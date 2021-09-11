Clear

Super Typhoon Chanthu makes landfall in the Philippines before tracking toward Taiwan

Super Typhoon Chanthu makes landfall in the Philippines before tracking toward Taiwan

Posted: Sep 11, 2021 4:10 AM
Updated: Sep 11, 2021 4:10 AM
Posted By: By Helen Regan and Angus Watson, CNN

Super Typhoon Chanthu made landfall in the far northern Philippines on Saturday, bringing destructive winds and heavy rain to the archipelago.

Chanthu, known as Kiko in the Philippines, was one of the strongest storms this year, with sustained winds of 260 kph (160 mph) before landfall -- equivalent in strength to a Category 5 Atlantic hurricane at its peak.

It is expected to move toward nearby Taiwan later on Saturday, with authorities issuing sea and land warnings for southern Pingtung and Taitung County.

Chanthu made landfall over the Batanes islands about 8:30 a.m. local time, according to the Philippine weather bureau PAGASA. It issued a Signal 4 warning for the Batanes area, which denotes "very destructive typhoon-force winds."

The northeastern part of the Babuyan Islands, also in the far north of the archipelago, was under a Signal 3 warning at landfall, in which "destructive typhoon-force winds" were expected, before being downgraded to a Signal 2.

Impacted areas can also expect torrential rainfall and a moderate to high risk of a "life-threatening storm surge" of 2 to 3 meters throughout Saturday. There is also a risk of flash flooding and landslides due to the heavy rain.

To the south, the capital metro Manila was warned of enhanced monsoon rains.

Chanthu is forecast to track north on Saturday toward Taiwan while weakening some. As of 11 a.m. local time, PAGASA said the typhoon had weakened slightly, but was still a dangerous system with maximum sustained winds of 205 kph (127 mph) and gusts of 250 kph (155 mph). By 2 p.m., PAGASA said the storm had weakened further.

Chanthu formed on September 6, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. The storm then underwent one of the most extreme bouts of rapid-intensification ever recorded, by increasing 80 knots in wind speed in just 24 hours on September 7. Rapid intensification is when a storm gains at least 30 knots (35 mph) in wind speed within 24 hours.

It's the second storm of the year to reach Super Typhoon status, after Surigae in April.

Taiwan on alert

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau on Saturday downgraded Chanthu to a medium typhoon, saying it was losing strength as it headed up the Bashi Channel that separates Taiwan from the Philippines, according to Reuters.

Weather conditions are still expected to diminish across Taiwan on Saturday as the storm approaches the southern coast, but the Central Weather Bureau said it was unlikely to make direct landfall.

Speaking to Taiwan's state-run Central News Agency on Thursday, Central Weather Bureau forecaster Wu Wan-hua said she expected to see torrential rain across the southern part of the island.

This amount of extreme rainfall could lead to flash flooding and mudslides in Taiwan's high terrain.

Taiwanese airlines canceled their Saturday afternoon domestic flights, though there was only limited impact on international services, according to Reuters.

As Chanthu tracks along the east coast of Taiwan, the land interaction could weaken the system even further, however it will remain an intense typhoon as it impacts Taiwan over a 24-hour period.

The official forecast has the system weakening as it tracks north toward China into early next week. Chanthu could stall just off the coast of Shanghai by Monday or Tuesday, which would bring heavy rain and flooding concern to this region as well.

Twin storm threatens Vietnam

At the same time, in the South China Sea, Tropical Storm Conson is due to make landfall near Da Nang, Vietnam, overnight Saturday into Sunday morning local time. Vietnam has put 500,000 soldiers on standby ahead of its arrival.

The outer bands of the storm are already bringing thunderstorms and gusty winds to the region on Friday and weather conditions will continue to deteriorate across Vietnam on Saturday as the storm approaches the coast.

Although it is a much weaker storm than Super Typhoon Chanthu, Conson is still expected to have sustained winds of 75 kph (45 mph) prior to landfall this weekend.

The Vietnamese government has also ordered vessels to stay in port and prepared evacuation plans, Reuters said, quoting state-run media. As many as 800,000 people in Vietnam's northern provinces could be affected by the storm's arrival -- the fifth to make landfall in the country this year.

Conson is forecast to bring widespread rainfall of 100 to 200 millimeters to the region through Monday with isolated totals above 250 millimeters possible. This amount of rain could lead to flash flooding and mudslides across the mountainous terrain.

Earlier this week, Conson brought heavy rain and gusty winds to the Philippines. The storm traversed the central Philippines Monday afternoon through Wednesday before emerging into the South China Sea early Thursday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 664459

Reported Deaths: 7967
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1376901844
Ramsey57420934
Dakota50958490
Anoka46934474
Washington29966307
Stearns24269235
St. Louis19673329
Scott19109141
Wright18008161
Olmsted15342108
Sherburne1312699
Carver1178051
Rice8908116
Clay886393
Blue Earth838947
Crow Wing7562101
Kandiyohi730188
Chisago690256
Otter Tail645790
Benton625098
Mower539135
Goodhue538077
Winona536752
Douglas519983
Itasca501270
McLeod482062
Steele481321
Isanti479970
Beltrami478069
Morrison456962
Nobles438450
Polk419475
Becker417059
Freeborn414637
Lyon384154
Carlton380859
Pine366023
Nicollet362347
Mille Lacs346759
Brown336543
Le Sueur331129
Cass329134
Todd312034
Meeker295646
Waseca278323
Martin253833
Wabasha23344
Dodge23163
Roseau226021
Hubbard218741
Houston196316
Renville195946
Redwood191641
Fillmore183310
Pennington182720
Wadena176123
Cottonwood175024
Faribault172922
Sibley169810
Chippewa166439
Kanabec160129
Aitkin152038
Watonwan149810
Rock136219
Jackson133012
Pope12658
Pipestone122026
Yellow Medicine121520
Swift115519
Murray112910
Koochiching106119
Stevens100811
Marshall98818
Clearwater97618
Lake89121
Wilkin88114
Lac qui Parle82322
Big Stone6584
Grant6428
Mahnomen6429
Lincoln6214
Norman6159
Kittson51822
Unassigned50093
Red Lake4587
Traverse4145
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2030

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
A warm start to the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

George remembers 9-11

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (9/10/21)

Image

Med City memorial service honors lives lost on 9/11, veterans, first responders

Image

WH coordinator to KIMT: "vaccine requirements work"

Image

White House vaccine coordinator speaks to KIMT

Image

Memorial service honors lives lost on 9-11

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/10/21)

Image

The Rochester Civic Theatre turns 70!

Image

Mayo Carillon plays for 9-11

Image

Appreciation for North Iowa emergency responders

Community Events