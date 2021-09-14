Clear

Expect a bumpy ride this week when FDA advisers consider Covid-19 booster shots

Expect a bumpy ride this week when FDA advisers consider Covid-19 booster shots

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 8:50 PM
Updated: Sep 14, 2021 8:50 PM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Cohen, CNN Senior Medical Correspondent

Last December, when advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration met to consider whether the agency should authorize Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, it was generally understood that the answer would be yes.

Nine months later, those advisers are meeting to discuss booster shots, and the situation is very different.

It won't be a slam dunk.

When this advisory committee meets on Friday, it will be presented with dueling data, some of it suggesting there's a need for boosters, but other pieces of data suggesting there is no such need.

The advisers will also likely debate the very essence of Covid-19 boosters -- whether they would work and what they're even supposed to accomplish in the first place.

"This will be much messier than in December," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University. Schaffner has been following the FDA deliberations closely, as he serves as member of an advisory committee to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that will review booster shots if the FDA green lights Pfizer's application.

To complicate matters, the booster controversy has become political and even somewhat bitter.

Last month, President Joe Biden announced his administration's intention to start a booster program, even citing a specific timeline: the week of September 20. That earned the ire of scientists who say the President should have kept quiet on the issue before the FDA and the CDC did their reviews.

Two FDA vaccine experts announced plans to leave the agency amid speculation that the President's announcement was a reason.

Monday, those FDA staffers -- two of the agency's top vaccine experts -- co-authored an article stating that the data does not appear to support a need for booster shots for the general public right now. It was an unexpected move, given that FDA staff usually keep quiet publicly about drug and vaccine applications.

Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University, searched for the right word to explain the entire set of circumstances around Friday's meeting.

"It's -- well, unconventional," he said.

Are boosters even needed?

An august panel of experts, formally called the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, will be meeting Friday. Most of them are academic medical researchers, and they advise the FDA on whether to approve new drugs and vaccines. Typically, the agency takes their advice.

One of their first questions will likely be: Do we even need boosters in the first place? Maybe two shots of Pfizer's vaccine are enough?

Three separate articles published last week in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report suggest that we don't need boosters.

All three studies essentially concluded that well into the summer, the two doses did a good job of keeping people from ending up in the hospital with Covid-19. One study looked at data from 13 states and counties, another looked at data from nine states, and the third looked at data from five Veterans Affairs medical centers.

In that same vein, a study in Qatar found that protection against hospitalization and death persists for at least six months after the second dose.

On the other hand, an Israeli study found that over time, the vaccines' power to keep people from getting very sick with Covid-19 diminished. Looking at illnesses in the second half of July, that study found that those who'd received their second dose of Pfizer's vaccine in March were 70% more protected against severe disease than those who received the second shot in January.

On Friday, expect lots of wonky debate about the strengths and weaknesses of each of those studies.

"There are several sources of data we're using to make this decision, and they are just different from each other," said Dr. Eric Rubin, a member of the advisory committee and an infectious disease expert at Harvard. "Some are better than others and each asked different questions, so there are lots of apples to oranges comparisons going into this."

What is Pfizer expected to say?

At Friday's meeting, Pfizer is expected to present three types of data.

The first will show that antibodies against Covid-19 declined with time after people received their second dose, and that a third dose about six months later increased the antibodies.

That won't necessarily impress the advisers. Dr. Paul Offit, one of the committee members, argues that antibodies often go down in the months following vaccination, and that other parts of the immune system with better "memory" then kick in to protect against the virus.

The second set of data will be the Israeli study suggesting that over time, two shots of the vaccine stopped being as effective at keeping people out of the hospital.

The third set of data will look at whether giving a third shot helps keep people out of the hospital.

Two countries -- Hungary and Israel -- have had a major booster program underway. Israel has data showing that people over age 60 who received a booster were more than 10 times less likely to become severely ill with Covid-19.

Israel felt so strongly about a booster program that they didn't even wait for the FDA and the CDC to weigh in on whether it's a good idea.

"I think there was a different level of urgency felt in the two countries," said Dr. Ran Balicer, chairman of Israel's Covid-19 National Expert Advisory Panel. "We could have followed [the FDA] but in the situation that we were at, it was obvious that action was needed urgently. Decisions needed to be made."

Two Israeli scientists are expected to present data to the advisory meeting Friday.

Friction with the Biden administration

All of this scientific back and forth will happen against the backdrop of friction between committee members and the Biden administration.

Advisers to the FDA told CNN they don't like that that Biden announced a booster program even though the FDA and the CDC have not weighed in on a potential booster program.

"They completely subverted the process. They marginalized the FDA and marginalized the CDC," Offit said. "You just can't do this the way that they did it."

Schaffner added that the Biden administration's action came as a surprise to doctors and scientists.

He compared it to when President Donald Trump last year pronounced certain approaches, such as the drug hydroxychloroquine, as treatments for Covid-19 even though no studies had been done.

What Trump did "profoundly upset people," Schaffner said, and "it was not anticipated that anything like that would happen in the current administration."

Rubin, the Harvard infectious disease expert and FDA vaccine adviser, said it won't matter to him and his colleagues what Biden said.

"I think it's really important to point out that none of us works directly for the President, and what the President says doesn't really affect our vote" on the committee, Rubin said. "I feel that very strongly."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 669176

Reported Deaths: 7996
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1384251849
Ramsey57730936
Dakota51238492
Anoka47228475
Washington30159308
Stearns24431236
St. Louis19814330
Scott19257142
Wright18128161
Olmsted15445110
Sherburne13237100
Carver1186051
Clay896893
Rice8957117
Blue Earth846947
Crow Wing7630101
Kandiyohi734788
Chisago696656
Otter Tail651890
Benton632098
Mower543935
Winona542852
Goodhue541479
Douglas523084
Itasca504570
McLeod487762
Steele487021
Beltrami486770
Isanti482770
Morrison459762
Nobles442350
Polk424275
Becker422159
Freeborn420538
Lyon387254
Carlton384459
Pine367824
Nicollet366047
Mille Lacs349060
Brown338743
Cass334935
Le Sueur333429
Todd313134
Meeker297946
Waseca280623
Martin256133
Wabasha23524
Dodge23433
Roseau228821
Hubbard222641
Houston198216
Renville196447
Redwood192941
Fillmore186510
Pennington185221
Wadena178423
Cottonwood175424
Faribault174722
Sibley171910
Chippewa167939
Kanabec161529
Aitkin152438
Watonwan151711
Rock136919
Jackson133712
Pope12708
Pipestone123126
Yellow Medicine122120
Swift115819
Murray113610
Koochiching109019
Stevens102511
Marshall99618
Clearwater98018
Lake89621
Wilkin88614
Lac qui Parle82422
Big Stone6664
Mahnomen6549
Grant6508
Lincoln6314
Norman6259
Kittson52522
Unassigned50093
Red Lake4647
Traverse4185
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2070

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 419067

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Unassigned40390
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Quiet weather until storms return Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/14/21)

Image

Entering flu season

Image

Woodson Kindergarten Center teaches students that all are welcomed and loved

${item.thumbnail.title}

Rochester Rising begins $10,000 fundraising campaign

Image

Welcoming America Week

Image

Sunflower fields to honor our heroes

Image

Rochester Rising $10,000 fundraising campaign

Image

Free Tuition

Image

Iowa Superintendent reacts to Federal judge overturning ban on school mask mandates

Image

Rochester Rising 5

Community Events