Clear

States sound alarm over Covid-19 outbreaks among school kids

States sound alarm over Covid-19 outbreaks among school kids

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 3:30 PM
Updated: Sep 15, 2021 3:30 PM
Posted By: By Ray Sanchez, CNN

As school districts across the country reopen, some state officials are voicing concern about the vulnerability of children as the highly contagious coronavirus Delta variant takes aim at the unvaccinated.

Covid-19 cases are surging among children as the school year begins -- many in districts without mask mandates -- continuing to force quarantines and other disruptions.

The latest weekly count of new pediatric cases -- 243,373 -- is about a 240% increase since July, the American Academy of Pediatrics said Monday.

Everyone 12 years and older is eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine but vaccination among children ages 12 to 17 is lower than in older groups, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The US isn't alone. Covid-19 infections among children and adolescents in the Americas -- including the US and Canada -- have reached over 1.9 million, Dr. Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, said on Wednesday.

There were more than 1.5 million Covid-19 cases among children and adolescents reported in the Americas all of last year.

In the US, some state officials are sounding the alarm:

About 60% of outbreaks in Georgia are in schools

In the last 60 days, about 60% of all Covid-19 in Georgia happened in K-12 schools -- about a sevenfold increase, state epidemiologist Dr. Cherie Drenzek said during a Department of Public Health board meeting Tuesday.

"The most significant epidemiologic trend that we have seen, that was much different than previous waves of this pandemic, is the tremendous impact that we have seen on school-aged children," she said.

That impact crosses all surveillance indicators, including new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, according to Drenzek.

Georgia is currently averaging nearly 7,000 new cases each day -- roughly a tenfold increase from July, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Georgia ranks near the bottom in the US in vaccination rates, with 43% fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Ohio governor's appeal to school districts

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Children's Hospital Association this week urged school superintendents to require masks for staff and students.

"If we want our schools to stay open, the best way to do that is for those 12 and over to get vaccinated," he said during a virtual meeting with superintendents. "But because those under 12 are still too young to be vaccinated, we need students who come into school to wear a mask until we get through this."

Just over 54% of the state's public school students are under a mask requirement.

"Reasonable people may disagree about a lot, but we can all agree that we must keep our children in the classroom so they don't fall behind and so their parents can go to work and not take time off to watch their kids at home," DeWine said.

Since August 15, there have been 29,823 children -- ages 5 to 17 -- with confirmed or probable cases of Covid-19 in the state, according to a statement from the governor's office.

In the past week, Ohio saw a 44% increase in cases among school-aged children, compared to a 17% jump in the rest of the population.

The statement said school districts where masks are optional have seen a 54% week-over-week increase in cases, compared to a 34% spike in districts with mask requirements.

"This is a perfect storm, and it's impacting kids like it hasn't before," Nick Lashutka, president and CEO of the Ohio Children's Hospital Association said in the statement.

10 times as many cases in Pennsylvania school children this year

Pennsylvania has 10 times as many Covid-19 cases in school-aged children as it did at this time last year -- when the state was doing remote learning, according to Alison Beam, the acting health secretary.

Between September 4 and September 10 last year, there were 574 Covid-19 cases in children aged 5 to 18 in Pennsylvania, according to the Department of Health.

During the same time period in 2021, there were 5,371 cases in the same age group.

Status of a vaccine for children

Vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 11 could get the green light from the US Food and Drug Administration sometime this fall, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday.

"If you look at the studies that we at the (National Institutes of Health) are doing in collaboration with the pharmaceutical companies, there will be enough data to apply for an emergency use authorization both by Pfizer, a little bit later by Moderna," Fauci told CNN.

"I believe both of them -- with Pfizer first -- will very likely be able to have a situation where we'll be able to vaccinate children," he added. "If the FDA judges the data sufficient enough, we could do it by the fall."

School re-openings without proper masking have likely contributed to the increase in cases among children, according to Fauci.

"When you get a highly transmissible virus that's going around the community, you're going to see a lot more children get infected," he said.

But mask mandates in schools remain controversial.

In New York, two Long Island public school districts are suing the governor and state health commissioner over a statewide school mask mandate imposed ahead of the school year.

On Wednesday, data from Johns Hopkins University showed that 1 in 500 Americans has died from the coronavirus since the nation's first reported infection.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 673774

Reported Deaths: 8008
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1392441849
Ramsey58054938
Dakota51562493
Anoka47542476
Washington30346309
Stearns24590236
St. Louis19963330
Scott19422142
Wright18258161
Olmsted15582110
Sherburne13324100
Carver1194151
Clay902293
Rice9016118
Blue Earth854747
Crow Wing7684101
Kandiyohi738688
Chisago703657
Otter Tail658890
Benton636998
Mower548236
Winona547552
Goodhue544179
Douglas526484
Itasca508470
McLeod493762
Steele493721
Beltrami491170
Isanti485170
Morrison461562
Nobles444250
Polk426875
Becker425559
Freeborn424438
Lyon388154
Carlton385759
Nicollet369947
Pine369826
Mille Lacs351060
Brown342043
Cass337435
Le Sueur336129
Todd316434
Meeker300346
Waseca283823
Martin257733
Wabasha23784
Dodge23693
Roseau229022
Hubbard225041
Houston200416
Renville197847
Redwood194641
Fillmore189410
Pennington187121
Wadena180823
Faribault176422
Cottonwood175624
Sibley173310
Chippewa169239
Kanabec162629
Aitkin153638
Watonwan153111
Rock137419
Jackson133912
Pope12798
Pipestone123326
Yellow Medicine122820
Swift116019
Murray113810
Koochiching112319
Stevens104111
Marshall100418
Clearwater98918
Lake90021
Wilkin88914
Lac qui Parle83323
Big Stone6704
Mahnomen6619
Grant6588
Lincoln6324
Norman6289
Kittson52622
Unassigned51193
Red Lake4657
Traverse4195
Lake of the Woods3784
Cook2060

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 423093

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Unassigned80650
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 76°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 78°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 78°
Quiet weather until storms return Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

09/15 MIDDAY

Image

Sean's Weather 9/15

Image

Rochester restaurants closing

Image

RPS job fair

Image

Flu vaccine clinic

Image

Work hard, play hard: RFD welcomes impressive K9 search specialist

Image

Rochester's Little Thistle earns impressive award on the national stage

Image

Little Thistle wins national beer award

Image

Little Thistle wins national beer award

Image

Mason City kicker makes team history

Community Events