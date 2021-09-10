Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The pandemic is being weaponized

The pandemic is being weaponized

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 11:20 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2021 11:20 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Frida Ghitis

Every country has Covid skeptics, anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers. The United States is hardly the only place where some people are afraid of vaccines, angry at pandemic restrictions, open to wild conspiracy theories, and distrustful of experts. But there's one key reason why the world's wealthiest nation, home to many of the planet's top public health experts, is the red-hot bubbling epicenter of a pandemic that just won't quit.

The US is one of a few major countries where the people pushing against common-sense measures hold positions of power, where they can shape policy, influence large swaths of the population, and weaponize the pandemic for their own political benefit. (In Brazil, another place where this has happened, President Jair Bolsonaro, known as "the Trump of the Tropics," faces investigations for his pandemic shenanigans and their catastrophic consequences).

Some in the Republican Party have turned the coronavirus crisis into the vehicle they hope will propel them to new political heights.

As President Joe Biden tries to slow the deadly march of the virus, it's not hard to see what's behind his opponents' continuing efforts to thwart the White House's plans. It's a cynical game of unspeakable cruelty. If Biden fails to contain the pandemic, their hope is that they can use that failure to gain control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections and pave the way for a Republican president in 2024.

After Biden revealed his six-step plan against the still raging pandemic, which includes vaccines mandates, Fox News slammed him as an "authoritarian," and Republican officials vowed to fight his new mandates in court. It was another battle in their campaign to defeat Biden by undercutting America's public health efforts.

Evidence of this strategy was visible at the Conservative Political Action Conference in July, when the crowds cheered after a speaker said the US government failed to "sucker" people into getting vaccinated. (Biden wanted to get 70% of the population vaccinated with at least one shot by July 4, a goal the US reached a month later). Imagine that -- they were effectively cheering for the virus.

Meanwhile, individual politicians are focused on advancing their own careers. It seems people like Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas' Gov. Greg Abbott, and others, are trying to outdo each other with measures that defy common sense. One could be forgiven for thinking they want the virus to win.

Their goal is to try to emerge as the heirs to former President Donald Trump, who pushed against the guidance of public health experts, motivated at least in part, no doubt, by fears of what pandemic restrictions might do to the economy, and hence to his reelection prospects. Trump also urged his followers to take on Democratic governors who were desperately trying to keep hospitals and morgues from overflowing with Covid victims. "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!" and "LIBERATE MINNESOTA!" he tweeted in all caps, among many other inflammatory and harmful exhortations.

It seems his would-be heirs took note of the way Trump's bravado appealed to his followers, so now they are taking up the mantle to look tough and champion some twisted version of freedom -- even if it kills. And kill it does.

The economy, by the way, will remain vulnerable as long as the virus is thriving. The only way to solidify growth is to bring the coronavirus under control. Unfortunately, the threat of Covid-19 now is enormous, with roughly 150,000 new cases and 1,500 deaths a day. It's hard to fathom that much heartbreak, especially when it's preventable.

The situation could, in fact, get worse. Experts warn that the longer it takes to quell the pandemic, the greater the possibility that a more contagious and vaccine-resistant variant could emerge.

To prevent that, we need common sense and discipline.

DeSantis leads the pack when it comes to fighting against reasonable measures. This supposed champion of free markets and business has raised the most restrictive measures against Covid protections. Many Republican-led states -- Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia among them -- have passed laws banning proof of vaccination requirements, but Florida was one of the first to tell companies how to run their businesses by prohibiting them from requiring so-called vaccine passports from customers.

In other countries, showing proof of vaccination in the midst of a pandemic is now routine. After all, it makes perfect sense. It encourages more people to get vaccinated, protects vulnerable individuals, and allows a return to some semblance of normality. Importantly, it also helps businesses remain open. In the US, however, vaccine requirements are politically explosive.

Even businesses like the cruise industry that see vaccine requirements as their only route to survival have to contend with Florida's absurd and counterproductive rules.

As the cruise industry gasped to stay alive, DeSantis nearly sank it with an order that would have created fines of up to $5000 per passenger for requiring proof of vaccination, which would potentially amount to millions in fines for every trip. The order boggled the mind. After all, one of the first things we learned in the earliest days of the pandemic is that on a passenger ship, Covid-19 can spread like wildfire on dry timber.

Cruise lines sued Florida and won. DeSantis is appealing the ruling, but in the meantime, other businesses could face fines of $5000 for asking customers or visitors for proof they're vaccinated.

The courts have also overruled Florida's outrageous ban of face mask mandates in schools. Once again, it seems DeSantis has forgotten the old Republican passion for communities to decide what goes on in their schools. DeSantis went so far as to threaten to withhold funding and school officials' salaries if they defied his executive order and required students to wear masks.

DeSantis is appealing that ruling as well, but a judge ruled Wednesday that schools can ignore the governor's protestations while the case moves through the courts. Losing the court battle, however, is not a big problem for DeSantis, so long as he can bask in the glow of his defiance. Meanwhile, thousands of Floridians become sick and hundreds die each day.

It's not just the governors, of course. There's the right-wing media machine that steadily pumps out disinformation. Leading that charge is, of course, Fox News, which features popular hosts like Tucker Carlson, and Laura Ingraham, whose programs are a showcase of material to undercut the fight against the pandemic. They have, for example, said the vaccines could be dangerous, touted unproven drugs and railed against mask-wearing as an untenable affront against freedom, never mind the evidence that it helps save lives.

It seems the point of spreading all this disinformation and skepticism is to stoke distrust in science and institutions in order for right-wing figures to boost their own standing and, more importantly, undercut the Biden administration and so strengthen the GOP's election chances.

Playing with people's lives for sheer political gain is a morally repugnant tactic. Those who are promoting false cures and pushing against vaccines and masks to improve their political prospects are contributing to thousands of new deaths, destabilizing the economy, and keeping the rest of us from getting back our lives.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 664459

Reported Deaths: 7967
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1376901844
Ramsey57420934
Dakota50958490
Anoka46934474
Washington29966307
Stearns24269235
St. Louis19673329
Scott19109141
Wright18008161
Olmsted15342108
Sherburne1312699
Carver1178051
Rice8908116
Clay886393
Blue Earth838947
Crow Wing7562101
Kandiyohi730188
Chisago690256
Otter Tail645790
Benton625098
Mower539135
Goodhue538077
Winona536752
Douglas519983
Itasca501270
McLeod482062
Steele481321
Isanti479970
Beltrami478069
Morrison456962
Nobles438450
Polk419475
Becker417059
Freeborn414637
Lyon384154
Carlton380859
Pine366023
Nicollet362347
Mille Lacs346759
Brown336543
Le Sueur331129
Cass329134
Todd312034
Meeker295646
Waseca278323
Martin253833
Wabasha23344
Dodge23163
Roseau226021
Hubbard218741
Houston196316
Renville195946
Redwood191641
Fillmore183310
Pennington182720
Wadena176123
Cottonwood175024
Faribault172922
Sibley169810
Chippewa166439
Kanabec160129
Aitkin152038
Watonwan149810
Rock136219
Jackson133012
Pope12658
Pipestone122026
Yellow Medicine121520
Swift115519
Murray112910
Koochiching106119
Stevens100811
Marshall98818
Clearwater97618
Lake89121
Wilkin88114
Lac qui Parle82322
Big Stone6584
Grant6428
Mahnomen6429
Lincoln6214
Norman6159
Kittson51822
Unassigned50093
Red Lake4587
Traverse4145
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2030

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Is It Still Summer?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

9/11 K9 training

Image

Weather history

Image

FULL MORNING FORECAST 9/10/21

Image

Historic Med City building sold amid ongoing consideration for landmark status

Image

Thursdays Downtown wraps for the year, undaunted by early morning bomb threat

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Weather (9/9/21)

Image

Bomb threat fails to thwart Thursday's Downtown's final edition

Image

Historic downtown building sold

Image

North Iowa man witnessed attacks on NYC

Image

Film festival returns this weekend

Community Events