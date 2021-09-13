Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

First on CNN Business: Moody's is spending $250 million to measure the risk of America's biggest companies getting hacked

First on CNN Business: Moody's is spending $250 million to measure the risk of America's biggest companies getting hacked

Posted: Sep 13, 2021 5:31 AM
Updated: Sep 13, 2021 5:31 AM
Posted By: By Sean Lyngaas, CNN Business

Moody's is spending hundreds of millions of dollars to better evaluate the cybersecurity risks that face America's largest corporations.

The announcement from the company — whose credit ratings can influence global markets — comes as Biden administration officials are urging major firms to be more transparent about the security of their software. Several high-profile supply-chain hacks and ransomware attacks have rattled businesses and other organizations over the past year, costing companies millions of dollars and compromising their operations.

To better assess the risks that ransomware and other digital threats pose to Fortune 500 firms and government agencies, Moody's is investing $250 million in BitSight, which uses an algorithm to assess the likelihood that an organization will be breached. Moody's shared the news first with CNN Business.

As part of the deal, Moody's will become the largest minority shareholder in Bitsight. In addition, BitSight will acquire a cyber risk rating system created by Moody's and Team8, a company which bills itself as a "think tank" focused on global cybersecurity issues.

"There's just a lot of opacity around cyber risk," Moody's CEO Rob Fauber told CNN Business. "You have compromises that have serious operational and organizational implications. It's affecting a broader range of industries and the stakes are higher than they've ever been."

Fauber said the $250 million would be used to improve BitSight's data and risk-management offerings, among other products. BitSight, which says its customers include 20% of Fortune 500 firms, will be able to make more detailed risk assessments and "more clearly translate [that] to the risk of financial loss," Fauber said.

Understanding cybersecurity risk has become a national security and economic imperative.

US corporate and government officials have been blindsided by ransomware attacks in recent months that forced critical infrastructure offline and compromised massive amounts of private information.

Colonial Pipeline, one of the largest fuel pipelines in the United States, was forced offline for days this spring, leading to widespread shortages at gas stations along the east coast. The company paid millions to a hacking group to resolve the incident, though some of that money was later recovered by authorities.

Victims of ransomware attacks paid some $350 million in ransoms in 2020, according to Chainalysis, a firm that tracks cryptocurrency. But that's only a partial view of total ransoms paid, and those who don't pay can spend millions of dollars rebuilding their computer infrastructure.

Hacks can also be difficult to detect, and US officials have worried that a lack of transparency about how attacks spread can mean that a single breach has the ability to ripple across many industries.

Last year, for example, alleged Russian spies exploited software made by federal contractor SolarWinds to infiltrate at least nine US agencies and about 100 companies. Hundreds of electric utilities in North America also downloaded the malicious software update used by the Russian hackers, offering a potential foothold into those organizations, though there is no evidence that the hackers took advantage of the backdoor at those utilities to conduct further intrusions.

Fauber said that the SolarWinds compromises were a big reason for Moody's to invest more heavily in cybersecurity risk programs.

The breaches also inspired President Joe Biden to issue an executive order in May requiring federal contractors to meet a minimum set of security standards around data management and the reporting of attacks.

US officials see the executive order as a step toward prodding some private firms to provide more secure software and a scoring system for measuring that security. The directive tasks the Commerce Department with setting up a program to label consumer electronics devices, like wireless routers, with a cybersecurity rating.

"You're seeing increased focus from government and regulatory bodies in the United States and elsewhere on making sure that companies are sufficiently focused on identifying, measuring and managing their exposure to cyber risk," Fauber said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 666496

Reported Deaths: 7985
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1379941847
Ramsey57560936
Dakota51080491
Anoka47073475
Washington30041308
Stearns24333235
St. Louis19728330
Scott19182142
Wright18068161
Olmsted15388109
Sherburne1316799
Carver1180551
Rice8929117
Clay891993
Blue Earth842147
Crow Wing7592101
Kandiyohi732388
Chisago692856
Otter Tail648590
Benton627398
Mower542135
Goodhue539579
Winona538052
Douglas521184
Itasca502570
Steele484521
McLeod483762
Beltrami482869
Isanti481270
Morrison458562
Nobles440050
Polk422075
Becker419059
Freeborn416938
Lyon384854
Carlton382059
Pine366724
Nicollet363547
Mille Lacs347460
Brown337643
Cass332534
Le Sueur332029
Todd312634
Meeker295846
Waseca279323
Martin254833
Wabasha23484
Dodge23383
Roseau226321
Hubbard221041
Houston197416
Renville195946
Redwood192141
Fillmore184310
Pennington184120
Wadena177023
Cottonwood175224
Faribault173722
Sibley170910
Chippewa167139
Kanabec160629
Aitkin152238
Watonwan150210
Rock136519
Jackson133312
Pope12668
Pipestone122426
Yellow Medicine121720
Swift115719
Murray113310
Koochiching107519
Stevens101211
Marshall99218
Clearwater97918
Lake89221
Wilkin88114
Lac qui Parle82322
Big Stone6634
Mahnomen6519
Grant6458
Lincoln6214
Norman6199
Kittson52522
Unassigned50493
Red Lake4627
Traverse4155
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2050

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Tracking storm chances this evening
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

FULL MORNING FORECAST 9/13/21

Image

Why support during breast cancer journey is crucial

Image

North Iowa Bulls open season on Wednesday morning

Image

Aaron's Sunday Night Weather (9/12/21)

Image

Male breast cancer awareness

Image

Rochester Grizzlies open up season on Friday

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (9/12/21)

Image

Saturday High School Football Scores

Image

Albert Lea 9-11 parade

Image

Retired FDNY firefighter speaks in Clear Lake on 9-11

Community Events