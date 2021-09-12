Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Right wing media's latest misinformation campaign targets the California recall

Right wing media's latest misinformation campaign targets the California recall

Posted: Sep 12, 2021 5:40 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2021 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Ramishah Maruf, CNN Business

Right-wing media pundits are pushing a new misinformation campaign — this time about election fraud in the upcoming California gubernatorial recall, echoing debunked claims from the 2020 presidential election.

An emerging narrative pushed by major Fox News personalities and others claims California Governor Gavin Newsom will only win the recall because of election fraud and so called ballot harvesting, despite the lack of any credible evidence.

According to Political Data Intelligence, all registered voters in California were sent a mail-in ballot and more than a third of the 22 million ballots have been returned ahead of election day Tuesday. More than half of the ballots cast were from Democrats, and polling trends predict Newsom will retain his position by double digit margins.

But Newsom's top Republican challenger, right wing talk radio host Larry Elder, is also making evidence-free claims of potential fraud. "Larry Elder is relying on this big lie," LA Times columnist Jean Guerrero said on CNN's "Reliable Sources" Sunday. "He understands that Californians are very likely to reject him as the next governor of California, and the only way that he can explain this loss away is by claiming that it was stolen from him."

It's part of a playbook that is becoming increasingly common across the country.

"Fraud is presented as an excuse to explain away any future Republican loss," CNN's chief media correspondent Brian Stelter said Sunday.

Elder has largely marketed his campaign exclusively through right-wing media outlets and has refused interviews with journalists who criticize his positions, Guerrero said. By doing this, Guerrero said Elder has been able to reach the minority of voters in the state who support his views.

In a recent poll by the Public Policy Institute of California, almost 60% of respondents said they would vote "no" on recalling Newsom. Elder told CNN on Wednesday that "there might very well be shenanigans" in the upcoming election and claimed his campaign has lawyers ready to file lawsuits once the results come out.

Claims of election fraud were a staple in right-wing media during and after the 2020 presidential election. Fox News had to air coverage in February debunking fraudulent claims by the network's hosts after a legal threat from voting technology company Smartmatic.

Karthick Ramakrishnan, a professor of public policy at UC Riverside, said this emerging pattern of writing off elections as fraudulent is not a healthy sign for democracy. California, in contrast to several other states, has made it easier to vote, by expanding early voting and vote-by-mail.

Ramakrishnan said that Elder's fraudulent claims may impact more people, including younger voters who see misleading advertising on platforms like Facebook.

"People are frustrated with the pandemic, including high unemployment, and want to scapegoat someone," Ramakrishnan said.

The "symbiotic relationship" between right wing media and right wing politicians goes beyond California, said Will Bunch, columnist at the Philadelphia Inquirer, on Reliable Sources. As states such as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin invest in election fraud investigations, they give reporters at these outlets more opportunities to cover false claims.

"Of course viewers are going to think there's something to it," Bunch said.

The combination of framing and persuasion with deceptive information has only become more widespread due to the consolidation of local watchdog news reporting and the increase of outlets acting as echo chambers for particular view points.

"It becomes difficult to track how this misinformation spreads and has impact when it comes to voting," Ramakrishnan said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 666496

Reported Deaths: 7985
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1379941847
Ramsey57560936
Dakota51080491
Anoka47073475
Washington30041308
Stearns24333235
St. Louis19728330
Scott19182142
Wright18068161
Olmsted15388109
Sherburne1316799
Carver1180551
Rice8929117
Clay891993
Blue Earth842147
Crow Wing7592101
Kandiyohi732388
Chisago692856
Otter Tail648590
Benton627398
Mower542135
Goodhue539579
Winona538052
Douglas521184
Itasca502570
Steele484521
McLeod483762
Beltrami482869
Isanti481270
Morrison458562
Nobles440050
Polk422075
Becker419059
Freeborn416938
Lyon384854
Carlton382059
Pine366724
Nicollet363547
Mille Lacs347460
Brown337643
Cass332534
Le Sueur332029
Todd312634
Meeker295846
Waseca279323
Martin254833
Wabasha23484
Dodge23383
Roseau226321
Hubbard221041
Houston197416
Renville195946
Redwood192141
Fillmore184310
Pennington184120
Wadena177023
Cottonwood175224
Faribault173722
Sibley170910
Chippewa167139
Kanabec160629
Aitkin152238
Watonwan150210
Rock136519
Jackson133312
Pope12668
Pipestone122426
Yellow Medicine121720
Swift115719
Murray113310
Koochiching107519
Stevens101211
Marshall99218
Clearwater97918
Lake89221
Wilkin88114
Lac qui Parle82322
Big Stone6634
Mahnomen6519
Grant6458
Lincoln6214
Norman6199
Kittson52522
Unassigned50493
Red Lake4627
Traverse4155
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2050

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
More showers and storms are possible on Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (9/12/21)

Image

Saturday High School Football Scores

Image

Albert Lea 9-11 parade

Image

Retired FDNY firefighter speaks in Clear Lake on 9-11

Image

VFW remembers 9-11

Image

Mantorville Field of Flags

Image

Taste of Albert Lea

Image

FULL WEATHER FORECAST 9/11/2021

Image

Friday's prep football highlights

Image

George remembers 9-11

Community Events