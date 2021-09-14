Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Chinese property giant Evergrande warns again that it could default on its enormous debts

Chinese property giant Evergrande warns again that it could default on its enormous debts

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 6:20 AM
Updated: Sep 14, 2021 6:20 AM
Posted By: By Michelle Toh and CNN's Beijing bureau, CNN Business

Evergrande is once again warning that it could default on its huge debts as it struggles to cut costs or find anyone to buy some of its assets.

The embattled Chinese property giant has already warned in recent weeks of its cash crisis, listing $300 billion in total liabilities and saying that it could default if it's unable to raise money quickly.

Should that happen, the effects would be felt across China's banking system and the wider economy. The group has already suspended work on some projects as it tries to conserve cash, a move that's poised to hit China's property sector.

Markets in the region shook on Tuesday. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.4%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.2%.

Evergrande disclosed on Tuesday that it had made "no material progress" in its search for investors to buy part of its stakes in its electric vehicle and property services businesses.

"If the group is unable to meet its guarantee obligation or to repay any debt when due or agree with the relevant creditors on extensions of such debts or alternative agreements, it may lead to cross-default," it said.

The company also announced in a stock exchange filing in Hong Kong that it had enlisted financial advisers to "evaluate the liquidity of the group and explore all feasible solutions" as quickly as possible. But the company cautioned that nothing was guaranteed.

The disclosure came hours after Evergrande, which is one of China's largest real estate developers, had sought to reassure the public about its business. In a statement Monday night, the Shenzhen-based conglomerate addressed "recent comments" on the internet, saying that any bankruptcy rumors "are completely untrue."

"The company has indeed encountered unprecedented difficulties at present, but it is determined to ... do everything possible to restore operations as usual, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of customers," it said in the Monday statement.

But on Tuesday, Evergrande acknowledged its difficulty in finding buyers for its assets, saying that "it is uncertain as to whether the group will be able to consummate any such sale."

Evergrande shares plunged almost 12% Tuesday to 2.97 Hong Kong dollars ($0.38), its lowest level since December 2014. The stock has shed 80% of its value this year.

The company also disclosed on Tuesday that the proposed sale of its office building in Hong Kong, a massive property in a major commercial district on Hong Kong Island "had not been completed within the expected timetable."

Evergrande agreed to purchase the tower for 12.5 billion Hong Kong dollars (about $1.6 billion) in 2015, according to a stock exchange filing by its former owner.

Evergrande's problems were underscored this week when protests reportedly broke out at its headquarters in Shenzhen.

Hundreds of investors showed up at Evergrande's offices on Sunday to demand a meeting with a company executive, according to Chinese news outlet Caixin. Reuters reported similar scenes on Monday, with about 100 protesters on scene.

Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Analysts have suggested that the Chinese government would have to intervene to limit the fallout if Evergrande were to default. There's no sign of that happening just yet.

"Evergrande's collapse would be the biggest test that China's financial system has faced in years," Mark Williams, Capital Economics' chief Asia economist, wrote in a note last week. He predicted that the country's central bank "would step in with liquidity support" if fears of a major default intensified.

Financial restructuring specialist Houlihan Lokey and Hong Kong-based Admiralty Harbour Capital are now serving as the firm's advisers.

— Julia Horowitz contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 669176

Reported Deaths: 7996
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1384251849
Ramsey57730936
Dakota51238492
Anoka47228475
Washington30159308
Stearns24431236
St. Louis19814330
Scott19257142
Wright18128161
Olmsted15445110
Sherburne13237100
Carver1186051
Clay896893
Rice8957117
Blue Earth846947
Crow Wing7630101
Kandiyohi734788
Chisago696656
Otter Tail651890
Benton632098
Mower543935
Winona542852
Goodhue541479
Douglas523084
Itasca504570
McLeod487762
Steele487021
Beltrami486770
Isanti482770
Morrison459762
Nobles442350
Polk424275
Becker422159
Freeborn420538
Lyon387254
Carlton384459
Pine367824
Nicollet366047
Mille Lacs349060
Brown338743
Cass334935
Le Sueur333429
Todd313134
Meeker297946
Waseca280623
Martin256133
Wabasha23524
Dodge23433
Roseau228821
Hubbard222641
Houston198216
Renville196447
Redwood192941
Fillmore186510
Pennington185221
Wadena178423
Cottonwood175424
Faribault174722
Sibley171910
Chippewa167939
Kanabec161529
Aitkin152438
Watonwan151711
Rock136919
Jackson133712
Pope12708
Pipestone123126
Yellow Medicine122120
Swift115819
Murray113610
Koochiching109019
Stevens102511
Marshall99618
Clearwater98018
Lake89621
Wilkin88614
Lac qui Parle82422
Big Stone6664
Mahnomen6549
Grant6508
Lincoln6314
Norman6259
Kittson52522
Unassigned50093
Red Lake4647
Traverse4185
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2070

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 419067

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Unassigned40390
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Rochester
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Mason City
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Calm for the next few days
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 9/14

Image

DMC and City of Rochester unveil prototype bus stop

Image

Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce golf outing

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Weather

Image

Former firefighter works to spread patriotism

Image

Minnesota pushes forward plan to host specialized World Expo

Image

Rapid Transit's 'Link' available to view

Image

Sen. Klobuchar: cancer care in Rochester 'literally saved my life'

Image

Minnesota makes bid to host 2027 world expo

Image

Sen. Klobuchar: Care in Rochester 'literally saved my life'

Community Events