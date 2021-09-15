Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

1 in 500 US residents has died of Covid-19

1 in 500 US residents has died of Covid-19

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 4:51 AM
Updated: Sep 15, 2021 4:51 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

The United States has reached another grim milestone in its fight against the devastating Covid-19 pandemic: 1 in 500 Americans have died from coronavirus since the nation's first reported infection.

As of Tuesday night, 663,913 people in the US have died of Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University data. According to the US Census Bureau, the US population as of April 2020 was 331.4 million.

It's a sobering toll that comes as hospitals in the US are struggling to keep up with the volume of patients and more children are grappling with the virus. In hopes of managing the spread and preventing more unnecessary deaths, officials are implementing mandates for vaccinations in workplaces and masking in schools.

They are fighting against a sharp upward trend in cases and deaths: The US is reporting a more than 30% increase in average daily cases and a near tripling of average daily deaths over the past month, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But with only 54% of the population fully vaccinated, the rate of people initiating vaccinations each day has declined over the past month.

Health experts have hailed vaccinations as the best source of protection against the virus, noting that the majority of people hospitalized with and killed by Covid-19 are unvaccinated. In Pennsylvania, from January 1 to September 7, 97% of the state's Covid-19 deaths were among unvaccinated people, Pennsylvania's acting secretary of health said Tuesday.

Another layer of strong protection, experts say, is masking.

The CDC recommends people -- even those fully vaccinated -- wear masks indoors in areas with substantial or high community transmission. More than 99% of the population lives in a county with one of those designations.

In Ohio, children's hospitals are overwhelmed with Covid-19 and respiratory cases, Gov. Mike DeWine said, encouraging schools to issue mask mandates since the state legislature has told him it would overturn any mandate he issued.

"Reasonable people may disagree about a lot, but we can all agree that we must keep our children in the classroom so they don't fall behind and so their parents can go to work and not take time off to watch their kids at home," DeWine said.

The combination of masks and vaccinations is the way to keep children in school, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Tuesday.

"If you surround the kids with vaccinated people and you have everybody wear a mask, you can get a situation where the children will be relatively safe in school," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper.

Fight brewing over vaccine mandates

In the effort to manage the spread of the virus, many officials and experts have promoted vaccine mandates -- but others are opposing such measures.

New York issued an order in August requiring all health care workers be vaccinated against Covid-19 by September 27. But on Monday, 17 Catholic and Baptist medical professionals filed a federal complaint seeking to prevent the state from enforcing the mandate, saying they oppose getting the vaccine for religious reasons.

On Tuesday, a federal judge issued a restraining order temporarily suspending New York state from enforcing its vaccine mandate if health care workers claim a religious exemption.

Because the mandate does not require health care workers to receive their first dose of the vaccine until September 27, the judge's order states the temporary restraining order "does not, as a practical matter, go into effect until that date."

A hearing is scheduled for September 28.

After the ruling, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's press secretary, Hazel Crampton-Hays said in a statement that the governor is considering all legal options.

"Governor Hochul is doing everything in her power to protect New Yorkers and combat the Delta variant by increasing vaccine rates across the State," Crampton-Hays said.

In Los Angeles, despite a mandate that all city employees be inoculated against the virus, nearly a quarter of the police force is seeking an exemption, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti's office. Those who are not vaccinated will be required to show evidence of weekly testing and a negative COVID result if regularly reporting to work.

By November 1, Nevada workers who serve "vulnerable populations" must show proof of vaccination under a new emergency regulation passed Tuesday.

New hires must have at least one dose by their start date and must follow through on the required vaccination schedule to remain employed. Workers are allowed to ask for a medical or religious exemption.

Booster meeting won't be a slam dunk

On Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will meet to discuss whether most Americans need a booster of their Covid-19 vaccine.

Unlike other meetings to discuss the vaccine, this one, with requests from Pfizer to authorize a third dose for most people, won't be a slam dunk.

"This will be much messier than in December," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University. The FDA committee was quick to recommend authorization of vaccines made by Pfizer and rival Moderna last December.

When the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meets Friday, it will be presented with dueling data, some of it suggesting there's a need for boosters, but other pieces of data suggesting there is no such need.

Three separate articles published last week in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report suggest that we don't need boosters.

On the other hand, an Israeli study found that over time, the vaccines' power to keep people from getting very sick with Covid-19 diminished. Looking at illnesses in the second half of July, that study found that those who'd received their second dose of Pfizer's vaccine in March were 70% more protected against severe disease than those who received the second shot in January.

President Joe Biden announced plans last month to begin administering booster doses next week. While she wouldn't say directly if that date would be met, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday she is hopeful about the timeline to get doses administered.

If the booster does get approved, experts will still have to wait and see how much protection is added by the third dose.

"I would hope that that would sustain us for an extended period of time, but I don't know that right now," Fauci said. "We're just going to have to do the boost, and then follow people long enough to determine what the durability of that protection is."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 669176

Reported Deaths: 7996
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1384251849
Ramsey57730936
Dakota51238492
Anoka47228475
Washington30159308
Stearns24431236
St. Louis19814330
Scott19257142
Wright18128161
Olmsted15445110
Sherburne13237100
Carver1186051
Clay896893
Rice8957117
Blue Earth846947
Crow Wing7630101
Kandiyohi734788
Chisago696656
Otter Tail651890
Benton632098
Mower543935
Winona542852
Goodhue541479
Douglas523084
Itasca504570
McLeod487762
Steele487021
Beltrami486770
Isanti482770
Morrison459762
Nobles442350
Polk424275
Becker422159
Freeborn420538
Lyon387254
Carlton384459
Pine367824
Nicollet366047
Mille Lacs349060
Brown338743
Cass334935
Le Sueur333429
Todd313134
Meeker297946
Waseca280623
Martin256133
Wabasha23524
Dodge23433
Roseau228821
Hubbard222641
Houston198216
Renville196447
Redwood192941
Fillmore186510
Pennington185221
Wadena178423
Cottonwood175424
Faribault174722
Sibley171910
Chippewa167939
Kanabec161529
Aitkin152438
Watonwan151711
Rock136919
Jackson133712
Pope12708
Pipestone123126
Yellow Medicine122120
Swift115819
Murray113610
Koochiching109019
Stevens102511
Marshall99618
Clearwater98018
Lake89621
Wilkin88614
Lac qui Parle82422
Big Stone6664
Mahnomen6549
Grant6508
Lincoln6314
Norman6259
Kittson52522
Unassigned50093
Red Lake4647
Traverse4185
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2070

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 419067

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Unassigned40390
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Quiet weather until storms return Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Work hard, play hard: RFD welcomes impressive K9 search specialist

Image

Rochester's Little Thistle earns impressive award on the national stage

Image

Little Thistle wins national beer award

Image

Little Thistle wins national beer award

Image

Mason City kicker makes team history

Image

Second Street Joe cheers on frontline workers and patients

Image

'Second Street Joe' supports brother and patients at Mayo

Image

RFD welcomes new search and rescue K9

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/14/21)

Image

Entering flu season

Community Events