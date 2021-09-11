Clear

College football fans and traditions are back, even with Covid-19 still here

College football fans and traditions are back, even with Covid-19 still here

Posted: Sep 11, 2021 4:10 AM
Updated: Sep 11, 2021 4:10 AM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson, CNN

At Virginia Tech last Friday, the packed crowd bounced to "Enter Sandman." At the University of Wisconsin the next day, fans jumped around to "Jump Around."

College football and its crowd traditions are back to their full glory like they were in 2019, before Covid-19 restrictions sharply limited fan attendance in 2020.

Some of the country's biggest powerhouses -- including Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma, to name a few -- are hosting games to full capacity on Saturday. And fans who attend these games won't have to prove their vaccination status, won't be required to social distance and won't have to wear masks in their seats.

The return of college football and its unique cultures, which began in earnest last week, are a source of communal bonding for sports fans, yet they also represent a source of anxiety for others.

Generally speaking, large gatherings with people in proximity come with a higher risk for Covid-19, though the stadium's outdoor settings mitigate that risk. The level of risk also depends on each person's vaccination status, mask usage and the health of their own immune system. Health experts recommend that anyone attending a sports event try to avoid crowded tailgates, concession stands and other packed indoor areas.

The University of Georgia football team, now ranked No. 2 in the country, is set to play its first home game Saturday at the 92,746-seat Sanford Stadium in Athens against University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Last year's home games were held with about 20-25% capacity, but there are no such limits on this year's home games. The university system has also not required vaccines for students and the state is one of the least vaccinated in the country -- issues that have added concerns for high-risk community members.

"The football season descending upon us is a cause for a great deal of terror," said Usree Bhattacharya, a UGA assistant professor in the Department of Language and Literacy Education, whose 5-year-old daughter has a rare health issue.

In an interview with CNN, she began to cry as she called on the University System of Georgia to mandate masks and vaccines to better protect people like her daughter, who wears a mask while others are not required to.

"I don't understand why little kids are being asked to take on responsibilities that adults are not in our community," she said.

The two sides of the return of sports

Georgia's general lack of Covid-19 rules is in line with most of its fellow schools in the Southeastern Conference, which are spread across the states with some of the lowest vaccination rates in the US. In the SEC, only Louisiana State University is requiring game attendees over 12 to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test to attend in person. Vanderbilt is the only SEC school with a vaccine mandate for students, faculty and staff on campus.

Both the SEC and NCAA deferred to schools to make their own decisions -- based on local and state requirements -- when asked what each was doing to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 at football games. Both do have Covid-19 protocols for student-athletes.

"My ask of our fans is to try to take advantage of what science has done," Greg Sankey, SEC commissioner, said last month.

Georgia's plan to host such a large crowd comes as the state has fully vaccinated about half of its residents 12 and older, one of the 10 lowest vaccination rates among all states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Athens-Clarke County, where the Bulldogs play, has a "high" rate of Covid-19 community transmission, the CDC says.

Last week marked the full opening of the college football season, and stadiums across the country were packed with fans eager to rejoin the communal sports experience.

In Georgia, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta hosted nearly 72,000 fans for an Alabama-Miami game on Saturday and hosted about 31,000 fans for the Louisville-Ole Miss game on Monday. At both games, the stadium roof was open and masks were required in enclosed spaces but not in open-air areas, and there were no vaccine requirements.

A number of the universities that have packed fans into seats this season require students to be vaccinated, including at large Big Ten schools Michigan (109,000 in attendance), Maryland (44,000) and Illinois (41,000).

These schools are hardly breaking new ground by holding packed games. The National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball have similarly held full capacity events this summer, and the National Football League will do so when the season begins later this week.

No vaccine or mask mandates at UGA

The University System of Georgia, which runs the state's colleges and universities, has urged all students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated and encouraged people to wear a mask while inside campus facilities. But it has stopped short of requiring vaccinations or masks.

The system has followed the general policy put forth by Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, who has resisted mandating vaccines or mask usage.

UGA's football team has had its own issues controlling the illness as well. Coach Kirby Smart said last month more than 90% of the team is vaccinated. Still, he said this week the team had its "highest spike" in Covid-19 cases and that several vaccinated players and staff had been diagnosed with breakthrough cases.

"This is the highest we've been since fall camp right now," he said, according to CNN affiliate WXIA. "I think there's this relief that you guys feel like everything's back to normal, well it's really just not for us right now."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday he didn't think it's "smart" to attend a crowded sports event.

"Outdoors is always better than indoors, but even when you have such a congregant setting of people close together, first, you should be vaccinated, and when you do have congregant settings, particularly indoors, you should be wearing a mask," he said.

He encouraged people to get vaccinated and said he expects more local communities will mandate vaccines.

"There are going to be sports events, travel events, where the rule is going to be if you want to participate, you get vaccinated," Fauci said. "If not, sorry, you're not going to be able to do it. And I think when we get more and more of that, I think we're going to start seeing a great diminution in the number of cases."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 664459

Reported Deaths: 7967
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1376901844
Ramsey57420934
Dakota50958490
Anoka46934474
Washington29966307
Stearns24269235
St. Louis19673329
Scott19109141
Wright18008161
Olmsted15342108
Sherburne1312699
Carver1178051
Rice8908116
Clay886393
Blue Earth838947
Crow Wing7562101
Kandiyohi730188
Chisago690256
Otter Tail645790
Benton625098
Mower539135
Goodhue538077
Winona536752
Douglas519983
Itasca501270
McLeod482062
Steele481321
Isanti479970
Beltrami478069
Morrison456962
Nobles438450
Polk419475
Becker417059
Freeborn414637
Lyon384154
Carlton380859
Pine366023
Nicollet362347
Mille Lacs346759
Brown336543
Le Sueur331129
Cass329134
Todd312034
Meeker295646
Waseca278323
Martin253833
Wabasha23344
Dodge23163
Roseau226021
Hubbard218741
Houston196316
Renville195946
Redwood191641
Fillmore183310
Pennington182720
Wadena176123
Cottonwood175024
Faribault172922
Sibley169810
Chippewa166439
Kanabec160129
Aitkin152038
Watonwan149810
Rock136219
Jackson133012
Pope12658
Pipestone122026
Yellow Medicine121520
Swift115519
Murray112910
Koochiching106119
Stevens100811
Marshall98818
Clearwater97618
Lake89121
Wilkin88114
Lac qui Parle82322
Big Stone6584
Grant6428
Mahnomen6429
Lincoln6214
Norman6159
Kittson51822
Unassigned50093
Red Lake4587
Traverse4145
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2030

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
A warm start to the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

George remembers 9-11

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (9/10/21)

Image

Med City memorial service honors lives lost on 9/11, veterans, first responders

Image

WH coordinator to KIMT: "vaccine requirements work"

Image

White House vaccine coordinator speaks to KIMT

Image

Memorial service honors lives lost on 9-11

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/10/21)

Image

The Rochester Civic Theatre turns 70!

Image

Mayo Carillon plays for 9-11

Image

Appreciation for North Iowa emergency responders

Community Events