Clear

Do you promise to be a better tourist? These places want it in writing

Do you promise to be a better tourist? These places want it in writing

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 8:21 AM
Updated: Sep 15, 2021 8:21 AM
Posted By: By Diane Selkirk, CNN

Five years ago, Iceland had a problem.

International tourism had more than tripled since 2000, and many of the visitors were first-timers who were unfamiliar with the rugged Icelandic landscape.

"In the media, you'd often see negative stories about tourists doing something that they weren't supposed to," says Sigríður Dögg Guðmundsdóttir, head of Visit Iceland.

Tourism stakeholders realized they needed to make a change -- locals were frustrated by visitors camping illegally, damaging the landscape or using their cemeteries as a toilet.

"Instead of putting up roadblocks and saying, 'You can't go there. You can't do that,' we wanted to educate," says Guðmundsdóttir.

Iceland outlined seven common types of problem behavior -- from seeking out dangerous photo ops to illegal off-roading. They shifted their approach from reacting after the incident to speaking to tourists directly about why their behavior matters.

The result was a sustainability and responsibility pledge that asked visitors to commit to being a respectful traveler while in Iceland.

Pledges appeal to tourists' emotions

"Pledges seem so simple," says sustainable tourism expert Julia Albrecht. Along with GOOD Travel co-founder Eliza Raymond, she has been studying the increasing use of tourist pledges.

Their power, she says, is in how they appeal to a visitor's emotions.

"It's a positive approach -- places aren't telling people off. Instead they build the idea that by following these desirable behaviors you're more likely to have a better, more authentic experience."

Not long after the Icelandic Pledge was introduced in mid-2017 but well before the Covid-19 pandemic, other destinations came out with their own versions: New Zealand with the Tiaki Promise, Hawaii with the Pono Pledge and Palau with the Palau Pledge.

"All of this happened within less than a year. So it was either some sort of common consciousness of wanting to do things differently or a few destinations picked up very quickly on what Iceland was doing," says Albrecht.

Protecting nature and people

While the pledges were varied and many tackled local issues, the places that adopted the promises had a few things common.

Many are nature-oriented destinations that attract people to the kind of wild settings for which they might not be properly prepared. In Hawaii, people were trespassing in dangerous areas in the hope of capturing off-limits views. In Iceland, people were putting themselves at risk in search of the perfect selfie.

"As we grow up in (Iceland), we learn how to be safe. But it's not a given that a visitor knows exactly how to behave in our wilderness," says Guðmundsdóttir.

Destinations were also trying to balance the increasing pressure of tourism on their infrastructure and the natural environment while ensuring the needs of local people, the survival of traditional cultures and the sustainability of the destination itself.

This meant many of the pledges were designed with a dual goal.

"They aimed to raise awareness and provide education," says Albrecht, by teaching visitors about local expectations to either "stop bad behavior or keep people safe in the landscape."

At the same time, she says they were looking to the future, "to make sure that the places weren't altered too much by visitors or through tourism."

Do the pledges really work?

Pledges, by their nature, are based on the idea that if you make a public promise -- it's more likely to stick.

For this reason, most tourist pledges are educational and not punitive. One exception is the Palau Pledge which comes with fines up to $1 million for visitors who violate their promises.

Other pledges might highlight behavior that's unwanted as well as against the law. The Icelandic Pledge, for example, includes the promise drivers will "never venture off the road," which is also a legal offense you can be fined for. But the pledges themselves are meant to be constructive.

This means that so far, there's no straightforward way to measure their success, though Guðmundsdóttir says after Iceland's came out, fewer terrible-tourist stories showed up in the local news media.

Even without any concrete results to show, the concept has continued to catch on in other places.

Promises, often totaling only a few hundred words, popped up on destination websites and as part of advertising campaigns.

In Bend, Oregon, part of the pledge asks people to commit to walking more and driving less.

Aspen, Colorado, asks visitors to skip the high fashion and dress for high elevations.

Finland busted out the rhyming couplets in an effort to protect its shy citizens from boisterous visitors with a verse that reads, "I shall also respect the lives of locals, and will be considerate with cameras or loud vocals."

Even though many of the pledges are playful or poetic — they do tackle serious issues including tourism backlash. Albrecht says reestablishing local support for tourism has become even more important now that we're entering the era of post-lockdown travel.

"Places had a break from tourism and don't want what they had before. Many are looking for a more sustainable reset," she says.

'A soft way to give direction'

Maui County, which came out with their pledge in June just as tourism surged in Hawaii, asks visitors to be mindful that they're visiting "someone else's home, sacred site, and living history."

The Islands of Haida Gwaii in British Columbia, Canada, which closed their borders to tourists for much of the pandemic, also introduced a pledge that, like Maui's, hopes to give cultural context to their requests for respect.

"It's based on fundamental teachings that are central to the Haida way of being," says Gaagwiis, also known as Jason Alsop, president of the Haida Nation. The goal of the Haida Pledge is to introduce visitors to a handful of ancient laws, or values, that still ring true today, including Yahguudang (respect for all beings), Tll yahda (to make it right) and Ahl kyáanang tláagang (ask permission first).

While pledges are only a small piece of tourism management, the hope is that by getting visitors to think about a destination as more than just a backdrop to their vacation photos, they'll act more thoughtfully.

"People want to do the right thing," says Alsop, "and this is a soft way to give direction."

He goes on to say the overall goal of the pledge is to reduce damage to the environment and curtail conflicts between guests and locals.

"We want guests to have a meaningful experience," he says. "But we also want them to know that this is our home and after they leave, we'll still be here, depending on it."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 673774

Reported Deaths: 8008
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1392441849
Ramsey58054938
Dakota51562493
Anoka47542476
Washington30346309
Stearns24590236
St. Louis19963330
Scott19422142
Wright18258161
Olmsted15582110
Sherburne13324100
Carver1194151
Clay902293
Rice9016118
Blue Earth854747
Crow Wing7684101
Kandiyohi738688
Chisago703657
Otter Tail658890
Benton636998
Mower548236
Winona547552
Goodhue544179
Douglas526484
Itasca508470
McLeod493762
Steele493721
Beltrami491170
Isanti485170
Morrison461562
Nobles444250
Polk426875
Becker425559
Freeborn424438
Lyon388154
Carlton385759
Nicollet369947
Pine369826
Mille Lacs351060
Brown342043
Cass337435
Le Sueur336129
Todd316434
Meeker300346
Waseca283823
Martin257733
Wabasha23784
Dodge23693
Roseau229022
Hubbard225041
Houston200416
Renville197847
Redwood194641
Fillmore189410
Pennington187121
Wadena180823
Faribault176422
Cottonwood175624
Sibley173310
Chippewa169239
Kanabec162629
Aitkin153638
Watonwan153111
Rock137419
Jackson133912
Pope12798
Pipestone123326
Yellow Medicine122820
Swift116019
Murray113810
Koochiching112319
Stevens104111
Marshall100418
Clearwater98918
Lake90021
Wilkin88914
Lac qui Parle83323
Big Stone6704
Mahnomen6619
Grant6588
Lincoln6324
Norman6289
Kittson52622
Unassigned51193
Red Lake4657
Traverse4195
Lake of the Woods3784
Cook2060

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 423093

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Unassigned80650
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Quiet weather until storms return Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 9/15

Image

Rochester restaurants closing

Image

RPS job fair

Image

Flu vaccine clinic

Image

Work hard, play hard: RFD welcomes impressive K9 search specialist

Image

Rochester's Little Thistle earns impressive award on the national stage

Image

Little Thistle wins national beer award

Image

Little Thistle wins national beer award

Image

Mason City kicker makes team history

Image

Rochester's Second Street Joe cheers on frontline workers and patients

Community Events