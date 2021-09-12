Clear

The all-teenager tennis final we won't soon forget

The all-teenager tennis final we won't soon forget

Posted: Sep 12, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Sep 12, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Amy Bass

At a US Open that didn't include the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Serena Williams, this women's final was both the one that we wanted, and the one that we didn't dare hope for.

While Novak Djokovic's victory in five sets Friday night put him just one win away from securing his 21st major title and becoming the first male player to achieve a calendar grand slam since Rod Laver in 1969, two unseeded teenagers who aren't old enough to go out in New York City for a celebratory drink have dominated the headlines as they prepared for the match of their young lives Saturday.

And thank goodness Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez met in a final before a crowd that included luminaries like Tim Henman, Andy Roddick, Gayle King, Savannah Guthrie and Steve Nash. Thank goodness theirs wasn't a first round match that no one saw. Thank goodness this took place on the mainstage of Arthur Ashe Stadium. Thank goodness for Raducanu, just 18 years old, that the third championship point was the charm.

Yet while we revel in the excitement of these new faces, these so-called teen dreams, the specter of the history of this sport and young women lurks in the shadows, exemplified by the ghosts of everyone from former phenom Jennifer Capriati, who struggled with injuries, burnout and inner demons, to the venerable Naomi Osaka, who seems to have declared an indefinite leave after a season of profound openness and honesty about the mental battles it involves.

With her win in Flushing Meadows, Raducanu is the 14th first-time Grand Slam singles champ since 2015, demonstrating a lack of staying power for many who hold a coveted trophy high overhead. And for her, this isn't just a first slam -- it's the first of any title on the WTA Tour, a true Cinderella story.

When Raducanu and Fernandez, who turned 19 just this past week, squared off for the women's title, a whole bunch of so-called firsts followed them onto the court: the first major final, men's or women's, starring unseeded players since the beginning of the Open Era in 1968; Raducanu is the first qualifier to get to a Grand Slam final in the Open Era; and it is the first all-teen Grand Slam final since 1999, when 17-year-old Serena Williams upset Martina Hingis, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), for her first Grand Slam title in only her second year on the pro circuit.

Point of fact: neither of these young women saw that match because they hadn't been born.

They brought with them a newly minted cheering section from around the globe. The duo, both born in Canada, defy easy categorization in a sport where both nationality and ethnicity have often proved contentious. Fernandez, who speaks English, French and Spanish, is coached by her father, Jorge, a former professional soccer player from Ecuador. Her mother, born in Canada to Filipino parents, moved to California for work in order to better financially support the family. Raducanu, whose father is Romanian and mother is Chinese, moved to London when she was two.

Citizens of the world, their multicultural heritage is increasingly a hallmark of the sport, pushing new ideas of identity on the heels of the space that Osaka has made for transnational athletes in tennis. Osaka, born in Japan to a Japanese mother and Haitian-American father, has grown up in the United States while continuing to play for Japan.

Chosen for the honor of lighting the cauldron at Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Osaka has also outwardly embraced the politics of Black Lives Matter, dancing over and around the lines of ethnic and national identity. Just as reporters failed to find language to describe Tiger Woods when he marched across the storied greens of Augusta National in 1997 to take his first Masters title, Osaka defies classification, occupying a complicated, intersectional, transnational space in sports that is both rare and needed.

Both Fernandez and Raducanu, as well as their global fanbase, occupy that space. Perhaps tennis is finally having its Tiger Woods moment.

Anyone who claims to have predicted that Raducanu would take the trophy was lucky, at best, with so little known about how she or Fernandez would do on a big stage.

The left-handed Fernandez, ranked 73rd in the world, had been the scrappy slayer of giants, going deep into three-set matches with the likes of Osaka, Angelique Kerber and Aryna Sabalenka with a killer serve and return winners, adjusting her game when needed with a range that included stunning drop shots and bold baseline strokes. Raducanu, ranked 150th, took less time to get there with lesser competition, but as the first qualifier to ever win a major, she had three matches to play just to enter the big show. And she never dropped a set: 20 straight sets, including in the matches she had to play to get in, to become the first British women to win a major title since Virginia Wade in 1977 at Wimbledon, and the youngest grand slam winner since Maria Sharapova in 2004.

The two of them took risks that created both egregious mis-hits and stunning winners, moving on the court with fiery speed, rallying from the baseline, throwing break points around that made the service seem almost obsolete, taking lobs out of the air, and throwing in a few more drop shots just to keep it interesting. It felt at times like there couldn't be a loser in this match -- the very presence of them in the final was a win for the sport, for the fans, for themselves. But, of course, that's not how sports work, and Fernandez's tears at the end showed exactly that.

It's no secret that tennis can eat its young, perhaps especially on the women's side. But for now, amidst all of the joy, all of the international excitement for these two 21st century teens, let's take a page out of the playbook they just wrote as athletes who embraced, rather than backed away from, their moment. They ran with it, and they let us have the privilege of watching.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 666496

Reported Deaths: 7985
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1379941847
Ramsey57560936
Dakota51080491
Anoka47073475
Washington30041308
Stearns24333235
St. Louis19728330
Scott19182142
Wright18068161
Olmsted15388109
Sherburne1316799
Carver1180551
Rice8929117
Clay891993
Blue Earth842147
Crow Wing7592101
Kandiyohi732388
Chisago692856
Otter Tail648590
Benton627398
Mower542135
Goodhue539579
Winona538052
Douglas521184
Itasca502570
Steele484521
McLeod483762
Beltrami482869
Isanti481270
Morrison458562
Nobles440050
Polk422075
Becker419059
Freeborn416938
Lyon384854
Carlton382059
Pine366724
Nicollet363547
Mille Lacs347460
Brown337643
Cass332534
Le Sueur332029
Todd312634
Meeker295846
Waseca279323
Martin254833
Wabasha23484
Dodge23383
Roseau226321
Hubbard221041
Houston197416
Renville195946
Redwood192141
Fillmore184310
Pennington184120
Wadena177023
Cottonwood175224
Faribault173722
Sibley170910
Chippewa167139
Kanabec160629
Aitkin152238
Watonwan150210
Rock136519
Jackson133312
Pope12668
Pipestone122426
Yellow Medicine121720
Swift115719
Murray113310
Koochiching107519
Stevens101211
Marshall99218
Clearwater97918
Lake89221
Wilkin88114
Lac qui Parle82322
Big Stone6634
Mahnomen6519
Grant6458
Lincoln6214
Norman6199
Kittson52522
Unassigned50493
Red Lake4627
Traverse4155
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2050

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Cooling Off For Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday High School Football Scores

Image

Albert Lea 9-11 parade

Image

Retired FDNY firefighter speaks in Clear Lake on 9-11

Image

VFW remembers 9-11

Image

Mantorville Field of Flags

Image

Taste of Albert Lea

Image

FULL WEATHER FORECAST 9/11/2021

Image

Friday's prep football highlights

Image

George remembers 9-11

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (9/10/21)

Community Events