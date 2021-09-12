Clear

Fashion designer called out for cultural appropriation over its $1,190 pants

Fashion designer called out for cultural appropriation over its $1,190 pants

Posted: Sep 12, 2021 3:51 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2021 3:51 PM
Posted By: By Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

A prominent fashion designer behind a $1,190 pair of sweatpants has been lambasted by some fashion and Black history experts for what they say is cultural appropriation.

The gray Balenciaga sweatpants, which feature what looks like the top of a pair of boxers peeking out from the waistband, sparked controversy after a TikTok user posted a brief video on September 2 of the pants at what appeared to be a store.

"This feels racist," one individual said on the video posted by Tiktok user @mr200m__ as they grabbed the Trompe-L'Oeil pants. "They've woven the boxers inside the trouser."

Marquita Gammage, an associate professor of Africana Studies at California State University, Northridge, was also disturbed by the Balenciaga item and what she sees as its exploitation of "Black culture with the hopes of securing major profits," she told CNN by email.

Gammage is the author of "Cultural Appropriation as 'Agency Reduction'" which was published in the International Journal of Africana Studies in 2018. In it, she writes about the misappropriation of Black culture and how it undermines the ingenuity, functionality and beauty of Black cultural expressions while simultaneously delegitimizing Blacks experiences of injustices for capital gain, she said.

While sagging pants -- which often involve jeans or sweatpants lowered past the waist, with boxer underwear exposed at the top of the waistline -- have been popularized in hip hop culture, the style has also "been used to criminalize Blacks, especially Black males as thugs and a threat to American society," Gammage said.

"Balenciaga men's Trompe-L'Oeil sweatpants in red triggers immediate concern given the grotesque similarity to the iconic African American hip hop aesthetic worn by Black Americans for decades that has resulted in the imprisonment and death of Black men," Gammage told CNN over email. "The trousers have commercial cultural appropriation written all over them; branded with the name Balenciaga."

When asked about the controversy caused by Trompe-L'Oeil pants, Ludivine Pont, chief marketing officer for Balenciaga, told CNN via email "in many of our collections, we combine different wardrobe pieces into a single garment, such as denim jeans layered over tracksuit pants, cargo shorts merged with jeans and button-up shirts layered over t-shirts."

"These Trompe L'Oeil trousers were an extension of that vision," she added.

Anthony Childs is just one tragic example of how sagging pants led to death.

On February 5, 2019, Childs was spotted running past a police cruiser in Shreveport, Louisiana, clutching his sagging shorts. He was in violation of the city's "saggy pants" ordinance passed in 2007, the Washington Post reported. A violation could result in a maximum fine of $100 and up to eight hours of community service, the Post added.

As Childs ran, a police officer followed after, noticing the 31-year-old had a gun on him. The police officer shot eight times, three of which struck Childs while he was on the ground, the Post reported. The coroner later said Childs died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the chest.

By June 2019, following outrage over Childs' death, "the Shreveport City Council finally scrapped this unconstitutional and discriminatory ordinance," Katie Schwartzmann, the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana, wrote at the time.

A similar sagging pants law in Opa-locka, Florida, was repealed a year ago. The original 2007 city ordinance said that men could receive civil citations for wearing saggy pants with exposed underwear in city buildings and parks. In 2013, the law was expanded to include women and public spaces.

"Sagging attire has been consequential for African Americans; yet companies like Balenciaga seek to capitalize off of Blacks and Black cultural styles while failing to challenge systematic racism that criminalizes Blacks and Black clothing trends," Gammage said.

Fashion designer Stella Jean is no stranger to seeing Black culture turned into currency.

Jean is a creative director and co-founder of We are Made in Italy, a fashion and social awareness initiative that promotes the work of designers of color.

"Black culture is so often sampled, but rarely ever cited. And beyond giving credit where credit is overdue, the payout for those who have created and selflessly shared their genius, creativity, risk-taking, and innovation, rarely if ever comes," Jean said. "In Black culture, there's a thing we refer to as the 'Black tax.' This refers to the extra amount of effort, sweat, and nonsense you're going to have to put forth and put up with to get even half of the success that someone else with your talent and skills who happens to be white might attain."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 666496

Reported Deaths: 7985
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1379941847
Ramsey57560936
Dakota51080491
Anoka47073475
Washington30041308
Stearns24333235
St. Louis19728330
Scott19182142
Wright18068161
Olmsted15388109
Sherburne1316799
Carver1180551
Rice8929117
Clay891993
Blue Earth842147
Crow Wing7592101
Kandiyohi732388
Chisago692856
Otter Tail648590
Benton627398
Mower542135
Goodhue539579
Winona538052
Douglas521184
Itasca502570
Steele484521
McLeod483762
Beltrami482869
Isanti481270
Morrison458562
Nobles440050
Polk422075
Becker419059
Freeborn416938
Lyon384854
Carlton382059
Pine366724
Nicollet363547
Mille Lacs347460
Brown337643
Cass332534
Le Sueur332029
Todd312634
Meeker295846
Waseca279323
Martin254833
Wabasha23484
Dodge23383
Roseau226321
Hubbard221041
Houston197416
Renville195946
Redwood192141
Fillmore184310
Pennington184120
Wadena177023
Cottonwood175224
Faribault173722
Sibley170910
Chippewa167139
Kanabec160629
Aitkin152238
Watonwan150210
Rock136519
Jackson133312
Pope12668
Pipestone122426
Yellow Medicine121720
Swift115719
Murray113310
Koochiching107519
Stevens101211
Marshall99218
Clearwater97918
Lake89221
Wilkin88114
Lac qui Parle82322
Big Stone6634
Mahnomen6519
Grant6458
Lincoln6214
Norman6199
Kittson52522
Unassigned50493
Red Lake4627
Traverse4155
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2050

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: °
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Cooling Off For Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday High School Football Scores

Image

Albert Lea 9-11 parade

Image

Retired FDNY firefighter speaks in Clear Lake on 9-11

Image

VFW remembers 9-11

Image

Mantorville Field of Flags

Image

Taste of Albert Lea

Image

FULL WEATHER FORECAST 9/11/2021

Image

Friday's prep football highlights

Image

George remembers 9-11

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (9/10/21)

Community Events