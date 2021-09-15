Clear
BREAKING NEWS Semi driver killed in 2-vehicle collision east of Mason City Full Story

SpaceX launches four people to orbit in company's first-ever tourism mission

SpaceX launches four people to orbit in company's first-ever tourism mission

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 7:40 PM
Updated: Sep 15, 2021 7:40 PM
Posted By: By Jackie Wattles, CNN Business

A SpaceX rocket soared into orbit Wednesday evening, carrying four people — none of whom are professional astronauts — and kicking off the first-ever mission to Earth's orbit crewed entirely by tourists.

The launch pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida was dramatically illuminated with spotlights against the night sky, and when the SpaceX rocket's nine engines fired up just after 8 pm ET it flooded the surrounding wetlands with a blaze of light as it soared into the upper atmosphere and made a dramatic, ghostly light show overhead. After reaching orbital speeds — more than 17,000 miles per hour — the capsule carrying the four passengers detached from the rocket and began to maneuver toward its intended orbit.

The team of amateurs — which include a billionaire who self-funded the mission, a cancer survivor, a community college teacher and a Lockheed Martin employee — strapped into their 13-foot-wide SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Wednesday afternoon before their SpaceX rocket roared to life and blasted the capsule into orbit. The crew will remain aboard their capsule for three days as it flies through orbit before returning for a splashdown landing off the coast of Florida on Saturday.

For the next three days, the passengers will float around the capsule as it circles around the planet once every 90 minutes, traveling at more than 17,500 miles per hour, while the passengers float and take in panoramic views of Earth. To cap off the journey, their spacecraft will dive back into the atmosphere for a fiery re-entry and splash down off the coast of Florida.

Splashdown is currently slated for Saturday, but that could change if weather or other issues prompt an earlier or later return. The capsule is stocked with enough food and supplies for about a week.

This is only the third crewed launch from US soil in the past decade.

The crew includes 38-year-old billionaire Jared Isaacman, who personally financed the trip; Hayley Arceneux, 29, a childhood cancer survivor and current St. Jude physician assistant; Sian Procotor, 51, a geologist and community college teacher with a PhD; and Chris Sembroski, a 42-year-old Lockheed Martin employee and lifelong space fan who claimed his seat through an online raffle.

All four passengers will spend the entire mission aboard the SpaceX capsule, a 13-foot-wide, gumdrop-shaped spacecraft that detaches from SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket after reaching orbital speeds and was originally built to carry NASA astronauts.

And yes, for all three days in space, the passengers will all have to share a special zero-gravity-friendly toilet located near the top of the capsule. No showering will be available, and crew will all have to sleep in the same reclining seats they will ride in during launch.

SpaceX hopes this will be the first of many similar tourism missions, paving the way toward a future when it's as common to take a jaunt to space as it is to hop on an airplane. And the Crew Dragon capsule is SpaceX's first step on the way there. Though it was designed and built under a NASA contract and intended to get astronauts to and from the International Space Station, SpaceX still owns and operates the vehicle and is allowed to sell seats or entire missions to whoever the companies wishes. And with that, SpaceX and its space tourism customers get to design the entire mission — from picking the flight path and training regiment all the way down to choosing whcih foods the passengers will munch on while in oribt.

At a press briefing Tuesday evening, Sembroski, the 42-year-old who got his ticket via a raffle, told reporters that joining the Inspriation4 mission felt like "we're writing the rules, we're breaking a couple of them that NASA used to demand...We get to kind of do things our own way."

This is far from the first time civilians have traveled to space. Though NASA has been averse to signing up non-astronauts for routine missions after the death of Christa McAuliffe, a New Jersey school teacher who was killed in the Challenger disaster in 1986, a cohort of wealthy thrill-seekers paid their own way to the International Space Station in the 2000s through a company called Space Adventures. American investment management billionaire Dennis Tito became the first to self-fund a trip in 2001 with his eight-day stay on the International Space Station, and six others came after him. They all booked rides alongside professional astronauts on Russia's Soyuz spacecraft.

This mission, however, has been billed as the beginning of a new era of space travel in which average people, rather than government-selected astronauts and the occasional deep-pocketed adventurer, carry the mantle of space exploration.

But to be clear, we are still a long way from that reality, and this trip is still far from "average." It's a custom, one-off mission financed by a billionaire founder of a payment processing company, and though pricing details have not been made public, it likely cost upward of $200 million. (According to one government report, SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule costs roughly $55 million per seat.)

Isaacman — who will become the third billionaire to self-fund a trip space in the past three months and the first to buy a trip to orbit on a SpaceX capsule — is billing this mission as one that he hopes will inspire would-be space adventureres, hence the missions's name, Inspiration4. He's also using it as the centerpiece for a $200 million fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Hospital, $100 million of which he donated personally and the rest he is hoping to raise through online donations and an auction set to begin Thursday. Items will include a ukulele that Sembroski will play in space and 66 pounds of beer hops.

So far, the fundraiser has brought in $31 million of its $100 million goal.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 673774

Reported Deaths: 8008
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1392441849
Ramsey58054938
Dakota51562493
Anoka47542476
Washington30346309
Stearns24590236
St. Louis19963330
Scott19422142
Wright18258161
Olmsted15582110
Sherburne13324100
Carver1194151
Clay902293
Rice9016118
Blue Earth854747
Crow Wing7684101
Kandiyohi738688
Chisago703657
Otter Tail658890
Benton636998
Mower548236
Winona547552
Goodhue544179
Douglas526484
Itasca508470
McLeod493762
Steele493721
Beltrami491170
Isanti485170
Morrison461562
Nobles444250
Polk426875
Becker425559
Freeborn424438
Lyon388154
Carlton385759
Nicollet369947
Pine369826
Mille Lacs351060
Brown342043
Cass337435
Le Sueur336129
Todd316434
Meeker300346
Waseca283823
Martin257733
Wabasha23784
Dodge23693
Roseau229022
Hubbard225041
Houston200416
Renville197847
Redwood194641
Fillmore189410
Pennington187121
Wadena180823
Faribault176422
Cottonwood175624
Sibley173310
Chippewa169239
Kanabec162629
Aitkin153638
Watonwan153111
Rock137419
Jackson133912
Pope12798
Pipestone123326
Yellow Medicine122820
Swift116019
Murray113810
Koochiching112319
Stevens104111
Marshall100418
Clearwater98918
Lake90021
Wilkin88914
Lac qui Parle83323
Big Stone6704
Mahnomen6619
Grant6588
Lincoln6324
Norman6289
Kittson52622
Unassigned51193
Red Lake4657
Traverse4195
Lake of the Woods3784
Cook2060

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 423093

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Unassigned80650
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Quiet weather until storms return Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Riverland Community College celebrates Welcoming America Week

Image

Copper theft from an Albert Lea farm wind turbine

Image

Fatal crash in Mason City

${item.thumbnail.title}

Law enforcement memorial continues to progress

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/15/21)

Image

Iowa actress Tanna Frederick finds her way home

Image

Man Accused of Murder (5)

Image

Man accused of murder also charged in 2017 for attempted murder

Image

Law Enforcement Memorial

Image

RPS Job Fair

Community Events