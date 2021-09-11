Clear

'This pandemic is our World War II.' An up-close look at how a Florida hospital fights to save Covid-19 patients

'This pandemic is our World War II.' An up-close look at how a Florida hospital fights to save Covid-19 patients

Posted: Sep 11, 2021 12:20 AM
Updated: Sep 11, 2021 12:20 AM
Posted By: By Randi Kaye and Travis Caldwell, CNN

A woman in a Florida hospital is struggling to breathe.

Surrounded by medical equipment and personnel working to keep her alive, she is gasping for air as doctors and nurses prepare for a procedure that has become all too common in the last 18 months: intubation.

The woman is sedated to allow doctors access her airway so they can get her on a ventilator.

The procedure involves using a slender surgical probe known as a stylet to guide a tube down the woman's throat, according to Dr. Hudman Hoo, a pulmonologist and the medical director of St. Anthony's Hospital's ICU ward in St. Petersburg, Florida.

A laryngoscope blade is used to lift the patient's tongue out of the way, and there's a miniature camera at the end of the blade so that the medical staff can see the airway, he explained.

The procedure must be precise, yet time is of the essence.

A couple of minutes after intubation, there are signs of progress: The woman's heart rate and vital signs improve.

For the patient, who is 75 years old, there's a chance for survival.

Yet thousands of others across the nation are also hospitalized, and the prognosis for many is equally in question as they face the debilitating effects of Covid-19.

More than 101,000 people in the US are hospitalized with Covid-19, according to HHS data as of Thursday, and nearly 26,000 are in ICUs.

"We've seen overwhelming numbers of Covid patients," Hoo told CNN. "This is one of the worst waves that I've experienced. Things are as bad with Covid as they've ever been in Florida."

Dr. Warren Abel, a critical care physician at St. Anthony's, said the majority of Covid-19 patients there are younger than 65, with some as young as 20. "This pandemic is our World War II," he told CNN.

'Spend a day with me. You'll see we're not OK.'

With the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant driving a new wave of infections over the last two months, hospitals have strained to handle an influx of patients.

Florida is one of a handful of states with ICU bed capacity at less than 10%, according to data from HHS. The national average is at around 20% availability as of Thursday.

Scott Smith, the president of St. Anthony's, told CNN that not only has the hospital experienced a record number of Covid-19 hospitalizations, but the entire BayCare health care system has felt the latest surge. Hospitalizations have increased ten-fold since the beginning of July.

The Baycare system comprises 15 hospitals, including St. Anthony's.

Of the 28 ICU beds at the facility, 27 are for Covid-19 patients, he said, and around 85% of its Covid-19 patients are unvaccinated.

For the woman who had to be intubated, the hospital says she received her first dose of vaccine but was infected with Covid-19 before she had the opportunity to get her second, which would have been a necessary step in gaining full protection against the virus.

Hoo said that confusion about how the vaccine works has been relayed by some patients.

"We have had patients that come and request, 'Can I get a vaccine now?' But they don't understand that it's something that's meant to be preventative," Hoo said.

"It's the unvaccinated patients that primarily are ending up on the ventilator and are actually dying from this process," Abel said. "Almost always before they get intubated, they want to call their loved ones to tell them they love them and say goodbye. And unfortunately, oftentimes that's the last time they speak to them.

"Every person that passes away that was unvaccinated, it's a preventable death. It's very, it's, it's heartbreaking," he said.

Sue Rivera, the nurse manager at St. Anthony's ICU ward, challenged the thinking of those who believe vaccines are not necessary.

"Spend a day with me. You'll see we're not OK. I walk down the hall and almost all of our patients are on their bellies to help them breathe. And my nurses are tired, we're doing the best we can," Rivera said.

She shared that the latest surge changed her own mind about vaccinations.

"I am going to be very transparent. I thought I could squeak by this pandemic without getting vaccinated," she said. "And when the Delta variant hit and I saw patients rolling into my ICU, younger and younger, my age younger, it really made me go get vaccinated only because I'm not ready to say goodbye to my children. I'm not ready for them to say goodbye to me."

Her children, ages 18 and 20, are now vaccinated, she said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 664459

Reported Deaths: 7967
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1376901844
Ramsey57420934
Dakota50958490
Anoka46934474
Washington29966307
Stearns24269235
St. Louis19673329
Scott19109141
Wright18008161
Olmsted15342108
Sherburne1312699
Carver1178051
Rice8908116
Clay886393
Blue Earth838947
Crow Wing7562101
Kandiyohi730188
Chisago690256
Otter Tail645790
Benton625098
Mower539135
Goodhue538077
Winona536752
Douglas519983
Itasca501270
McLeod482062
Steele481321
Isanti479970
Beltrami478069
Morrison456962
Nobles438450
Polk419475
Becker417059
Freeborn414637
Lyon384154
Carlton380859
Pine366023
Nicollet362347
Mille Lacs346759
Brown336543
Le Sueur331129
Cass329134
Todd312034
Meeker295646
Waseca278323
Martin253833
Wabasha23344
Dodge23163
Roseau226021
Hubbard218741
Houston196316
Renville195946
Redwood191641
Fillmore183310
Pennington182720
Wadena176123
Cottonwood175024
Faribault172922
Sibley169810
Chippewa166439
Kanabec160129
Aitkin152038
Watonwan149810
Rock136219
Jackson133012
Pope12658
Pipestone122026
Yellow Medicine121520
Swift115519
Murray112910
Koochiching106119
Stevens100811
Marshall98818
Clearwater97618
Lake89121
Wilkin88114
Lac qui Parle82322
Big Stone6584
Grant6428
Mahnomen6429
Lincoln6214
Norman6159
Kittson51822
Unassigned50093
Red Lake4587
Traverse4145
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2030

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
A warm start to the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

George remembers 9-11

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (9/10/21)

Image

Med City memorial service honors lives lost on 9/11, veterans, first responders

Image

WH coordinator to KIMT: "vaccine requirements work"

Image

White House vaccine coordinator speaks to KIMT

Image

Memorial service honors lives lost on 9-11

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/10/21)

Image

The Rochester Civic Theatre turns 70!

Image

Mayo Carillon plays for 9-11

Image

Appreciation for North Iowa emergency responders

Community Events