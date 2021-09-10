Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A newly discovered dinosaur with shark-like teeth was the T. rex of its day

A newly discovered dinosaur with shark-like teeth was the T. rex of its day

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 6:20 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2021 6:20 AM
Posted By: By Katie Hunt, CNN

Scientists have discovered a previously unknown species of predatory dinosaur with shark-like teeth that would have been the T. rex of its day.

It belongs to family of dinosaurs known as carcharodontosaurs, best known for their shark-like teeth. Named Ulughbegsaurus uzbekistanensis, it was at least 22 feet (seven meters) long and weighed more than a ton (1,000 kilograms) and would have roamed Central Asia about 90 million years ago.

The jawbone fossil was thought have been unearthed in the 1980s and found its way to the State Geological Museum in Tashkent, Uzbekistan but its significance wasn't recognized until 2019, said Darla Zelenitsky, an associate professor of dinosaur paleobiology at the University of Calgary in Canada.

The researchers from Canada, Japan and Uzbekistan named the new genus and species Ulughbegsaurus (oo-LOOG-bek-SAW-rus) uzbekistanensis, after the 15th century mathematician and astronomer Ulugh Beg.

"More than 90 million years ago, apex predators of Asian and North American ecosystems were often large species of carcharodontosaurs known as shark-toothed dinosaurs, which were later replaced by large tyrannosaur species, akin to T. rex, sometime around 80 (million) to 90 million years ago," said Zelenitsky in a statement.

"Both of these groups of dinosaurs were meat-eaters that had sharp teeth and walked on two legs, although tyrannosaurs, in general, were more heavily built."

How tyrannosaurs evolved to replace carcharodontosaurs at the top of the food chain in these regions isn't well understood because of a patchy fossil record for the early part of the Late Cretaceous some 80 to 100 million years ago. Apex predators are usually fewer in number than the animals they prey upon, which could explain why their fossil remains are more difficult to find in some ancient ecosystems, Zelenitsky explained.

Zelenitzky said Ulughbegsaurus would have shared the ecosystem with a small species of tyrannosaur called Timurlengia.

"Evidence all told, suggests that the carcharodontosaur species were outsizing or "keeping down" the tyrannosaur species in ecosystems of Asia and likely North America still just prior to their extinction about 90 million years ago," Zelenitsky said in an email.

The extinction of carcharodontosaurs allowed tyrannosaur species to take over the apex predator role in Asia and North America 80 million to 90 million years ago. They persisted in large forms like T. rex until a massive asteroid hit the Earth around 66 million years ago, dooming most dinosaurs to extinction.

The research was published in the journal Royal Society Open Science on Tuesday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 664459

Reported Deaths: 7967
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1376901844
Ramsey57420934
Dakota50958490
Anoka46934474
Washington29966307
Stearns24269235
St. Louis19673329
Scott19109141
Wright18008161
Olmsted15342108
Sherburne1312699
Carver1178051
Rice8908116
Clay886393
Blue Earth838947
Crow Wing7562101
Kandiyohi730188
Chisago690256
Otter Tail645790
Benton625098
Mower539135
Goodhue538077
Winona536752
Douglas519983
Itasca501270
McLeod482062
Steele481321
Isanti479970
Beltrami478069
Morrison456962
Nobles438450
Polk419475
Becker417059
Freeborn414637
Lyon384154
Carlton380859
Pine366023
Nicollet362347
Mille Lacs346759
Brown336543
Le Sueur331129
Cass329134
Todd312034
Meeker295646
Waseca278323
Martin253833
Wabasha23344
Dodge23163
Roseau226021
Hubbard218741
Houston196316
Renville195946
Redwood191641
Fillmore183310
Pennington182720
Wadena176123
Cottonwood175024
Faribault172922
Sibley169810
Chippewa166439
Kanabec160129
Aitkin152038
Watonwan149810
Rock136219
Jackson133012
Pope12658
Pipestone122026
Yellow Medicine121520
Swift115519
Murray112910
Koochiching106119
Stevens100811
Marshall98818
Clearwater97618
Lake89121
Wilkin88114
Lac qui Parle82322
Big Stone6584
Grant6428
Mahnomen6429
Lincoln6214
Norman6159
Kittson51822
Unassigned50093
Red Lake4587
Traverse4145
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2030

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Mason City
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 47°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Is It Still Summer?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

FULL MORNING FORECAST 9/10/21

Image

Historic Med City building sold amid ongoing consideration for landmark status

Image

Thursdays Downtown wraps for the year, undaunted by early morning bomb threat

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Weather (9/9/21)

Image

Bomb threat fails to thwart Thursday's Downtown's final edition

Image

Historic downtown building sold

Image

North Iowa man witnessed attacks on NYC

Image

Film festival returns this weekend

Image

Community members sign Heart of the City pavers

Image

Sign Pavers Downtown

Community Events