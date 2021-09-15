Clear

US and EU expected to release details of pledge to reduce planet-warming methane emissions on Friday

US and EU expected to release details of pledge to reduce planet-warming methane emissions on Friday

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 3:10 PM
Updated: Sep 15, 2021 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Angela Dewan, Ella Nilsen and Rachel Ramirez, CNN

Details of a new pledge between the United States and European Union to reduce emissions of methane -- a potent greenhouse gas -- will be announced on Friday, a source familiar with the agreement told CNN.

The US and EU are expected to announce a pledge to cut methane emissions by nearly a third by 2030, based on 2020 levels, according to a Washington Post report which cited an EU official.

The announcement would come on the same day that President Joe Biden and other world leaders hold a virtual, closed-door meeting on climate, ahead of a pivotal UN climate conference in Glasgow in November.

Reuters first reported that the US and EU were pursuing a methane reduction deal. A US State Department spokesperson and a White House spokesperson declined to comment.

The European official cited by the Post said the US and EU governments were trying to get other countries to sign onto the pledge ahead of Glasgow.

With Earth rapidly warming, scientists say methane emissions need to be reduced fast. Charles Koven, a lead author of the UN climate change report published in August, told CNN this is due to methane's incredible warming power. Even though carbon dioxide stays in the atmosphere longer, methane is a much more potent greenhouse gas, trapping 25 times as much heat.

Methane's short lifespan is why countries are targeting it to rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and their impact.

"The fastest way that we might mitigate some of the climate change that we're seeing already in the short term is by reducing methane," Koven told CNN. "If we were to reduce methane emissions, it would act to offset one of these sources of warming."

If the world stopped emitting carbon dioxide tomorrow, Koven said, global temperatures wouldn't begin to cool for many years because of how long the gas stays in the atmosphere. Reducing methane is the easiest knob to turn to change the path of global temperature in the next 10 years, he said.

Methane is the main component of natural gas, which powers close to 40% of the US electricity sector. It can enter the atmosphere through leaks from oil and natural gas wells, natural gas pipelines and the processing equipment itself.

According to data from the US Energy Information Administration, the US has thousands of active wells for natural gas, millions of abandoned oil and gas wells, about two million miles of natural gas pipelines, and several refineries that process the gas.

One in three Americans lives in a county with oil and gas operations, posing climate and public health risks, according to a report by the Environmental Defense Fund.

Biden's Environmental Protection Agency is expected to release new methane regulations later this year, and Democrats in Congress are attempting to pass a new methane fee as part of their $3.5 trillion budget bill.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 673774

Reported Deaths: 8008
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1392441849
Ramsey58054938
Dakota51562493
Anoka47542476
Washington30346309
Stearns24590236
St. Louis19963330
Scott19422142
Wright18258161
Olmsted15582110
Sherburne13324100
Carver1194151
Clay902293
Rice9016118
Blue Earth854747
Crow Wing7684101
Kandiyohi738688
Chisago703657
Otter Tail658890
Benton636998
Mower548236
Winona547552
Goodhue544179
Douglas526484
Itasca508470
McLeod493762
Steele493721
Beltrami491170
Isanti485170
Morrison461562
Nobles444250
Polk426875
Becker425559
Freeborn424438
Lyon388154
Carlton385759
Nicollet369947
Pine369826
Mille Lacs351060
Brown342043
Cass337435
Le Sueur336129
Todd316434
Meeker300346
Waseca283823
Martin257733
Wabasha23784
Dodge23693
Roseau229022
Hubbard225041
Houston200416
Renville197847
Redwood194641
Fillmore189410
Pennington187121
Wadena180823
Faribault176422
Cottonwood175624
Sibley173310
Chippewa169239
Kanabec162629
Aitkin153638
Watonwan153111
Rock137419
Jackson133912
Pope12798
Pipestone123326
Yellow Medicine122820
Swift116019
Murray113810
Koochiching112319
Stevens104111
Marshall100418
Clearwater98918
Lake90021
Wilkin88914
Lac qui Parle83323
Big Stone6704
Mahnomen6619
Grant6588
Lincoln6324
Norman6289
Kittson52622
Unassigned51193
Red Lake4657
Traverse4195
Lake of the Woods3784
Cook2060

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 423093

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Unassigned80650
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 76°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 78°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 78°
Quiet weather until storms return Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

09/15 MIDDAY

Image

Sean's Weather 9/15

Image

Rochester restaurants closing

Image

RPS job fair

Image

Flu vaccine clinic

Image

Work hard, play hard: RFD welcomes impressive K9 search specialist

Image

Rochester's Little Thistle earns impressive award on the national stage

Image

Little Thistle wins national beer award

Image

Little Thistle wins national beer award

Image

Mason City kicker makes team history

Community Events