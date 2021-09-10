Clear

These robotic boats are sent directly into the eye of a hurricane

These robotic boats are sent directly into the eye of a hurricane

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 8:30 AM
Posted By: By Matt McFarland, CNN Business

The brightly-colored robotic boats made by Saildrone seem to have a death wish.

Saildrone makes autonomous ocean vessels to study the environment. This summer, the Silicon Valley startup sent five of its vessels directly into the path of hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean. While airplanes can fly through hurricanes, the screaming winds kick up such huge waves that attempting to sail boats right into them is something best to be avoided.

Saildrone's vessels are uncrewed, and built to survive hurricane winds and huge waves. Scientists are excited that the vessels could improve our understanding of how storms intensify.

"If you're in the center of a hurricane at those type of wind speeds, the ocean is just this big, frothy mess right there where the water begins and the air ends," National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration director of engineering Chris Meinig told CNN Business. "I cannot imagine purposely flying a plane or a ship into a hurricane. I'd much rather send these robots in there and have them do their work."

Saildrone has a partnership with NOAA to study how hurricanes form, including their rapid intensification. Hurricane Ida, which struck the Gulf Coast before traveling to the Northeast recently, grew from a Category 1 to Category 4 storm in less than 24 hours.

Saildrone's vessels are 23-feet long and have four cameras on them. They measure wind as well as the temperature of the ocean and the air.

Saildrone CEO Richard Jenkins told CNN Business that they're focusing their attention on the spray and foam on the water during a hurricane. They want to understand how energy and heat are exchanged between the ocean and atmosphere. Data is streamed back to Saildrone's Alameda, California, offices in real time, he said.

"No one's ever observed what happens to waves of froth to spray in the center of hurricane. So we're hoping that we can see with the camera what the water looks like," Jenkins said.

Saildrone told CNN Business that all five of its vessels have survived the hurricane season thus far. The drones are in the Atlantic Ocean, so weren't in the path of Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico, which killed at least 78 people across Louisiana and the Northeast recently, but Saildrone said it also plans to study storms in the Pacific Ocean.

Saildrone and NOAA have previously studied oceanic conditions near Alaska. Saildrone told CNN Business that it's sailed over 500,000 miles to date, and claims that in 2019 it became the first uncrewed vehicle to circumnavigate Antarctica.

Saildrone's other customers include NASA, the US Coast Guard, the Department of Defense as well as universities. Saildrone has made about 100 vessels and plans to make more, including larger vehicles.

Jenkins said that concerns about the climate motive his team.

"The oceans are really driving our global weather and climate," Jenkins said. "Understanding the rate of change is going to really give us deep insights into our future and how we might need to change things."

Rachel Crane contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 664459

Reported Deaths: 7967
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1376901844
Ramsey57420934
Dakota50958490
Anoka46934474
Washington29966307
Stearns24269235
St. Louis19673329
Scott19109141
Wright18008161
Olmsted15342108
Sherburne1312699
Carver1178051
Rice8908116
Clay886393
Blue Earth838947
Crow Wing7562101
Kandiyohi730188
Chisago690256
Otter Tail645790
Benton625098
Mower539135
Goodhue538077
Winona536752
Douglas519983
Itasca501270
McLeod482062
Steele481321
Isanti479970
Beltrami478069
Morrison456962
Nobles438450
Polk419475
Becker417059
Freeborn414637
Lyon384154
Carlton380859
Pine366023
Nicollet362347
Mille Lacs346759
Brown336543
Le Sueur331129
Cass329134
Todd312034
Meeker295646
Waseca278323
Martin253833
Wabasha23344
Dodge23163
Roseau226021
Hubbard218741
Houston196316
Renville195946
Redwood191641
Fillmore183310
Pennington182720
Wadena176123
Cottonwood175024
Faribault172922
Sibley169810
Chippewa166439
Kanabec160129
Aitkin152038
Watonwan149810
Rock136219
Jackson133012
Pope12658
Pipestone122026
Yellow Medicine121520
Swift115519
Murray112910
Koochiching106119
Stevens100811
Marshall98818
Clearwater97618
Lake89121
Wilkin88114
Lac qui Parle82322
Big Stone6584
Grant6428
Mahnomen6429
Lincoln6214
Norman6159
Kittson51822
Unassigned50093
Red Lake4587
Traverse4145
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2030

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Is It Still Summer?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

9/11 K9 training

Image

Weather history

Image

FULL MORNING FORECAST 9/10/21

Image

Historic Med City building sold amid ongoing consideration for landmark status

Image

Thursdays Downtown wraps for the year, undaunted by early morning bomb threat

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Weather (9/9/21)

Image

Bomb threat fails to thwart Thursday's Downtown's final edition

Image

Historic downtown building sold

Image

North Iowa man witnessed attacks on NYC

Image

Film festival returns this weekend

Community Events