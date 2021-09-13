Clear

Alligators eat lots of things. These prehistoric artifacts were an unusual snack

Alligators eat lots of things. These prehistoric artifacts were an unusual snack

Posted: Sep 13, 2021 7:30 PM
Updated: Sep 13, 2021 7:30 PM
Posted By: By Christina Zdanowicz, CNN

Discovering prehistoric artifacts is amazing enough. But finding them deep in the belly of a massive alligator -- that's something else.

Shane Smith, owner of Red Antler Processing in Yazoo City, Mississippi, was digging through the stomach of a 13-foot-5-inch alligator when he found a couple of objects he just couldn't place. The animal was brought in for processing of its meat and skin.

The items both turned out to be Native American artifacts dating back thousands of years, which he said he later discovered from an expert.

"My first instinct was like, no way. There's no way this is possible," Smith told CNN. "You naturally think that, 'Oh, my gosh, this alligator, either ate an Indian or ate an animal that the Indian shot. But, you know, obviously the alligator is not thousands of years old."

Smith thought the objects -- a projectile point that was part of a hunting tool and something that looked like a fishing lure -- were interesting enough, so he posted about it on the store's Facebook page.

Geologist James Starnes looked at photos of the artifacts and was able to tell quite a bit about their history, based on his research of Native American artifacts found in the Mississippi Delta. Starnes is the director of surface geology and surface mapping for the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

He described the objects as a plummet, which is a tear-shaped metal object of unknown use, and an "atlatl dart point," which is a spear or dart used for hunting, Starnes said.

"We've had Native American inhabitants in North America, especially Mississippi, going back probably 12,000-plus years," he said. "This technology was the technology that they would have brought with them."

The use of the plummet is "hotly debated" among experts, Starnes said. It looks like a fishing weight or a net weight, which is what some argue it was used for.

But it's made of hematite, an "exotic" material could have come from as far away as the Great Lakes region, Starnes said. Using an object that was so "ornate" for something utilitarian such as fishing seems unusual, he added.

The plummet appears to be from the late archaic cultural period, which was from 1000 to 2000 BC, Starnes said.

The brown-colored rock, which was part of the atlatl dart point, would have served as the base for the hunting tool, Starnes said. He described it as a base with an arrowhead attached at the tip.

"These things were made before the advent of bows and arrows in North America," he said.

Now, the bigger question: How did these artifacts get into a giant alligator's stomach?

Alligators are known for eating all sorts of things. This big one had fish bones and scales, teeth, the bones of small mammals, hundreds of persimmon fruit seeds and rocks, Smith said. The rocks ranged in size from a quarter to a silver dollar, he said.

This alligator was captured September 2 by John Hamilton, who found it in Eagle Lake, north of Vicksburg, Mississippi, Smith said.

Between the gator's captor, Smith and others, the group estimated this alligator was 80 to 100 years old, Smith said.

While the contents of its stomach were something noteworthy, there was one other weird thing Smith recently found in an alligator.

Another large alligator, also found in 2021, had a "45-caliber bullet inside of his stomach," Smith said. "The weird thing about that is the bullet had not been fired from a gun. It was just a clean bullet, so you wonder how it got there."

Finding artifacts of this age is common in this region of Mississippi, says Starnes.

"Since this area was so heavily populated over such a long period of time, artifacts show up in some very unusual places," Starnes said. "They can erode from the surface, or they can be exposed because of things like rain events, construction projects."

The use of stone was popular in the archaic time period, he said.

"You could imagine that one of these sites having this much stone material is just eroding out of the bank, pretty easy pickings for an alligator, especially looking for her, you know, just something to ingest," he said. "Alligators will pretty much eat anything."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 666496

Reported Deaths: 7985
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1379941847
Ramsey57560936
Dakota51080491
Anoka47073475
Washington30041308
Stearns24333235
St. Louis19728330
Scott19182142
Wright18068161
Olmsted15388109
Sherburne1316799
Carver1180551
Rice8929117
Clay891993
Blue Earth842147
Crow Wing7592101
Kandiyohi732388
Chisago692856
Otter Tail648590
Benton627398
Mower542135
Goodhue539579
Winona538052
Douglas521184
Itasca502570
Steele484521
McLeod483762
Beltrami482869
Isanti481270
Morrison458562
Nobles440050
Polk422075
Becker419059
Freeborn416938
Lyon384854
Carlton382059
Pine366724
Nicollet363547
Mille Lacs347460
Brown337643
Cass332534
Le Sueur332029
Todd312634
Meeker295846
Waseca279323
Martin254833
Wabasha23484
Dodge23383
Roseau226321
Hubbard221041
Houston197416
Renville195946
Redwood192141
Fillmore184310
Pennington184120
Wadena177023
Cottonwood175224
Faribault173722
Sibley170910
Chippewa167139
Kanabec160629
Aitkin152238
Watonwan150210
Rock136519
Jackson133312
Pope12668
Pipestone122426
Yellow Medicine121720
Swift115719
Murray113310
Koochiching107519
Stevens101211
Marshall99218
Clearwater97918
Lake89221
Wilkin88114
Lac qui Parle82322
Big Stone6634
Mahnomen6519
Grant6458
Lincoln6214
Norman6199
Kittson52522
Unassigned50493
Red Lake4627
Traverse4155
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2050

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Storms are possible late this evening into tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sen. Klobuchar: Care in Rochester 'literally saved my life'

Image

Hiring Crisis DSP (Partial LVOSOT)

Image

Fisherman's Inn is torn down

Image

Hidden gem of Rochester visited by Korean War veterans

Image

The Veterans and Emergency Services Museum

Image

Flood Control System

Image

COVID-19 Safety Measures

Image

Unemployment Insurance

Image

MnDot Seeks Input

Image

Unemployment insurance compensation PPP loan forgiveness payments

Community Events