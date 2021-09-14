Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Stephanie Grisham doesn't deserve a pass for shedding light on Melania Trump's misdeeds

Stephanie Grisham doesn't deserve a pass for shedding light on Melania Trump's misdeeds

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 5:50 PM
Updated: Sep 14, 2021 5:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Jill Filipovic

Why are we still acting surprised that Melania Trump shares many of her husband's toxic views and supports his politics of division and cruelty? And why are we letting members of the Trump team attempt to redeem themselves by meeting our insatiable need for more gossip and insider information about one of the most disgraceful administrations in American history?

This week, Politico got its hands on a preview of the forthcoming book from Stephanie Grisham, the former White House Press Secretary and chief of staff to Melania Trump. Grisham writes that, as violent insurrectionists descended on the Capitol complex on January 6, she texted Melania Trump, "Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness and violence?"

"No," she said the then-First Lady texted back. Two sources familiar with the incident confirmed Grisham's account to CNN.

Grisham resigned a few hours later after sending the text.

The preview includes other unflattering tidbits as well. Melania did not reach out to Jill Biden for the customary inauguration tea because, Grisham says, Melania agreed with her husband's false claim that the election was stolen.

Melania largely denies the allegations. In a statement, her office wrote, "The intent behind this book is obvious. It is an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House. Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump."

To be fair, Grisham is indeed seeking to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump. But Mr. and Mrs. Trump both sought to gain relevance and money at the expense of the entire country and American democracy itself. The list of ethics violations, conflicts, and instances of self-dealing by the Trump family could fill its own column, but most obviously, the former president and his wife profited handsomely by hosting events on Trump properties, and having heads of state and White House visitors stay at Trump's hotel. American taxpayers also footed the bill for the Secret Service to stay at Trump properties -- money that went right back into the Trump family pocketbook.

So there are no heroes or truth-tellers here, and no one to feel particularly sorry for -- except the many people who suffered under the Trump regime, and all of us who now live in a nation deeply divided by the poisonous former president.

Throughout Donald Trump's time in office, some liberals wondered whether Melania was a secret objector, a woman who through no fault of her own found herself trapped in a gilded cage. "Free Melania" became this group's rallying cry. But it was obvious all along that Melania wasn't a caged bird singing under duress. She chose to marry Trump when his racism and misogyny were long established. She may not have wanted to be First Lady or involve herself in politics, but she's not a victim. She's an adult who made her own choices. And all of the evidence points to the conclusion that she's more aligned with her husband than privately antagonistic to him.

But Stephanie Grisham isn't a heroine for speaking out now; she's trying to save her own skin. She began working with the Trump campaign in 2015. She stuck with Donald Trump through the Access Hollywood tape where he bragged about sexually assaulting women. She stuck with him through the family separation policy that tore young children away from their parents. She stuck with him through endless lies, torrents of bigotry, layers of familial grift, dangerous political decisions, and clear derangement, even defending him as a "genius." And she directly contributed to some of the administration's worst deeds. This includes its demonization of the mainstream, reputable press -- "enemy of the people," as the former president often called them.

Grisham was the first White House press secretary in history who never held a press conference -- even while American taxpayers were paying her salary as press secretary. Instead, she only granted interviews to right-wing outlets, which routinely spread disinformation and eventually directly contributed to the Capitol riots that left several dead, many injured and American democracy badly battered.

Grisham didn't resign because she's a good person with serious moral objections to what the Trump administration wrought. She resigned because she saw the writing on the wall -- and now she's trying to rehabilitate herself.

Every word of Grisham's forthcoming tell-all might be true. It might accurately paint Donald, Melania and many of their family members and staffers as among the most deplorable and morally hideous people to ever occupy the White House.

But don't forget: Grisham isn't a light illuminating the Trump administration's darkness. She is one of them, who pushed Trump's vile messages and left America cracked and perhaps forever wrecked. Just because she's in cynical self-preservation mode and rightly revealing more of the Trump team's odiousness doesn't mean the rest of us have to ignore her own role in undermining the basic democratic norm of a free press and politicians who are accountable to the American people.

We can be glad the truth about Melania is being told. But we do not have to rehabilitate the reputation of someone who, like the Trumps, has never apologized, never tried to make amends and never been held fully accountable.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 669176

Reported Deaths: 7996
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1384251849
Ramsey57730936
Dakota51238492
Anoka47228475
Washington30159308
Stearns24431236
St. Louis19814330
Scott19257142
Wright18128161
Olmsted15445110
Sherburne13237100
Carver1186051
Clay896893
Rice8957117
Blue Earth846947
Crow Wing7630101
Kandiyohi734788
Chisago696656
Otter Tail651890
Benton632098
Mower543935
Winona542852
Goodhue541479
Douglas523084
Itasca504570
McLeod487762
Steele487021
Beltrami486770
Isanti482770
Morrison459762
Nobles442350
Polk424275
Becker422159
Freeborn420538
Lyon387254
Carlton384459
Pine367824
Nicollet366047
Mille Lacs349060
Brown338743
Cass334935
Le Sueur333429
Todd313134
Meeker297946
Waseca280623
Martin256133
Wabasha23524
Dodge23433
Roseau228821
Hubbard222641
Houston198216
Renville196447
Redwood192941
Fillmore186510
Pennington185221
Wadena178423
Cottonwood175424
Faribault174722
Sibley171910
Chippewa167939
Kanabec161529
Aitkin152438
Watonwan151711
Rock136919
Jackson133712
Pope12708
Pipestone123126
Yellow Medicine122120
Swift115819
Murray113610
Koochiching109019
Stevens102511
Marshall99618
Clearwater98018
Lake89621
Wilkin88614
Lac qui Parle82422
Big Stone6664
Mahnomen6549
Grant6508
Lincoln6314
Norman6259
Kittson52522
Unassigned50093
Red Lake4647
Traverse4185
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2070

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 419067

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Unassigned40390
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Quiet weather until storms return Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/14/21)

Image

Entering flu season

Image

Woodson Kindergarten Center teaches students that all are welcomed and loved

${item.thumbnail.title}

Rochester Rising begins $10,000 fundraising campaign

Image

Welcoming America Week

Image

Sunflower fields to honor our heroes

Image

Rochester Rising $10,000 fundraising campaign

Image

Free Tuition

Image

Iowa Superintendent reacts to Federal judge overturning ban on school mask mandates

Image

Rochester Rising 5

Community Events