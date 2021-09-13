Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Massachusetts activates up to 250 National Guard troops to drive school vans

Massachusetts activates up to 250 National Guard troops to drive school vans

Posted: Sep 13, 2021 4:10 PM
Updated: Sep 13, 2021 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Steve Almasy, CNN

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday activated up to 250 National Guard troops to help with school transportation at the start of the academic year, according to a statement from his office.

On Tuesday, 90 of the Guard personnel will begin training to assist with school transportation services to address staffing shortages in certain school districts across the state, the statement reads.

"The safe and reliable transportation to school each day is critical to our children's safety and education," the governor said in a tweet.

The statement said the personnel will train to drive 7D vehicles, vans that can carry up to 10 passengers.

"As with any school transportation worker, all activated Guard personnel will complete vehicle training to ensure the safety of children and families," the governor's office statement says. "Drivers will meet all statutory requirements for 7D drivers. Throughout the mission, the Guard will comply with all health and safety measures."

The first four school districts are in the cities of Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell and Lynn.

Districts across the nation have seen higher than normal shortages of bus drivers. Some have offered signing bonuses for new drivers, some have paid parents to drive buses, and at least one has said buses won't be available for all students each week.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 666496

Reported Deaths: 7985
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1379941847
Ramsey57560936
Dakota51080491
Anoka47073475
Washington30041308
Stearns24333235
St. Louis19728330
Scott19182142
Wright18068161
Olmsted15388109
Sherburne1316799
Carver1180551
Rice8929117
Clay891993
Blue Earth842147
Crow Wing7592101
Kandiyohi732388
Chisago692856
Otter Tail648590
Benton627398
Mower542135
Goodhue539579
Winona538052
Douglas521184
Itasca502570
Steele484521
McLeod483762
Beltrami482869
Isanti481270
Morrison458562
Nobles440050
Polk422075
Becker419059
Freeborn416938
Lyon384854
Carlton382059
Pine366724
Nicollet363547
Mille Lacs347460
Brown337643
Cass332534
Le Sueur332029
Todd312634
Meeker295846
Waseca279323
Martin254833
Wabasha23484
Dodge23383
Roseau226321
Hubbard221041
Houston197416
Renville195946
Redwood192141
Fillmore184310
Pennington184120
Wadena177023
Cottonwood175224
Faribault173722
Sibley170910
Chippewa167139
Kanabec160629
Aitkin152238
Watonwan150210
Rock136519
Jackson133312
Pope12668
Pipestone122426
Yellow Medicine121720
Swift115719
Murray113310
Koochiching107519
Stevens101211
Marshall99218
Clearwater97918
Lake89221
Wilkin88114
Lac qui Parle82322
Big Stone6634
Mahnomen6519
Grant6458
Lincoln6214
Norman6199
Kittson52522
Unassigned50493
Red Lake4627
Traverse4155
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2050

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Storms are possible late this evening into tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

FULL MORNING FORECAST 9/13/21

Image

You can take part in a Human Library

Image

FULL MORNING FORECAST 9/13/21

Image

Why support during breast cancer journey is crucial

Image

North Iowa Bulls open season on Wednesday morning

Image

Aaron's Sunday Night Weather (9/12/21)

Image

Male breast cancer awareness

Image

Rochester Grizzlies open up season on Friday

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (9/12/21)

Image

Saturday High School Football Scores

Community Events