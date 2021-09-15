Fat Joe and Ja Rule face off in Verzuz battle

It was the place to be Tuesday night.

Fat Joe and Ja Rule hit the stage at Madison Square Garden for Verzuz, the epic music battles created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hip-hop legends went 20 rounds, playing their hit songs like Ja Rule's "Between Me and You" and "Livin' It Up" and Fat Joe's "All the Way Up" and "All I Do Is Win (Remix)."

The friends and collaborators joked with each other between songs, with Joe teasing Ja Rule about his involvement in the Frye Festival a few years back.

Ashanti, Remy Ma, Lil Mo, and Vita all made appearances.

Jadakiss also surprised the audience by hitting the stage to perform "New York" with the MC's, as well as Nelly who performed "Hot in Here."

Despite the occasional barbs, Joe and Ja Rule expressed love and admiration for each other, making it one of the most friendly "battles" yet.

