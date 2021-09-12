Clear

'I thought this was the end of my life:' Afghan journalists describe savage beatings by Taliban

'I thought this was the end of my life:' Afghan journalists describe savage beatings by Taliban

Posted: Sep 12, 2021 7:40 AM
Updated: Sep 12, 2021 7:40 AM
Posted By: By Anna Coren, Radina Gigova and Tim Lister, CNN

Harrowing accounts have emerged of the Taliban detaining and brutally assaulting reporters covering a protest in Kabul earlier this week, with one Afghan journalist telling CNN he thought he was going to die.

Video journalist Nemat Naqdi and video editor Taqi Daryabi from the Afghan online news outlet EtilaatRoz said they were detained while covering a women's protest against Pakistani involvement in Afghanistan and in support of women's rights that took place on Wednesday.

The protest was outside a police station, and Naqdi and Daryabi said they were taken inside the station and severely beaten.

"They were hitting me with extreme force that I really thought that this was the end of my life," Naqdi told CNN on Friday. "They have hit me on my arm with extreme force that I could not move it during the last two days ... it has got better. My left eye has been hurt seriously that it is still red, and I am worried, my left ear can't receive any hearing. It has a buzzing noise. I was given four or five very hard slaps on my face."

"They stepped on my head on the other side and they were pressing their foot on my head, my face was on the mosaic floor, and I was trying to pull myself due to the pain and to tell them to hit me on all sides and not just hit me on my back. For that reason, my face was bloodied," Naqdi said.

"They were using such violence that one was holding me by my head and face and another one was holding me by my waist. My hands and feet were tied and one of them was pushing my legs like a sling. I had a feeling that my neck may break, or my back may break," Naqdi added.

"When the Taliban forces arrested us and took us to the police station, they continuously tortured me for approximately 10 minutes even though I was not in state to remember the exact time. They hit me with whatever they could grab hold of," Daryabi said.

"It is possible that from now on the Taliban threaten and torture journalists. The continuation of their activities will be deemed as a danger to their government," Daryabi added.

"They declared to the journalists in a press conference that they will be granted permission to continue with their activities but only under the Islamic rules. I believe those threats are still present. The journalists will not stop, they are a different sector of the society, and they are people who convey the voice of the population," Daryabi added. "They become the voice of the people."

CNN has reached out to the Taliban but has not received a comment at the time of this writing.

Zaki Daryabi, Editor-in-Chief of EtilaatRoz, told CNN he hoped that "in the first step, the Taliban leadership would respond to this continuous and brutal torture of our colleagues; and they would reprimand those who had committed this crime and act of torture in police district three; they would subject them to [legal] prosecution."

"Secondly, we expected the Afghan and international media not to present this as an attack on EtilaatRoz [daily]; to present is as an attack on all media and discussion of freedom of expression," Zaki Daryabi added.

Nemat Naqdi and Taqi Daryabi were among at least 14 journalists detained over the course of two days while covering protests in Kabul, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). At least six of the journalists "were subject to violence during their arrests or detention," according to CPJ.

"The Taliban must immediately cease detaining journalists in Afghanistan, end the use of violence against them, and allow the media to operate freely and without fear of reprisal," CPJ said in a statement.

The protests took place in the Dasht-i-Barchi area of Kabul, mostly inhabited by people from the minority Shia Hazara ethnic group known to have been targeted by the Taliban in the past.

Some protesters were also detained but it is not yet clear how many. Witnesses have estimated the crowds at the protests at between 300 and 500 -- some of the largest demonstrations since the Taliban took control of Kabul.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 666496

Reported Deaths: 7985
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1379941847
Ramsey57560936
Dakota51080491
Anoka47073475
Washington30041308
Stearns24333235
St. Louis19728330
Scott19182142
Wright18068161
Olmsted15388109
Sherburne1316799
Carver1180551
Rice8929117
Clay891993
Blue Earth842147
Crow Wing7592101
Kandiyohi732388
Chisago692856
Otter Tail648590
Benton627398
Mower542135
Goodhue539579
Winona538052
Douglas521184
Itasca502570
Steele484521
McLeod483762
Beltrami482869
Isanti481270
Morrison458562
Nobles440050
Polk422075
Becker419059
Freeborn416938
Lyon384854
Carlton382059
Pine366724
Nicollet363547
Mille Lacs347460
Brown337643
Cass332534
Le Sueur332029
Todd312634
Meeker295846
Waseca279323
Martin254833
Wabasha23484
Dodge23383
Roseau226321
Hubbard221041
Houston197416
Renville195946
Redwood192141
Fillmore184310
Pennington184120
Wadena177023
Cottonwood175224
Faribault173722
Sibley170910
Chippewa167139
Kanabec160629
Aitkin152238
Watonwan150210
Rock136519
Jackson133312
Pope12668
Pipestone122426
Yellow Medicine121720
Swift115719
Murray113310
Koochiching107519
Stevens101211
Marshall99218
Clearwater97918
Lake89221
Wilkin88114
Lac qui Parle82322
Big Stone6634
Mahnomen6519
Grant6458
Lincoln6214
Norman6199
Kittson52522
Unassigned50493
Red Lake4627
Traverse4155
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2050

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Mostly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Mostly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Cooling Off For Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday High School Football Scores

Image

Albert Lea 9-11 parade

Image

Retired FDNY firefighter speaks in Clear Lake on 9-11

Image

VFW remembers 9-11

Image

Mantorville Field of Flags

Image

Taste of Albert Lea

Image

FULL WEATHER FORECAST 9/11/2021

Image

Friday's prep football highlights

Image

George remembers 9-11

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (9/10/21)

Community Events