goodhue546180
Douglas530084
Itasca512870
Beltrami496972
Steele496321
McLeod495262
Isanti487170
Morrison463862
Nobles445450
Polk428275
Becker427459
Freeborn426438
Lyon390654
Carlton387259
Nicollet371947
Pine371526
Mille Lacs351760
Brown343543
Cass340335
Le Sueur337929
Todd318334
Meeker301749
Waseca286025
Martin259033
Wabasha23984
Dodge23833
Roseau229723
Hubbard226841
Houston201616
Renville198247
Redwood195641
Fillmore190710
Pennington188421
Wadena182723
Faribault177625
Cottonwood175824
Sibley173910
Chippewa169839
Kanabec163529
Watonwan153911
Aitkin153838
Rock137919
Jackson134112
Pope12858
Pipestone124126
Yellow Medicine123820
Swift116419
Murray114810
Koochiching113019
Stevens104611
Marshall100918
Clearwater100218
Lake90721
Wilkin89014
Lac qui Parle84624
Big Stone6724
Grant6628
Mahnomen6629
Lincoln6424
Norman6319
Kittson53122
Unassigned53093
Red Lake4667
Traverse4205
Lake of the Woods3814
Cook2060

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 426400

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Unassigned190
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
A windy Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester riverfront

Image

"Legends" building recommended for landmark status despite advice of experts, staff

Image

Southeastern Minnesota town experiences business boom

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Weather (9/15/21)

Image

Landmark status recommended for former Legends site

Image

20 new businesses open in Lanesboro

Image

Riverland Community College celebrates Welcoming America Week

Image

Copper theft from an Albert Lea farm wind turbine

Image

Fatal crash in Mason City

${item.thumbnail.title}

Law enforcement memorial continues to progress

Community Events