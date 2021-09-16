Clear

There is no question about the effectiveness of vaccines, expert says, as FDA weighs possible booster shot

Posted: Sep 16, 2021 2:50 AM
Updated: Sep 16, 2021 2:50 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Weeks of deliberation are coming to a head Friday when the US Food and Drug Administration meets to discuss Covid-19 boosters. But the science of the vaccine's effectiveness will not be up for debate, one expert said.

There is widespread agreement that the vaccines are primarily intended to reduce hospitalizations and deaths -- which data shows they do well, CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen said.

"What not everybody would agree to is the second thing, which I believe, that the point of vaccination is to also reduce the level of infection," Wen said.

That is the issue now being debated by officials and health experts, just as the average of new daily cases has shot up over the past two months.

President Joe Biden and many experts say there's a good reason for a third booster dose. And three reports published Wednesday support the argument that people may need a booster dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine over time, and suggest such boosters would be safe.

The reports are part of a batch of data that will be discussed by the FDA's vaccine advisers as it considers a request by Pfizer to approve a third, booster dose for most people six months after they get their first two doses of vaccine.

But there isn't unanimity right now. On Monday, a group of international vaccine experts, including some from the FDA and the World Health Organization, wrote in the Lancet that current evidence does not appear to support a need for booster shots in the general public right now.

There also is fear that a focus on boosters will distract from the mission of getting a greater proportion of the public to get their initial doses.

Only around 54% of the US population is fully vaccinated, which experts agree is the best form of protection against the virus.

There is no clear answer yet on whether vaccine boosters are necessary, Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said Wednesday, but there is "a mountain" of data for experts to consider before making a decision.

Friday's discussion will be public, he added, so people can see the data that goes into the decision.

Local health departments are planning on being ready to roll out booster doses next week if given the green light from the FDA, but many still have questions, Lori Tremmel Freeman, chief executive officer of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, told CNN on Wednesday.

"What is the interval for boosters? Is it any shorter than eight months at this point? What is the age cut-off? Will there be priority groupings?" Freeman said. "We don't want to be unprepared. We don't want to appear uncoordinated on boosters."

Numb to tragedy

As the pandemic continues to take a toll -- Covid-19 has killed more than 666,000 people and infected 41.5 million in the US since January 2020 -- the public is becoming numb to the tragedy, the former commissioner of the FDA Dr. Scott Gottlieb said Wednesday.

"We are somewhat complacent with a very excessive amount of death and disease," he said during an appearance at the SALT hedge fund conference in Manhattan.

The US marked another grim milestone Wednesday: 1 in 500 Americans has died of Covid-19.

It's a number that can be hard to process, Wen said.

"Imagine if 1 in 500 Americans had died in a war due to a foreign adversary in the last year and a half. How would we be processing that information now? What would we be doing differently?" she asked. "Wouldn't we be doing everything we can to end the war, end the suffering and deaths?

"For us to not do everything we can with vaccines and masks in the meantime, it's really unconscionable."

The increasing number of cases among young people is also alarming experts. In the first nine months of 2021, Covid-19 infections among children and adolescents in the Americas (including the US and Canada) reached over 1.9 million, according to Dr. Carissa Etienne, Director of the Pan American Health Organization on Wednesday.

That is more than 400,000 more than there were all of last year -- before Covid-19 vaccines were available to young people over the age of 12.

In the US, cases are likely to rise now that schools have reopened in the Northeast, Gottlieb said.

"That's going to build," Gottlieb said, pointing to school outbreaks in other regions hit by the Delta variant. "The schools will become sources of spread in the Northeast as well."

However, Gottlieb, who sits on the board of Pfizer, doesn't expect the Northeast to get hit nearly as hard as the South, mostly because of prior infections and high vaccination rates.

Most Americans support Covid-19 restrictions

Other strategies officials have promoted to increase virus protection are vaccine mandates and mask requirements.

Last week, Biden announced a plan to tackle the pandemic, which included mandating businesses with more than 100 employees to require their workforce be either vaccinated or regularly tested.

Many states and workplaces had already introduced similar measures.

Los Angeles is set to expand vaccination requirements with the implementation of a new health order that will mandate vaccine verification for indoor bars, wineries, and nightclubs, and recommend the same for indoor restaurants, County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer announced Wednesday.

There is support for Covid-19 vaccination requirements, but only in certain settings, according to a report released Wednesday by the Pew Research Center.

About 61% of adults say proof of vaccination should be required to travel on an airplane, 57% say it should be required to attend public colleges or universities and 56% say it should be required to go to sporting events.

When it comes to restaurants, Americans are split, with 50% saying proof should be required for people to eat inside.

For stores and businesses, 54% oppose a vaccination requirement.

And most Americans believe that the public health benefits of restrictions due to Covid-19 are worth the economic and lifestyle costs, the report said.

The-CNN-Wire
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 673774

Reported Deaths: 8008
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1392441849
Ramsey58054938
Dakota51562493
Anoka47542476
Washington30346309
Stearns24590236
St. Louis19963330
Scott19422142
Wright18258161
Olmsted15582110
Sherburne13324100
Carver1194151
Clay902293
Rice9016118
Blue Earth854747
Crow Wing7684101
Kandiyohi738688
Chisago703657
Otter Tail658890
Benton636998
Mower548236
Winona547552
Goodhue544179
Douglas526484
Itasca508470
McLeod493762
Steele493721
Beltrami491170
Isanti485170
Morrison461562
Nobles444250
Polk426875
Becker425559
Freeborn424438
Lyon388154
Carlton385759
Nicollet369947
Pine369826
Mille Lacs351060
Brown342043
Cass337435
Le Sueur336129
Todd316434
Meeker300346
Waseca283823
Martin257733
Wabasha23784
Dodge23693
Roseau229022
Hubbard225041
Houston200416
Renville197847
Redwood194641
Fillmore189410
Pennington187121
Wadena180823
Faribault176422
Cottonwood175624
Sibley173310
Chippewa169239
Kanabec162629
Aitkin153638
Watonwan153111
Rock137419
Jackson133912
Pope12798
Pipestone123326
Yellow Medicine122820
Swift116019
Murray113810
Koochiching112319
Stevens104111
Marshall100418
Clearwater98918
Lake90021
Wilkin88914
Lac qui Parle83323
Big Stone6704
Mahnomen6619
Grant6588
Lincoln6324
Norman6289
Kittson52622
Unassigned51193
Red Lake4657
Traverse4195
Lake of the Woods3784
Cook2060

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 423093

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Unassigned80650
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
