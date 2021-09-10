Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

We must address inequality to build back better from disasters

We must address inequality to build back better from disasters

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 6:10 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2021 6:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Jay Balagna and Aaron Clark-Ginsberg

Hurricane Ida's landfall in Louisiana August 29 left at least 62 dead, more than one million without power, and hundreds needing rescue — horrifying measures of devastation, to be sure, as they played across our screens — yet it's easy for onlookers across the country to forget this is a too-common sight.

Louisiana and its neighbors have been hammered by storm after storm, with a total of five storms just last year, including one as powerful as Hurricane Ida, all while dealing with a devastating Covid-19 outbreak. And with many seeking public shelter, there is danger the Covid-19 pandemic will only intensify in Ida's aftermath. Communities in the region can't catch their breath.

"Building back better" — and faster — would help mitigate the effects of this cycle of disaster. President Joe Biden's campaign adopted the phrase as a slogan, but building back better has a 20+ year history that predates the current presidency. As described in the 2015 United Nations Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, building back better means focusing on recovery that not only restores damage from a disaster but also reduces future risk. To meet that goal today, we need to look at the ways our disaster preparedness and response systems actually create risk themselves, by reinforcing things like wealth inequality, systemic discrimination or access to crucial services. The practice of building back better not only avoids these paths, it addresses them head on.

The incomplete recovery from events like the pandemic and the five named storms that hit the state in 2020 has blended into the Hurricane Ida fallout. Covid-19 complicated evacuation efforts this time and left hospitals filled with pandemic patients struggling to handle the storm's effects. Hurricane Laura hit the state a year ago, followed shortly after by Hurricane Delta, and residents of places like Lake Charles are still struggling through the long waiting periods and byzantine bureaucratic hurdles to access the federal aid they need to rebuild.

Last month, Lake Charles' mayor pointed out $900 million worth of housing needs and $400 million of local school needs were still unmet following other recent weather disasters. Moreover, Lake Charles and other nearby communities saw three more weather disasters hit while they waited for aid to come through after Hurricane Laura. Disaster response and recovery happens on scales far exceeding a single community's resources, with both official aid, and unofficial aid and assistance from neighbors. Had the recovery progressed further before Ida's landfall, cities like New Orleans might have more help in the form of mutual aid at their disposal today.

With the state now shifting focus toward immediate need following Ida, and agencies like the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) overworked and stuck with systems and rules that perpetuate, for example, racial inequities in recovery efforts and funding, who knows how much longer the people already suffering from inequalities in wealth, housing, and more might wait for the funds they need to rebuild homes and livelihoods? Health systems across the state have been overtaxed since the first wave of the pandemic. How much longer will they struggle with unsustainable surges of patients now that the picture has been complicated by evacuations of multiple hospitals and the prospect of new patients arriving and no room left in neighboring areas' hospitals?

Decades of research on building back from disaster point to several considerations as affected areas rebuild after Ida. First, state and federal programs need to provide sufficient resources to rebuild. Billions of dollars of upgrades to levee systems in much of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, seem to have shown their worth during Ida, holding back floodwater in the city; a success, but an incomplete one.

Other infrastructure remains in disrepair or in a delicate state, as widespread power outages and incomplete repairs from the 2020 hurricane season show. Investment in the grid, with options like the incorporation of microgrid strategies and technologies where the grid can decentralize and function autonomously; building "fatter," more duplicative grids; and addressing supply chain and staffing resilience can all help keep the lights on longer and make repairs quicker. Federal disaster mitigation grants are starting to address this, but more funding and attention at all levels is needed.

Also crucial is where and how resources are directed. Instead of recovery that recreates the conditions that were vulnerable to disaster in the first place, rebuilding systems in ways that reduce future vulnerability for communities and the people in them — and doing it fast enough to show change on the ground before the next storm hits — should be a priority.

Some of this is about physical infrastructure, but that can't be the only focus. The environment needs to be part of the equation. For example, bayous in the South provide critical protection from hurricane flooding by standing as a natural storm barrier. They should be protected from development, dredging and invasive species, and expanded through natural rehabilitation efforts where possible.

Building stronger communities means investing in making them more equitable. Hurricane Katrina showed the significance of communities supporting each other in mitigation, response and recovery; similarly, this recent disaster saw towns like Lake Charles, still recovering from past storms, serving as hosts to Ida evacuees. Investing in communities could support the crucial role of "everyday resilience" in disaster and these communities' preparedness for large and small events alike. How can a system rely on a 72-hour emergency kit or reimbursable repairs to homes and long the focus of many preparedness and recovery plans, in a state with an economic prosperity marker that has been consistently ranked near the bottom nationwide even before the pandemic?

Finally, it may also be crucial to ask who benefits from building back better? Equity could take the lead in conversations about what recovery looks like, to ensure those most vulnerable and most impacted are provided the support they need to recover.

While the principles behind these ideas are relatively simple, implementing them is not easy. Finding the money to do it in a way that will stand the test of time is a significant challenge, as the slow recoveries from last year's hurricanes and the ongoing pandemic show. A congressional infrastructure bill might provide some of it, but more might be needed to support the environment and communities. Also required might be a rearticulation of existing policies and processes. Federal law permits FEMA to participate in building back better initiatives, which were carried out partially after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017, though not to the extent needed to build true resilience. Still, FEMA policies may not sufficiently incorporate ideals of building back better into post disaster recovery and can struggle to deliver resources quickly.

It may be wise to recognize the capacity and knowledge of community members and partners and to figure out creative solutions for working with them. At the same time, community approaches are also no silver bullet: efforts could also be made to prevent disaster risk creation outside of the community, including addressing continued climate change, the factors that exacerbate vulnerability, and systems of external support.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 664459

Reported Deaths: 7967
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1376901844
Ramsey57420934
Dakota50958490
Anoka46934474
Washington29966307
Stearns24269235
St. Louis19673329
Scott19109141
Wright18008161
Olmsted15342108
Sherburne1312699
Carver1178051
Rice8908116
Clay886393
Blue Earth838947
Crow Wing7562101
Kandiyohi730188
Chisago690256
Otter Tail645790
Benton625098
Mower539135
Goodhue538077
Winona536752
Douglas519983
Itasca501270
McLeod482062
Steele481321
Isanti479970
Beltrami478069
Morrison456962
Nobles438450
Polk419475
Becker417059
Freeborn414637
Lyon384154
Carlton380859
Pine366023
Nicollet362347
Mille Lacs346759
Brown336543
Le Sueur331129
Cass329134
Todd312034
Meeker295646
Waseca278323
Martin253833
Wabasha23344
Dodge23163
Roseau226021
Hubbard218741
Houston196316
Renville195946
Redwood191641
Fillmore183310
Pennington182720
Wadena176123
Cottonwood175024
Faribault172922
Sibley169810
Chippewa166439
Kanabec160129
Aitkin152038
Watonwan149810
Rock136219
Jackson133012
Pope12658
Pipestone122026
Yellow Medicine121520
Swift115519
Murray112910
Koochiching106119
Stevens100811
Marshall98818
Clearwater97618
Lake89121
Wilkin88114
Lac qui Parle82322
Big Stone6584
Grant6428
Mahnomen6429
Lincoln6214
Norman6159
Kittson51822
Unassigned50093
Red Lake4587
Traverse4145
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2030

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 80°
A warm start to the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester Civic Theatre turns 70

Image

Mayo Carillon

Image

Classic Truck Show

Image

Bank robber arrested

Image

Local business responds to vaccine requirement

Image

9/11 K9 training

Image

Weather history

Image

FULL MORNING FORECAST 9/10/21

Image

Historic Med City building sold amid ongoing consideration for landmark status

Image

Thursdays Downtown wraps for the year, undaunted by early morning bomb threat

Community Events