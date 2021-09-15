Clear

Here's when you can download iOS 15

Here's when you can download iOS 15

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Sep 15, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Apple is releasing iOS 15, its eagerly anticipated operating system for iPhone and iPads, on September 20.

The release date was confirmed in an Apple press release about the newly announced iPhones that go on sale Friday. Per usual, the new iOS version will be available as a free download when it's released.

Apple first gave users a glimpse of iOS 15 in June at its annual developers conference where it showed off a variety of new features, including updates to video calls on FaceTime and digital keys in Apple Wallet.

On FaceTime, Apple will offer new options to let users watch movies or listen to music together during a call. It is also introducing a new grid view to better broadcast every face on a call. Android and Windows users will also be able to join FaceTime calls for the first time.

Apple is also introducing updates to its mobile wallet that will allow users to unlock everything from their home to their hotel room with digital keys in the app. It recently announced a partnership with several states that allows people to add their driver's license or state IDs to their Apple Wallet for use at airport security checkpoints.

Also included in iOS 15 are a variety of new security features, including one called "mail privacy protection." The email app on Apple devices will hide users' IP addresses and their location, so companies sending emails can't link that information to users' other online activity. Additionally, senders can't see if or when users open their email.

For iPad users, the updated operating system includes tools aimed at making it easier to work on the go. Those who own the device will soon be able to place widgets among the apps on their home screen, such as widgets for contacts or Apple TV, including new, larger formats made for the iPad's display.

--CNN Business' Clare Duffy contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 673774

Reported Deaths: 8008
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1392441849
Ramsey58054938
Dakota51562493
Anoka47542476
Washington30346309
Stearns24590236
St. Louis19963330
Scott19422142
Wright18258161
Olmsted15582110
Sherburne13324100
Carver1194151
Clay902293
Rice9016118
Blue Earth854747
Crow Wing7684101
Kandiyohi738688
Chisago703657
Otter Tail658890
Benton636998
Mower548236
Winona547552
Goodhue544179
Douglas526484
Itasca508470
McLeod493762
Steele493721
Beltrami491170
Isanti485170
Morrison461562
Nobles444250
Polk426875
Becker425559
Freeborn424438
Lyon388154
Carlton385759
Nicollet369947
Pine369826
Mille Lacs351060
Brown342043
Cass337435
Le Sueur336129
Todd316434
Meeker300346
Waseca283823
Martin257733
Wabasha23784
Dodge23693
Roseau229022
Hubbard225041
Houston200416
Renville197847
Redwood194641
Fillmore189410
Pennington187121
Wadena180823
Faribault176422
Cottonwood175624
Sibley173310
Chippewa169239
Kanabec162629
Aitkin153638
Watonwan153111
Rock137419
Jackson133912
Pope12798
Pipestone123326
Yellow Medicine122820
Swift116019
Murray113810
Koochiching112319
Stevens104111
Marshall100418
Clearwater98918
Lake90021
Wilkin88914
Lac qui Parle83323
Big Stone6704
Mahnomen6619
Grant6588
Lincoln6324
Norman6289
Kittson52622
Unassigned51193
Red Lake4657
Traverse4195
Lake of the Woods3784
Cook2060

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 423093

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Unassigned80650
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Quiet weather until storms return Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 9/15

Image

Rochester restaurants closing

Image

RPS job fair

Image

Flu vaccine clinic

Image

Work hard, play hard: RFD welcomes impressive K9 search specialist

Image

Rochester's Little Thistle earns impressive award on the national stage

Image

Little Thistle wins national beer award

Image

Little Thistle wins national beer award

Image

Mason City kicker makes team history

Image

Rochester's Second Street Joe cheers on frontline workers and patients

Community Events