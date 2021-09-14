Clear

AOC and Kim Kardashian seize an opportunity

AOC and Kim Kardashian seize an opportunity

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 6:20 PM
Updated: Sep 14, 2021 6:21 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Holly Thomas

No one should be surprised that a Met Gala with a theme centering on America itself resulted in one of the more contradictory, controversial red carpets the event has ever seen.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala's "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" hosted some attendees Monday night, who seemed delighted to play along but played it relatively safe. The frequently outrageous Megan Thee Stallion smoldered, with hair in soft waves, wearing an old-Hollywood-inspired dress by Coach, a solidly US-based designer. Lil Nas X served up a triumvirate of brilliant golden looks; the second, a ripped suit of armor, coming with strong (but welcome) C-3PO vibes. Lorde wafted about in an ethereal Statue of Liberty-shaped headdress. But one Met Gala newbie, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and one old-timer, Kim Kardashian, were especially determined to make profound, if conflicting, statements.

Ocasio-Cortez made her Met Gala debut in a long white off-shoulder mermaid gown, with "Tax The Rich" scribed across the back in massive, flag-red letters. It was explicit, as close as you could come to having a placard at the gala without literally bringing one, and -- though likely a clap-back to Joy Villa's "Build The Wall" dress from the 2019 Grammys -- exactly what you'd expect from someone who spends far more of her time campaigning than sitting in the front row at fashion week. She looked beautiful, but not stylish. Her outfit made a political statement that couldn't afford the scope for misunderstanding that a more artistic, interpretive piece might allow.

The dress immediately stirred up a fuss in predictable quarters. Donald Trump Jr. led the charge, and Newsmax's Benny Johnson and actor and comedian Michael Rapaport joined in to complain about the apparent hypocrisy of a politician who's targeting the rich showing up to a $35,000-per-ticket event almost exclusively populated by the extremely wealthy and/or famous. They appeared unaware of the fact that, as Ocasio-Cortez pointed out on Instagram, New York City's elected officials are regularly invited to the Met Gala for free.

The general social media backlash also sidestepped the peculiarity in calling a politician who consistently calls for higher taxes on the rich, and is part of the progressive movement pushing a wealth equity agenda as the Democrats' budget bill moves through Congress, a "hypocrite." By showing up at the Met showcasing that phrase, she did exactly what she always does when she's in the spotlight and as a member of the House, hardly new to doing so surrounded by the uber-privileged.

Given her job and the America-themed event, it would be odd for Ocasio-Cortez to prioritize an abstract, subjective look over the opportunity to get her message across to an audience of millions. She understood the assignment and interpreted it true to form with the help of Brother Vellies, a Brooklyn-based designer, no less. As is so often the case -- witness Sen. Joe Manchin's patronizing reference to her as "young lady" over the weekend -- Ocasio-Cortez's critics underestimated her in assuming she'd not already considered the incredibly obvious points they're now making.

At the opposite end of the Met Gala lookbook spectrum, Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga dress was undoubtedly the boldest fashion statement of the night. Covering her entirely in black from head to toe, it came, in typical Kim Kardashian fashion, ripe with the potential to confuse and antagonize. Takes on the look ranged from "executioner chic" to "dementor," "fetish facewear," and "sleep paralysis demon." There was some speculation it was an ode to her estranged husband Kanye West, either as a nod to their rumored reconciliation, or as a snub at his past comments that her outfits are "too revealing" and "too sexy."

The very blankness of the outfit was fascinating. Being so famous that people recognize you by your silhouette alone, yet neutral to the point where people can effectively project whatever they wish onto you (this analogy included) feels like a fairly legitimate take on American celebrity culture. It's Andy Warhol's "Invisible Sculpture" meets the red carpet. Divisive, but captivating, just like the birthplace of superstardom.

Of course, Balenciaga isn't an American label. It was founded in Spain and is based in Paris. And Kardashian wasn't the only one representing it. Tracee Ellis Ross and Rihanna both rocked it too. But in a country that supposedly celebrates eclecticism, or at the very least, ought to, shouldn't that choice be OK at an event called "In America"?

Far more troubling than high-profile Americans choosing a non-US designer is recent criticism of the brand for cultural appropriation over its $1,190 sweatpants that show what looks like the top of a pair of boxers above the waistband. Commentators described the design as exploitation of Black culture, noting the style has historically been pigeonholed to demonize Black men. (The celebrities' looks were likely planned long before this particular mess, though.)

Probably the most interesting thing about the Met Gala this year was the sheer breadth of the interpretations and the scope across the gamut for these to cause a discordant reaction the morning after. It was one of the more open-ended themes the gala has had, yet still so many decided that the guests had done it "wrong."

The 2018 theme: "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," by contrast, saw some of the most celebrated looks of recent years, from Rihanna's bejeweled vestments to Zendaya's armored Joan of Arc. But as was later pointed out, the theme itself was potentially offensive regardless of what anyone wore. The night saw a strange acceptance of ubiquitous cultural appropriation which would probably never have been signed off on had the focus been any other religion.

The Met Gala 2021's "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" theme offered almost limitless scope for individuality. Both Ocasio-Cortez and Kardashian seized that opportunity. Whether they pulled off their objectives or not, the result was emblematic of two people representing totally different worlds; both uncomfortably, but undeniably, American.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 669176

Reported Deaths: 7996
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1384251849
Ramsey57730936
Dakota51238492
Anoka47228475
Washington30159308
Stearns24431236
St. Louis19814330
Scott19257142
Wright18128161
Olmsted15445110
Sherburne13237100
Carver1186051
Clay896893
Rice8957117
Blue Earth846947
Crow Wing7630101
Kandiyohi734788
Chisago696656
Otter Tail651890
Benton632098
Mower543935
Winona542852
Goodhue541479
Douglas523084
Itasca504570
McLeod487762
Steele487021
Beltrami486770
Isanti482770
Morrison459762
Nobles442350
Polk424275
Becker422159
Freeborn420538
Lyon387254
Carlton384459
Pine367824
Nicollet366047
Mille Lacs349060
Brown338743
Cass334935
Le Sueur333429
Todd313134
Meeker297946
Waseca280623
Martin256133
Wabasha23524
Dodge23433
Roseau228821
Hubbard222641
Houston198216
Renville196447
Redwood192941
Fillmore186510
Pennington185221
Wadena178423
Cottonwood175424
Faribault174722
Sibley171910
Chippewa167939
Kanabec161529
Aitkin152438
Watonwan151711
Rock136919
Jackson133712
Pope12708
Pipestone123126
Yellow Medicine122120
Swift115819
Murray113610
Koochiching109019
Stevens102511
Marshall99618
Clearwater98018
Lake89621
Wilkin88614
Lac qui Parle82422
Big Stone6664
Mahnomen6549
Grant6508
Lincoln6314
Norman6259
Kittson52522
Unassigned50093
Red Lake4647
Traverse4185
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2070

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 419067

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Unassigned40390
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Quiet weather until storms return Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/14/21)

Image

Entering flu season

Image

Woodson Kindergarten Center teaches students that all are welcomed and loved

${item.thumbnail.title}

Rochester Rising begins $10,000 fundraising campaign

Image

Welcoming America Week

Image

Sunflower fields to honor our heroes

Image

Rochester Rising $10,000 fundraising campaign

Image

Free Tuition

Image

Iowa Superintendent reacts to Federal judge overturning ban on school mask mandates

Image

Rochester Rising 5

Community Events