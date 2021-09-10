Clear

This is what a US endgame for Covid-19 should look like, Fauci says

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 1:30 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2021 1:30 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

With more than 75 million eligible Americans still not vaccinated, hospitals in many states overwhelmed and fears that cases could grow further in the fall, experts and officials are scrambling to slow the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The one thing that we do know for sure... 160,000 cases a day is not where we want to be," the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Thursday. "Unfortunately, that is where we are right now."

Speaking to Axios, Fauci said suppressing the virus is the "endgame" to the pandemic. Ideally, the US would get cases as low as possible, but a reasonable goal would be to get below 10,000 a day, he said.

In mid-June, before the surge in cases driven by the more transmissible Delta variant, the US reached a seven-day average of about 11,000 new cases a day, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden outlined a plan that imposes stringent new vaccine rules on federal workers, large employers and health care staff -- requirements that could apply to as many as 100 million Americans.

"We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us," Biden said, his tone hardening toward Americans who still refuse to receive a vaccine despite ample evidence of their safety and full approval of one -- the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine -- from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Paul Offit, the Director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia, said that Biden's announcement was an important step and that he "put his finger right on what the problem is right now in this country."

And some experts pushed for more.

"I loved the speech; I wish he had gone further. I wanted the president to restrict travel this holiday season to people who've been vaccinated," CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Johnathan Reiner said.

However, many Republican governors -- some in states with high hospitalizations and low vaccination rates -- condemned the strategy. Some even said they would challenge the action in court.

"To be clear: the vaccine is the best tool we have to combat the pandemic but heavy-handed mandates are the wrong approach," Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said in a tweet Thursday.

But even with both vaccination and mitigation measures in place, the endgame might not be complete eradication, said Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

"Basically, it's going to end the day that we have achieved enough level of population immunity, that the virus essentially becomes a nuisance and no longer a threat," Jha said Thursday.

How the US is tackling the virus

Changes to the Covid-19 response begin Friday, when the maximum fine for violating the federal requirement to wear a face mask when traveling will double to a range of $500-$3,000, up from $250-$1,500.

And to help Covid-19 patients who are impacted by the Delta variant surge, the US is going to increase the availability of new treatments, including monoclonal antibodies, Biden said.

He said the treatments "have been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization by up to 70% for unvaccinated people."

Also on Thursday, The New York Police Department confirmed Thursday that any employee who does not get vaccinated or provide proof of a recent negative Covid test will not be allowed to work and will not get paid.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also previously announced that any new hires for any New York City agencies will be required to be fully vaccinated.

Having workers chose between vaccination or weekly testing will likely increase vaccination, White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said Thursday. "It's not convenient for most to get tested once per week," he added.

Data expected on children's vaccines in the fall

The vaccination effort is largely aimed at US adults, but with school getting started around the country, many experts and parents are concerned about how children will be protected from the virus.

Children have a lower risk of serious symptoms from Covid-19 but are not any less likely than adults to get infected in the first place, Fauci said in a New York Times interview released Thursday.

"So, we're seeing more children in the hospital now because the Delta variant is more readily transmissible among everybody -- adults and children," Fauci said.

Throughout Florida's 15 largest school districts, at least 34,085 students and 6,347 employees have tested positive for Covid-19 during the 2021-22 school year, according to a CNN analysis.

In Kentucky, 39 of the state's 171 public school districts have had to close at some point during the 2021-22 school year due to an increase cases, quarantines and/or staff shortages, Joshua Shoutla, a spokesman for the Kentucky School Boards Association told CNN in a statement Thursday morning.

Los Angeles Unified School District hopes to curb spread among students by requiring all eligible children to be vaccinated by the end of the calendar year, the school board of education decided in a unanimous vote.

Children under the age of 12 are currently not eligible to be vaccinated.

But those 12 and older can get the Pfizer's vaccines under an emergency use authorization. According to a CNN analysis of the latest CDC data, about 43% of all 12- to 17-year-olds in the US are fully vaccinated.

Data on Moderna's vaccine for younger age groups will likely be ready in late October or early November, following Pfizer's data which is expected by the end of September, Fauci told the New York Times.

After the data are presented, Fauci said it is "very likely" the companies will apply for an emergency use authorization.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 663248

Reported Deaths: 7958
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1374361843
Ramsey57335934
Dakota50888490
Anoka46845473
Washington29929306
Stearns24242235
St. Louis19646328
Scott19078141
Wright17965160
Olmsted15304108
Sherburne1311399
Carver1174551
Rice8896116
Clay883393
Blue Earth838047
Crow Wing7545101
Kandiyohi729688
Chisago688456
Otter Tail645390
Benton624498
Mower538234
Goodhue537176
Winona535052
Douglas518683
Itasca501170
McLeod481161
Steele479821
Isanti478970
Beltrami475169
Morrison456562
Nobles438350
Polk418075
Becker415859
Freeborn412737
Lyon383554
Carlton380259
Pine365823
Nicollet361447
Mille Lacs346259
Brown335942
Le Sueur330529
Cass327134
Todd311634
Meeker295446
Waseca277623
Martin252733
Wabasha23244
Dodge23113
Roseau224721
Hubbard218341
Houston196116
Renville195746
Redwood191241
Fillmore182510
Pennington182320
Wadena175523
Cottonwood174924
Faribault172622
Sibley169210
Chippewa166139
Kanabec159729
Aitkin151738
Watonwan149510
Rock136219
Jackson133012
Pope12638
Pipestone121926
Yellow Medicine121620
Swift115519
Murray112810
Koochiching105919
Stevens100511
Marshall98518
Clearwater97418
Lake89121
Wilkin88014
Lac qui Parle82122
Big Stone6564
Grant6428
Mahnomen6339
Lincoln6214
Norman6139
Kittson51622
Unassigned49993
Red Lake4567
Traverse4145
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2030

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
