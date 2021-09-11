Clear

Gorillas at Zoo Atlanta being treated after initial testing reveals Covid-19 virus

Gorillas at Zoo Atlanta being treated after initial testing reveals Covid-19 virus

Posted: Sep 11, 2021 4:30 PM
Updated: Sep 11, 2021 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Alta Spells, CNN

Initial tests show that lowland gorillas at Zoo Atlanta have the Covid-19 virus, the zoo said in a media update on its website.

Officials said Friday they are waiting to confirm the diagnosis after sending test samples to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.

The animals were tested after employees saw some of them coughing, having nasal discharge, and showing changes in appetite. Analyses by the Athens Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at the University of Georgia resulted in presumptively positive results for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19.

The affected gorillas are being treated with monoclonal antibodies and samples from the zoo's entire gorilla population have been taken for testing, said the release. The zoo plans to continue to test the animals regularly.

"The teams are very closely monitoring the affected gorillas and are hopeful they will make a complete recovery," said Sam Rivera, the Senior Director of Animal Health. "They are receiving the best possible care, and we are prepared to provide additional supportive care should it become necessary."

Zoo officials said they do not know exactly how the gorillas became infected. They said the virus might have been passed to the animals by a fully vaccinated, asymptomatic, Covid-positive employee who was wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which is standard practice when working with great apes, said the release.

"While humans are known to be able to transmit the virus to animals such as gorillas, and these cases have occurred at other zoos, there is currently no data to suggest that zoo animals can transmit the virus to humans," according to the release. "Regardless, Zoo Atlanta visitors do not pose a transmission threat to the gorillas or vice versa given the distance between the areas used by guests and the animals' habitats."

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Georgia's State Veterinarian have approved Zoo Atlanta to use of a vaccine developed specifically for animals, and the gorillas will receive the vaccine once they recover. For now, the zoo plans to vaccinate its "Bornean and Sumatran orangutans, Sumatran tigers, African lions, and clouded leopard" populations, the release said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 666496

Reported Deaths: 7985
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1379941847
Ramsey57560936
Dakota51080491
Anoka47073475
Washington30041308
Stearns24333235
St. Louis19728330
Scott19182142
Wright18068161
Olmsted15388109
Sherburne1316799
Carver1180551
Rice8929117
Clay891993
Blue Earth842147
Crow Wing7592101
Kandiyohi732388
Chisago692856
Otter Tail648590
Benton627398
Mower542135
Goodhue539579
Winona538052
Douglas521184
Itasca502570
Steele484521
McLeod483762
Beltrami482869
Isanti481270
Morrison458562
Nobles440050
Polk422075
Becker419059
Freeborn416938
Lyon384854
Carlton382059
Pine366724
Nicollet363547
Mille Lacs347460
Brown337643
Cass332534
Le Sueur332029
Todd312634
Meeker295846
Waseca279323
Martin254833
Wabasha23484
Dodge23383
Roseau226321
Hubbard221041
Houston197416
Renville195946
Redwood192141
Fillmore184310
Pennington184120
Wadena177023
Cottonwood175224
Faribault173722
Sibley170910
Chippewa167139
Kanabec160629
Aitkin152238
Watonwan150210
Rock136519
Jackson133312
Pope12668
Pipestone122426
Yellow Medicine121720
Swift115719
Murray113310
Koochiching107519
Stevens101211
Marshall99218
Clearwater97918
Lake89221
Wilkin88114
Lac qui Parle82322
Big Stone6634
Mahnomen6519
Grant6458
Lincoln6214
Norman6199
Kittson52522
Unassigned50493
Red Lake4627
Traverse4155
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2050

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Mason City
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 90°
Cooling Off For Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday's prep football highlights

Image

George remembers 9-11

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (9/10/21)

Image

Med City memorial service honors lives lost on 9/11, veterans, first responders

Image

WH coordinator to KIMT: "vaccine requirements work"

Image

White House vaccine coordinator speaks to KIMT

Image

Memorial service honors lives lost on 9-11

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/10/21)

Image

The Rochester Civic Theatre turns 70!

Image

Mayo Carillon plays for 9-11

Community Events