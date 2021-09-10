Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Biden's six-point Covid plan leaves some holes

Biden's six-point Covid plan leaves some holes

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 10:51 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2021 10:51 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Megan Ranney

On Thursday, President Joe Biden released his much-anticipated six-part plan to stem the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Vaccine distribution matters, surely. But as we have seen so acutely over the last two months, distribution alone is insufficient to stem the spread of Covid-19. The new plan to combat Covid-19 doubles down on many of the things that we know work to reduce the spread of the virus -- vaccines, testing and masking. But it also leaves some holes.

The most significant part of the plan is the widespread endorsement of vaccine mandates. The plan follows through on what many experts have been advocating for months: use of the power of the federal purse and occupational safety rules to encourage vaccination, whether for health care workers, public employees, or school and daycare staff. Now that we have a fully FDA-approved vaccine, adding it to the list of occupational safety, health care, or educational precautions is, frankly, a no-brainer. It will help keep the economy humming, by keeping workers healthy. And it will help protect patients and students.

Just as crucial is the administration's acknowledgment that rapid testing matters. Public health practitioners and researchers across the country have described the importance of regular, rapid testing in identifying small clusters of infection before they spread. When used in conjunction with other mitigation measures, rapid testing is a critical part of our toolbox to help keep kids in school, workers out of quarantine and large gatherings (such as weddings, concerts, and conferences) from turning into super-spreader events. But to use this strategy, we need lots of tests, need for them to be easy to access and for them to be low cost. So, I'm excited about the activation of the Defense Production Act to speed up manufacturing, and by the insistence that many stores will sell them at cost. We messed up on personal protective equipment in March 2020 by dragging our feet on American manufacturing.

Rapid testing is essential to get right if we want to move back closer to normal.

The plan also has nods to equity, whether here at home or through global vaccination efforts. These are important -- we can't stop Covid-19 without talking about who's most at risk -- but in Biden's speech it felt like an afterthought.

The other elements of the plan -- on schools, small businesses, federal mask mandates on transportation, deployment of federal workers to help states in crisis mode, encouraging distribution of monoclonal antibodies -- are important, as well, but not transformational. These are plans that were already in place. It is right to strengthen them, but they are not going to move the needle in the same way as the other elements of the plan.

Boosters are, of course, also a major part of this administration's push to stop Covid-19. I and other experts disagree with this emphasis, but I'm not surprised to see it highlighted as a key part of their response.

Which brings me to what's missing.

This plan is fabulous for stemming the surge over the next one to three months -- when rapid tests get on shelves, when vaccines start to take effect. The provisions for treatment of the sick, and for helping overwhelmed health care staff, will be helpful today. But what else should we be doing in the meantime?

I wanted to hear more about masks and hear something about ventilation. These are critically important, easy, and too-often-overlooked techniques for stopping the spread of SARS-CoV-2. As virologist Ian Mackay's "Swiss Cheese Model" of Covid-19 transmission shows, we can't rely on just one thing -- and air quality and air filtration are a critically important part of prevention.

I wanted to hear about how the administration will shift its strategy on community-centered outreach, with an eye to reducing disparities. Vaccine mandates help, but if we really want to address equity, we need more. This includes commitments to get workers sick time if they feel crummy the day after their shot, transportation to and from appointments, community-led efforts to understand and overcome common barriers to vaccination. The administration has talked about the "equity lens," but this is where the rubber hits the road. Whatever the reason for someone's distrust of a vaccine -- politics, our health care system's history of anti-Black racism, or belief in misinformation read on the internet -- mandates alone won't overcome it.

And I wanted to hear about messaging. I want the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to update its guidelines for workers, for schools and for testing. I want our government to double down on the surgeon general's call to combat misinformation and disinformation about this virus and its treatment. And while we're at it, I want the administration to drop the phrase "pandemic of the unvaccinated!" We need plain, consistent, non-judgmental messaging for everyday Americans.

Finally, I wanted to hear about high-quality data. We are still operating in a data desert, which limits our ability to respond effectively to this or future variants. A commitment from the federal government to creating and sharing good data on school transmission, breakthrough cases and more is needed.

Like many of us, I am so frustrated by where we are in this pandemic. The virus will create variants; but the variants don't necessarily need to create surges. Like many others, I have been waiting to see more leadership from the Biden-Harris administration on our Covid-19 response. Thursday afternoon, for the first time in months, we saw what "more" could look like.

Was it everything I hoped for? No. But I'll take it.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 664459

Reported Deaths: 7967
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1376901844
Ramsey57420934
Dakota50958490
Anoka46934474
Washington29966307
Stearns24269235
St. Louis19673329
Scott19109141
Wright18008161
Olmsted15342108
Sherburne1312699
Carver1178051
Rice8908116
Clay886393
Blue Earth838947
Crow Wing7562101
Kandiyohi730188
Chisago690256
Otter Tail645790
Benton625098
Mower539135
Goodhue538077
Winona536752
Douglas519983
Itasca501270
McLeod482062
Steele481321
Isanti479970
Beltrami478069
Morrison456962
Nobles438450
Polk419475
Becker417059
Freeborn414637
Lyon384154
Carlton380859
Pine366023
Nicollet362347
Mille Lacs346759
Brown336543
Le Sueur331129
Cass329134
Todd312034
Meeker295646
Waseca278323
Martin253833
Wabasha23344
Dodge23163
Roseau226021
Hubbard218741
Houston196316
Renville195946
Redwood191641
Fillmore183310
Pennington182720
Wadena176123
Cottonwood175024
Faribault172922
Sibley169810
Chippewa166439
Kanabec160129
Aitkin152038
Watonwan149810
Rock136219
Jackson133012
Pope12658
Pipestone122026
Yellow Medicine121520
Swift115519
Murray112910
Koochiching106119
Stevens100811
Marshall98818
Clearwater97618
Lake89121
Wilkin88114
Lac qui Parle82322
Big Stone6584
Grant6428
Mahnomen6429
Lincoln6214
Norman6159
Kittson51822
Unassigned50093
Red Lake4587
Traverse4145
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2030

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Is It Still Summer?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

9/11 K9 training

Image

Weather history

Image

FULL MORNING FORECAST 9/10/21

Image

Historic Med City building sold amid ongoing consideration for landmark status

Image

Thursdays Downtown wraps for the year, undaunted by early morning bomb threat

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Weather (9/9/21)

Image

Bomb threat fails to thwart Thursday's Downtown's final edition

Image

Historic downtown building sold

Image

North Iowa man witnessed attacks on NYC

Image

Film festival returns this weekend

Community Events