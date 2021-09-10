Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

How the 9/11 anniversary can provide lessons for healing from Covid-19 trauma

How the 9/11 anniversary can provide lessons for healing from Covid-19 trauma

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 10:21 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2021 10:21 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Jessica DuLong, CNN

The anniversary of the death of Matt Crawford's father is recognized worldwide — a date of such consequence that just three digits summon images of airplanes, skyscrapers aflame, then clouds of dust and debris.

Somehow, the day still sneaks up on him each year, catching him unprepared so that he sometimes winds up driving around directionless until he can decide on the best place to take his annual solo hike.

Crawford, a construction supervisor, was 24 when he lost his dad. Robert J. Crawford, father of five and grandfather of six, died at 62 doing the job "that he absolutely loved" for 32 years: serving as a New York City firefighter. (There are now five more grandkids the elder Crawford never met.)

Robert J. Crawford had been scheduled to retire in November 2001, at age 63, the FDNY limit. Instead, his remains were found with six civilians in what had once been a stairwell at the World Trade Center.

Public vs. private mourning

The only year that Matt Crawford skipped his yearly hike was in 2005, when he joined his family on a trip to the White House to receive a 9/11 Heroes Medal of Valor on his father's behalf. Otherwise, he prefers to avoid the pomp and pageantry of September 11 commemorations in favor of quiet conversation with his dad in nature.

"That everyone can recognize the day this horrible event took place, it gives you comfort," Crawford explained. But it also cuts both ways. The "commercialization" bothers him. Even the term 9/11 "tweaks me a little bit because of the gravity of that day," he said. "It has to have a catchphrase? We can say September 11. We can use those extra syllables."

Although he was never much of an "anniversaries person," steering clear of public recognition of the date helps shield Crawford from its relative absence during off years. He had noticed that when the, say, 14th or the 19th anniversaries came around, they garnered significantly less attention. "Every day for me is September 11 because every day I wake up, my father's not here."

Twin griefs

During the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, these past 18 months have brought unparalleled grief across the globe. The current average toll of 1,475 reported deaths per day in the United States forecasts a massive scale of ongoing bereavement. What lessons can we learn from the aftermath of the terrorist attacks that might help us heal from this new collective trauma? As we remember the 20th anniversary of September 11, can we expand our hearts to include all those now grieving?

Cumulative pain from the pandemic will doubtless transform our experiences of this anniversary. The outcry that followed the attacks that killed 2,977 will be forever changed now that we're grieving more than 650,000 pandemic deaths in the US and more than 4.5 million worldwide.

Singular events like those on September 11 continue to draw our attention, but the relentlessness of high death counts day after day can leave people numb. What could possibly contain the pain of a nation, a world, confronting so many losses of all kinds?

Experts in grief and trauma recognize that anniversaries often bring about a decline in functioning among mourners. "Anniversary reactions can range from feeling mildly upset for a day or two to a more extreme reaction with more severe mental health or medical symptoms," according to the Mayo Clinic. To ease these common responses, most major religions include rituals for supporting people at these times.

The healing power of commemorations

Observing a death anniversary, or deathday, is a custom practiced across the globe. Rituals include yahrzeit commemorations in Judaism, memorial masses in Roman Catholicism and other branches of Christianity, Day of the Dead observances, as well as ancestor worship traditions in Buddhism and Confucianism, among other religions. Long-established secular traditions also include holding annual ceremonies to honor those lost to wars and other tragedies.

These rituals exist because we need them. Shared commemorations remind us that we are not alone in our loss.

Collaborative meaning-making in communities coping with collective traumas can help foster healing, research suggests. Given disruptions to many of the ways we come together to comfort one another, it's essential that we create new rituals to ease the pain of loss.

Gatherings we typically rely on haven't been as accessible lately, cautioned therapist Claire Bidwell Smith, author of "Anxiety: The Missing Stage of Grief." "So how do we give ourselves power and permission to come up with our own sense of ritual?" In the case of Covid-19, customary approaches to observance are further challenged by the lack of a universally recognized anniversary, she said.

Ritual creativity

In the days and weeks that followed September 11, 2001, people across the country and the globe came together to mourn, finding solace in connection and community. Since then, annual commemorations, with their candles, readings of names, bells chiming, and moments of silence, have provided opportunities for people to seek solace with others. Yet, unlike the 9/11 attacks that ruptured the fabric of American society in an instant on a single day, there is no singular date that signifies the beginning — or will signify the end — of the pandemic.

Even the day that Covid-19 was declared a global pandemic — March 11, 2020 — doesn't carry widespread shared meaning, since experiences of quarantines, lockdowns, mask mandates — or the lack thereof — have varied so widely by community, region and circumstance. How people have evaluated the coronavirus threat, and therefore its effects on people's lives, have diverged wildly.

"We will need to come up with some anniversaries that we can move through collectively," Smith said. "We also need to give people permission to honor their own individual anniversaries — of when they lost someone, lost their job, canceled a wedding, or their children's school closed. Giving people permission to mourn all those things is important."

With the death toll continuing to rise at an alarming rate, the pandemic is by no means over. Only the future will tell what common, clear date of remembrance might aid societal healing once we're finally looking back on these tumultuous years. The coming anniversary of the deadliest attack on US soil is a fitting time to honor not just those who lost their lives and served to protect on that day, but all the collective grief the world is suffering through together, whether caused by terrorist attacks, military service, Covid-19 or something else.

The Mayo Clinic recommendations for coping with reawakened grief include: preparing for and normalizing anniversary reactions, reminiscing about good times with those lost, starting a new tradition that honors the loss through helping others, and spending time discussing your feelings with those you hold close.

Most importantly, experts like Smith advise, allow the full range of emotions that often surface in connection with grief.

Whether the anniversary of your loss is shared, like that of September 11, or more singular, it can help to remember that grief is a universal human experience. Recognizing that universality as just one example of our interconnectedness and interdependence can help us more mindfully knit together a sense of community.

Ask people you care about what they are doing to honor their losses, both individual and collective. Even if you must remain apart physically, sharing a ritual can bring about a sense of togetherness.

While he's off hiking to find uninterrupted reconnection with his father, Matt Crawford calls to mind other people's losses. "I always wonder when somebody has lost their mother, their father, their son or their daughter, and that day just goes by wordlessly with no comfort for them," he said. "The catchphrase and the commercialization may cut me in a way that I don't like, but at least there are moments of silence to pay homage.

"For a lot of other people, with this Covid pandemic, that recognition isn't there," Crawford said. "It must be even more lonely for them."

Expanding our existing circles to acknowledge everyone who is hurting might just leave us all feeling much less lonely.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 664459

Reported Deaths: 7967
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1376901844
Ramsey57420934
Dakota50958490
Anoka46934474
Washington29966307
Stearns24269235
St. Louis19673329
Scott19109141
Wright18008161
Olmsted15342108
Sherburne1312699
Carver1178051
Rice8908116
Clay886393
Blue Earth838947
Crow Wing7562101
Kandiyohi730188
Chisago690256
Otter Tail645790
Benton625098
Mower539135
Goodhue538077
Winona536752
Douglas519983
Itasca501270
McLeod482062
Steele481321
Isanti479970
Beltrami478069
Morrison456962
Nobles438450
Polk419475
Becker417059
Freeborn414637
Lyon384154
Carlton380859
Pine366023
Nicollet362347
Mille Lacs346759
Brown336543
Le Sueur331129
Cass329134
Todd312034
Meeker295646
Waseca278323
Martin253833
Wabasha23344
Dodge23163
Roseau226021
Hubbard218741
Houston196316
Renville195946
Redwood191641
Fillmore183310
Pennington182720
Wadena176123
Cottonwood175024
Faribault172922
Sibley169810
Chippewa166439
Kanabec160129
Aitkin152038
Watonwan149810
Rock136219
Jackson133012
Pope12658
Pipestone122026
Yellow Medicine121520
Swift115519
Murray112910
Koochiching106119
Stevens100811
Marshall98818
Clearwater97618
Lake89121
Wilkin88114
Lac qui Parle82322
Big Stone6584
Grant6428
Mahnomen6429
Lincoln6214
Norman6159
Kittson51822
Unassigned50093
Red Lake4587
Traverse4145
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2030

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Is It Still Summer?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

9/11 K9 training

Image

Weather history

Image

FULL MORNING FORECAST 9/10/21

Image

Historic Med City building sold amid ongoing consideration for landmark status

Image

Thursdays Downtown wraps for the year, undaunted by early morning bomb threat

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Weather (9/9/21)

Image

Bomb threat fails to thwart Thursday's Downtown's final edition

Image

Historic downtown building sold

Image

North Iowa man witnessed attacks on NYC

Image

Film festival returns this weekend

Community Events