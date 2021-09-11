Clear

Cristiano Ronaldo scores two goals on his return to Manchester United

Posted: Sep 11, 2021 11:20 AM
Updated: Sep 11, 2021 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Ben Morse, CNN

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals during his first game back at Manchester United on Saturday against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The Portuguese superstar rejoined the club from Juventus this summer. He scored 118 goals in 292 games during his previous six-year stint with Manchester United before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009 for what was then a world record fee.

In the first half of his second debut, the 36-year-old delighted the home fans, tapping home a rebounded shot from Manchester United superstar youngster Mason Greenwood.

In true Ronaldo form, he ran to the Old Trafford corner to perform his now-famous "Siuuuu" celebration.

His debut took a turn after the halftime break, however, as Javier Manquillo equalized for Newcastle after a swift counterattack.

However, Ronaldo showed again why he was brought back to Manchester, getting his second goal of the game with a powerful low finish to once again give United the lead.

Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Bruno Fernandes extended Manchester United's lead with a thunderbolt of a strike from about 30 yards out from goal.

Hottest ticket in town

It was the game all Manchester United fans wanted to see: the return of Ronaldo.

Shirts with his name and the famous No. 7 had flown off the racks and the Old Trafford stands were full of fans hoping for a glimpse of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The excitement grew further when, an hour before kickoff, it was announced that Ronaldo would be starting.

The roar that welcomed him on the pitch ahead of kickoff almost lifted the roof of the famous stadium, and Ronaldo's first few touches in the red kit of Manchester United were cheered as if he had scored.

The fans only had to wait until just before halftime to get what they'd come to see: Ronaldo scoring once again for their club.

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

