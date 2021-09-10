Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Inside a surreal journey from the Pakistani border to Taliban-controlled Kabul

Inside a surreal journey from the Pakistani border to Taliban-controlled Kabul

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 11:40 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2021 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Nic Robertson, CNN

Commander Supranullah was busy as we were ushered out of the monsoon rain for shelter on his front porch.

The porch doubles as office and bedroom, which is convenient because since becoming the Taliban's point person sorting problems and authorizing visiting journalists at the border with Pakistan, Supranullah -- who like many rural Afghans uses just one name -- has been slammed. He has a three-mile back up of heavily laden trucks waiting to leave Afghanistan at the Torkham border crossing.

When we entered into his world, he was scribbling details relayed by an armed underling into a notebook. Clad in camouflage fatigues, the commander was barefoot despite the rain, working at a low table and sitting on his kot, the traditional daybed.

"Who do you know in Kabul?" he asked. "Zabihullah Mujahid," we replied, naming the Taliban spokesman. A young, gun-toting Taliban member quipped, "That's the right answer."

And so began our surreal, and at some moments fear-inducing odyssey from Pakistan's Khyber Pass to Kabul.

Back in the 1990s, when I covered the Taliban's war to take the whole country, I marveled at the amount of former Soviet military hardware abandoned during their 1989 retreat. It was the oddest déjà vu to see the Taliban's white flags now flutter from sagging sandbags and tired-looking Hesco barriers that not so long ago rimmed the perimeter of America's Afghan empire.

We passed crumbling outposts, the sprawling Jalalabad airstrip, and several former US bases. I'd flown Black Hawk helicopter missions in and out of some of these bases on embeds with US forces, even seen a US Afghan drone take off in Jalalabad. Now surveying the abandoned huts and communications towers, it was as if I'd stepped back in time before the al Qaeda attacks on September 11, 2001, that prompted America's decades-long war here.

The fight with the Americans is still fresh in many Taliban members' minds, yet even in victory some like Commander Supranullah and his men seemed ready to reengage, albeit with an underlying distrust.

The road to Kabul

You can feel the billions of American dollars spent here in the roads themselves. Compared to before US forces first arrived in late 2001, the 230-kilometer (140-mile) journey from the border to Kabul should have been a breeze -- smooth tarmac all the way. Without hurdles, the drive could have taken five hours.

These roads were busy as we made our way to Kabul, huge trucks struggling up the vertiginous mountain passes, young men at the wheels dangerously weaving in and out of the crowded lanes, mini vans and taxis jammed with young families on board, cautiously taking their time. None of them was rushing for the border.

Compared to yesteryear, this is a country still bustling with chaotic charm despite the economic uncertainty it faces. We drove through bazaars hearing sellers trying to out shout one another, hawking freshly grilled corn, fried fish, sweets, grapes, pomegranates, and delicious long flatbreads hot from open-topped ovens.

What was absent amid the hubbub was women. The Taliban have warned them to stay indoors, and many appear to have heeded them. Only in really rural places were women visible -- and even then only a few and clustered together.

One group of half a dozen women in brightly colored shawls balanced bundles of yellowing corn stalks on their heads as they strode along the road. Another tiny cluster of women were shrouded in abayas, black gowns obscuring their bodies, only venturing out with each other for protection.

Without having a chance to stop and talk with them, in our effort to get to Kabul before nightfall, it is hard to know how they feel about Taliban rule. How much the regime change is changing life in remote, culturally conservative communities is equally imponderable. But what is certain is that the gains in rights and liberties that came from the Western-backed government are gone for now.

The Taliban's grip on security is tight. Driving through one busy market in a small town, we were forcibly stopped by an armed man who stepped out from the crowd. He demanded to know who were, what we were doing and where we were going. We explained, as we had done with Commander Supranullah, that we had Taliban permission to travel, and showed him the documents we'd be given.

It wasn't enough. Within minutes, we were being whisked away, he said for further questioning. As they were driving us out of town at speed it seemed less clear who they were and where we were being taken. The issue was resolved fairly quickly by calls to Taliban HQ in Kabul. But what is clear is that weeks after the militants taking power, the security situation under the Taliban is still very fluid.

Our few minutes of wondering what would happen next were negligible next to the fear many Afghans live with daily. Just because we couldn't see it on our drive, it doesn't mean it's not happening.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 664459

Reported Deaths: 7967
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1376901844
Ramsey57420934
Dakota50958490
Anoka46934474
Washington29966307
Stearns24269235
St. Louis19673329
Scott19109141
Wright18008161
Olmsted15342108
Sherburne1312699
Carver1178051
Rice8908116
Clay886393
Blue Earth838947
Crow Wing7562101
Kandiyohi730188
Chisago690256
Otter Tail645790
Benton625098
Mower539135
Goodhue538077
Winona536752
Douglas519983
Itasca501270
McLeod482062
Steele481321
Isanti479970
Beltrami478069
Morrison456962
Nobles438450
Polk419475
Becker417059
Freeborn414637
Lyon384154
Carlton380859
Pine366023
Nicollet362347
Mille Lacs346759
Brown336543
Le Sueur331129
Cass329134
Todd312034
Meeker295646
Waseca278323
Martin253833
Wabasha23344
Dodge23163
Roseau226021
Hubbard218741
Houston196316
Renville195946
Redwood191641
Fillmore183310
Pennington182720
Wadena176123
Cottonwood175024
Faribault172922
Sibley169810
Chippewa166439
Kanabec160129
Aitkin152038
Watonwan149810
Rock136219
Jackson133012
Pope12658
Pipestone122026
Yellow Medicine121520
Swift115519
Murray112910
Koochiching106119
Stevens100811
Marshall98818
Clearwater97618
Lake89121
Wilkin88114
Lac qui Parle82322
Big Stone6584
Grant6428
Mahnomen6429
Lincoln6214
Norman6159
Kittson51822
Unassigned50093
Red Lake4587
Traverse4145
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2030

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Is It Still Summer?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

9/11 K9 training

Image

Weather history

Image

FULL MORNING FORECAST 9/10/21

Image

Historic Med City building sold amid ongoing consideration for landmark status

Image

Thursdays Downtown wraps for the year, undaunted by early morning bomb threat

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Weather (9/9/21)

Image

Bomb threat fails to thwart Thursday's Downtown's final edition

Image

Historic downtown building sold

Image

North Iowa man witnessed attacks on NYC

Image

Film festival returns this weekend

Community Events