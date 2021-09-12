Clear

Prince Charles' charity faces fresh investigation after reported donations from Russian banker

Prince Charles' charity faces fresh investigation after reported donations from Russian banker

Posted: Sep 12, 2021 2:00 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2021 2:00 PM
Posted By: By Hannah Ryan and Martin Goillandeau, CNN

A Scottish regulator said it was investigating one of Prince Charles' charities after a UK newspaper reported that a Russian banker had tried to donate a six-figure sum to the future king's foundation.

The Sunday Times reported that Prince Charles wrote a thank-you letter to Dmitry Leus and offered to meet him in person after receiving a large donation for The Prince's Foundation in May 2020.

In the letter, Charles reportedly wrote that he was "incredibly grateful" for Leus' "immense generosity" and that the donation had given him "great comfort," the Sunday Times reported.

The newspaper said Leus had been found guilty in Russia of money-laundering but his conviction was later overturned. Leus, who is reportedly seeking British citizenship, made his donations after a fixer promised a private meeting with Prince Charles at a Scottish castle, the Sunday Times reported.

A spokesperson for Leus confirmed his conviction was struck out in 2007 and said Leus "has a completely clean criminal record."

The Sunday Times said there was no evidence that Prince Charles was aware of any deception around the donation.

When the foundation's ethics committee raised concerns over Leus' background, his donations were reportedly diverted to Children & the Arts, another charity of which Charles is a patron, the Sunday Times reported.

According to Sunday Times, Children & the Arts denied knowing anything about the money.

CNN was not able to independently verify the Sunday Times' reporting.

A spokesperson for Leus told CNN Leus has made "two separate donations together totalling £500,000" to the Prince's charity via a fixer, the Burke's Peerage.

"Mr Leus has now learned that not all of these funds were then transferred on to the Prince's Foundation. No funds at all were returned to him from Burke's Peerage," the spokesperson told CNN, adding: "Mr Leus did not know of, or consent to, his donation being transferred to the Children's Arts Foundation [and other organizations]. Had he been consulted, he would have chosen to use the money to help the many vulnerable children and young people that the Leus Family Foundation supports across the UK."

The donations were "intended to support their educational and heritage goals," the spokesperson said, adding that Leus' only additional goal for the contribution was "private hope that eventually cooperation might take place to create a National Fencing Centre."

CNN has reached to Burke's Peerage for comment.

Douglas Connell, chair of The Prince's Foundation said it was taking the allegations "very seriously."

"Following the publication of an initial allegation relating to 'middlemen' and donors the Trustees instigated a full and rigorous investigation with the assistance of Forensic Accountants from one of the 'big four' accountancy firms," he said in a statement provided to CNN.

"This investigation is ongoing and it would be inappropriate to make any further comment at this stage," he said, adding that full review is expected to take several weeks.

According to a source with knowledge of donations to the charity, the foundation received a donation of £100,000 on behalf of Leus in May 2020. The source said the amount was returned to the sender following a meeting of the Foundation's Ethics Committee in September 2020.

In a statement on Sunday, the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) said it had written to Prince's Foundation trustees informing them that they would investigate the claims around Leus' donations.

The watchdog said it had been "working with the Prince's Foundation ...to better understand the use of the organization's funds, and to gain a full understanding of the work which is being undertaken by the charity's trustees to investigate the range of issues which have been raised."

The allegations come a week after a former top aide to Charles voluntarily stepped down as head of The Prince's Foundation amid claims of misconduct reported in last week's Sunday Times.

Michael Fawcett, the British heir's longest-serving and closest aide, was accused of using his position and influence to help a Saudi businessman obtain an honorary title in exchange for donations, the Sunday Times reported last Sunday.

Prince Charles "has no knowledge of the alleged offer of honors or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities and fully supports the investigation now underway by The Prince's Foundation," a Clarence House spokesperson told CNN on Monday.

The developments come at the end of a bruising week for the royal family. On Friday, lawyers for Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a woman who says she was sexually abused by Prince Andrew as a minor, said they served him with legal papers for a civil lawsuit. Andrew has previously denied similar allegations made by Giuffre.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 666496

Reported Deaths: 7985
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1379941847
Ramsey57560936
Dakota51080491
Anoka47073475
Washington30041308
Stearns24333235
St. Louis19728330
Scott19182142
Wright18068161
Olmsted15388109
Sherburne1316799
Carver1180551
Rice8929117
Clay891993
Blue Earth842147
Crow Wing7592101
Kandiyohi732388
Chisago692856
Otter Tail648590
Benton627398
Mower542135
Goodhue539579
Winona538052
Douglas521184
Itasca502570
Steele484521
McLeod483762
Beltrami482869
Isanti481270
Morrison458562
Nobles440050
Polk422075
Becker419059
Freeborn416938
Lyon384854
Carlton382059
Pine366724
Nicollet363547
Mille Lacs347460
Brown337643
Cass332534
Le Sueur332029
Todd312634
Meeker295846
Waseca279323
Martin254833
Wabasha23484
Dodge23383
Roseau226321
Hubbard221041
Houston197416
Renville195946
Redwood192141
Fillmore184310
Pennington184120
Wadena177023
Cottonwood175224
Faribault173722
Sibley170910
Chippewa167139
Kanabec160629
Aitkin152238
Watonwan150210
Rock136519
Jackson133312
Pope12668
Pipestone122426
Yellow Medicine121720
Swift115719
Murray113310
Koochiching107519
Stevens101211
Marshall99218
Clearwater97918
Lake89221
Wilkin88114
Lac qui Parle82322
Big Stone6634
Mahnomen6519
Grant6458
Lincoln6214
Norman6199
Kittson52522
Unassigned50493
Red Lake4627
Traverse4155
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2050

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Cooling Off For Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday High School Football Scores

Image

Albert Lea 9-11 parade

Image

Retired FDNY firefighter speaks in Clear Lake on 9-11

Image

VFW remembers 9-11

Image

Mantorville Field of Flags

Image

Taste of Albert Lea

Image

FULL WEATHER FORECAST 9/11/2021

Image

Friday's prep football highlights

Image

George remembers 9-11

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (9/10/21)

Community Events