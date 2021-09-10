Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

We're all just so damn angry

We're all just so damn angry

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 11:40 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2021 11:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

You see it everywhere you look. Parents are ripping masks off of educators. Unruly passengers on planes having to be physically restrained. The knee-jerk reaction to President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate announcement on Thursday. Efforts to stamp out non-existent election fraud in swing states.

It's anger and, in some cases, out and out rage. And it's pulsing through the electorate. Heck, even President Biden could barely contain his frustration-bordering-on-anger on Thursday.

"We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us," Biden scolded those who continue to resist getting the Covid-19 vaccines.

New polling from CNN bears it out. Asked to "think about the way things are going in the country today," three-quarters of respondents (74%) said they were either "very angry" (26%) or "somewhat angry" (48%). Those numbers are similar to what an August 2020 CNN poll found, with 79% saying they were angry roughly a year ago.

Now, the poll doesn't ask people why they are so angry. But if we dig into the crosstabs of the poll, we can gain some insight.

Almost 9 in 10 Republicans (88%) say they are angry -- including 44% who describe themselves as "very angry." By contrast, only 67% of Democrats say they are angry about the current state of affairs in the county, with just 15% saying they are "very" angry. (For what it's worth, 70% of independents say they are angry.)

So, while both parties are angry, they are almost certainly angry about different things.

Republicans are up in arms about what they believe to be government overreach across a broad spectrum of issues but most notably on Covid-19. In response to Biden's pledge to mandate vaccines for upwards of 100 million Americans, the Republican National Committee promised to file suit from keeping the mandate from ever going into effect. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, never one for understatement, tweeted this following Biden's announcement: "Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian."

(Sidebar: Republican elected officials didn't have much problem with schools mandating kids to be vaccinated against measles, mumps and the like. But I digress.)

Democrats, by and large, are -- like Biden -- angry at the unvaccinated people who, by their continuing refusal to take the shot, are allowing variants to continue to develop.

That frustration, of course, is not solely a Democratic feeling. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, in a press conference this week sounded absolutely fed up with those who resist taking the vaccine.

"For god's sake's a-livin', how difficult is this to understand," Justice asked. "Why in the world do we have to come up with these crazy ideas -- and they're crazy ideas -- that the vaccine's got something in it and its tracing people wherever they go."

In fact, political parties may not be the best way to express the current split in the country -- and where our anger is targeted. On one side are former President Donald Trump and his political base -- not to mention many GOP elected officials who are ensuring they stay in good stead with the party base. On the other side are Democrats and plenty of Republicans --- led by Chamber of Commerce types-- who just want thing to go back to normal, and know that the only viable path back to normalcy is through vaccinations.

These groups are not equal. The latter (the back-to-normal vaccinaters) are FAR larger than the government-overreach Trumpers. But per the latest CNN poll, the Trump base is angrier over the current state of affairs than are the rest of the country. And that rage closes the numbers gap -- mostly because Republican elected officials are willing to do whatever it takes to stay on the right, rage-filled side of the base.

And, of course, Trump both benefits from and foments that rage. One exampl;e of many came Thursday in the wake of the Robert E. Lee statue being taken down in Richmond Virginia. "Our culture is being destroyed and our history and heritage, both good and bad, are being extinguished by the Radical Left, and we can't let that happen," said Trump in a statement released via his Save America PAC.

Anger cannot stay suppressed for very long. It will eventually burst forth, striking out -- often indiscriminately. We saw that on January 6 when rioters -- egged on by Trump and his most loyal allies -- rioted at the US Capitol, leaving five people dead and more than 100 police officers wounded. And there are already dire warnings coming from law enforcement officials about a planned right-wing rally in Washington a week from Saturday.

Anger is a powerful emotion. And a dangerous one. And at the moment, we as a people are just so damn angry. And that anger will have consequences. Bad ones.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 664459

Reported Deaths: 7967
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1376901844
Ramsey57420934
Dakota50958490
Anoka46934474
Washington29966307
Stearns24269235
St. Louis19673329
Scott19109141
Wright18008161
Olmsted15342108
Sherburne1312699
Carver1178051
Rice8908116
Clay886393
Blue Earth838947
Crow Wing7562101
Kandiyohi730188
Chisago690256
Otter Tail645790
Benton625098
Mower539135
Goodhue538077
Winona536752
Douglas519983
Itasca501270
McLeod482062
Steele481321
Isanti479970
Beltrami478069
Morrison456962
Nobles438450
Polk419475
Becker417059
Freeborn414637
Lyon384154
Carlton380859
Pine366023
Nicollet362347
Mille Lacs346759
Brown336543
Le Sueur331129
Cass329134
Todd312034
Meeker295646
Waseca278323
Martin253833
Wabasha23344
Dodge23163
Roseau226021
Hubbard218741
Houston196316
Renville195946
Redwood191641
Fillmore183310
Pennington182720
Wadena176123
Cottonwood175024
Faribault172922
Sibley169810
Chippewa166439
Kanabec160129
Aitkin152038
Watonwan149810
Rock136219
Jackson133012
Pope12658
Pipestone122026
Yellow Medicine121520
Swift115519
Murray112910
Koochiching106119
Stevens100811
Marshall98818
Clearwater97618
Lake89121
Wilkin88114
Lac qui Parle82322
Big Stone6584
Grant6428
Mahnomen6429
Lincoln6214
Norman6159
Kittson51822
Unassigned50093
Red Lake4587
Traverse4145
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2030

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Is It Still Summer?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

9/11 K9 training

Image

Weather history

Image

FULL MORNING FORECAST 9/10/21

Image

Historic Med City building sold amid ongoing consideration for landmark status

Image

Thursdays Downtown wraps for the year, undaunted by early morning bomb threat

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Weather (9/9/21)

Image

Bomb threat fails to thwart Thursday's Downtown's final edition

Image

Historic downtown building sold

Image

North Iowa man witnessed attacks on NYC

Image

Film festival returns this weekend

Community Events