Clear

Ex-Marine sharpshooter accused of killing 4 was searching for a non-existent girl who he believed needed help, sheriff says

Ex-Marine sharpshooter accused of killing 4 was searching for a non-existent girl who he believed needed help, sheriff says

Posted: Sep 9, 2021 11:40 PM
Updated: Sep 9, 2021 11:40 PM
Posted By: By Gregory Lemos and Amir Vera, CNN

The ex-Marine accused of killing four people, including an infant, outside Lakeland, Florida, was looking for a little girl he believed was suicidal and being sex trafficked, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters Thursday.

Bryan Riley, 33, admitted to deputies that he shot several people Sunday morning and "stated voices and 'God' told him to do it," according to the criminal affidavit. He told his girlfriend that God told him to intervene and prevent the suicide of a girl named "Amber," according to the affidavit.

During a news conference on Thursday, Judd said this allegation was patently false, saying there were no victims of sex crimes in the house.

Riley went before Judge Heather Beato on Monday, who ordered him held without bond on four murder counts, according to the 10th Circuit Trial Court Administrator Nick Sudzina. Riley was appointed a public defender and will be held in Polk County Jail, according to Sudzina.

CNN has reached out to the public defender's office several times this week and has yet to hear back.

Riley confronted the neighbors about 'Amber' prior to the shooting

The timeline of events began on Saturday, Judd said, when Riley stopped by a friend's house to pick up a first-aid kit and said he was planning to go help with Hurricane Ida relief assistance. According to Judd, Riley left his friend's house, who lived in the area of the crime scene, around 7:10 p.m.

Riley told investigators he came upon Justice Gleason, who was mowing his lawn and told him, "Hey, God said that I need to talk to Amber because she's going to commit suicide," according to Judd.

After Gleason told Riley no one by the name of Amber lived at his house, the grandmother emerged, threatening to call the police, and Riley departed "very angry," Judd said.

An 11-year-old girl, who was wounded but not killed in the shooting, was also in the yard with Gleason, Judd said.

"Now we know (...) that when our suspect left, Riley, he was very angry. He was very angry at Justice because he thought Justice had kept him from seeing this child Amber who was going to commit suicide," Judd said.

Riley told investigators it was at this point, "God told me to kill everyone and to rescue Amber because she's a victim of sex trafficking," Judd said.

11-year-old played dead during the shooting

After the confrontation, Riley went home and, according to Judd, proceeded to argue with his girlfriend about whether or not he could in fact talk to and hear from God directly, "but never mentioned violence."

Judd said video from Riley's neighborhood shows him leaving his house around 1:00am in his F-150 truck with a large shoulder bag. Riley told police he returned to the scene to do "reconnaissance outside of the house in the moonlight."

After inspecting the property, Riley slashed the tires on two vehicles outside the home and set one on fire. He then set out the glow sticks throughout the property, according to Judd.

"He explained that those were so he could find his way out in an emergency at night and so if he found Amber, she could find her way to escape from this house where she was a sex crime victim. This is all fiction. All made up by him," Judd said, adding, "There was no victims of sex crime in that house."

Riley first broke into the grandmother's apartment by shooting through a window and eventually killing her, Judd said.

Riley then allegedly broke into the main house by shooting out the back door. He shot the family dog twice in the bedroom before fatally shooting Gleason, his 33-year-old partner and their 3-month old baby, all three of whom were hiding in the bathroom, according to the sheriff.

Riley found the 11-year-old hiding between the cabinet and the toilet and shot her multiple times after demanding to know where "Amber" was, according to Judd.

Riley told deputies "I tortured her in order to investigate, in order to find Amber" and said when she couldn't tell him where she was, "I eliminated her," Judd said.

The 11-year-old then "played dead and prayed," according to Judd. "And that's the reason she's alive today," he said. The child sustained seven gunshot wounds and has undergone four surgeries, according to Judd.

"We don't know if it's seven separate shots or if it's a total of seven holes and some of them may be in-and-out-shots," Judd said.

When deputies arrived on scene, a series of shootouts ensued during which Riley sustained a wound to the abdomen. Riley eventually removed his armor, put down his three weapons, and surrendered to authorities, Judd said.

In all, Judd said five deputies and one Lakeland police officer fired their weapons approximately 59 times. Riley, he said, shot more than 100 times "and we're still counting."

Judd said Riley then "confessed to the horrible tragedy that he did on a Sunday morning," eventually admitting on the way to the hospital that he had taken meth. Judd said authorities have found evidence of illegal steroid use as well.

Judd said the crime scene, which he called "the most extensive single crime scene that we have worked that I can remember," is still being processed.

Riley's girlfriend told authorities the ex-Marine had no history of violence and reported "no bizarre behavior" until days before the shooting. According to Judd, the girlfriend said Riley began acting oddly after he worked security at a church and "came back with this infatuation about being able to speak directly to God" and that God talked back.

Judd said at this point, Riley has shown no signs of remorse.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 663248

Reported Deaths: 7958
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1374361843
Ramsey57335934
Dakota50888490
Anoka46845473
Washington29929306
Stearns24242235
St. Louis19646328
Scott19078141
Wright17965160
Olmsted15304108
Sherburne1311399
Carver1174551
Rice8896116
Clay883393
Blue Earth838047
Crow Wing7545101
Kandiyohi729688
Chisago688456
Otter Tail645390
Benton624498
Mower538234
Goodhue537176
Winona535052
Douglas518683
Itasca501170
McLeod481161
Steele479821
Isanti478970
Beltrami475169
Morrison456562
Nobles438350
Polk418075
Becker415859
Freeborn412737
Lyon383554
Carlton380259
Pine365823
Nicollet361447
Mille Lacs346259
Brown335942
Le Sueur330529
Cass327134
Todd311634
Meeker295446
Waseca277623
Martin252733
Wabasha23244
Dodge23113
Roseau224721
Hubbard218341
Houston196116
Renville195746
Redwood191241
Fillmore182510
Pennington182320
Wadena175523
Cottonwood174924
Faribault172622
Sibley169210
Chippewa166139
Kanabec159729
Aitkin151738
Watonwan149510
Rock136219
Jackson133012
Pope12638
Pipestone121926
Yellow Medicine121620
Swift115519
Murray112810
Koochiching105919
Stevens100511
Marshall98518
Clearwater97418
Lake89121
Wilkin88014
Lac qui Parle82122
Big Stone6564
Grant6428
Mahnomen6339
Lincoln6214
Norman6139
Kittson51622
Unassigned49993
Red Lake4567
Traverse4145
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2030

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 60°
Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Warming up for Friday and Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Historic Med City building sold amid ongoing consideration for landmark status

Image

Thursdays Downtown wraps for the year, undaunted by early morning bomb threat

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Weather (9/9/21)

Image

Bomb threat fails to thwart Thursday's Downtown's final edition

Image

Historic downtown building sold

Image

North Iowa man witnessed attacks on NYC

Image

Film festival returns this weekend

Image

Community members sign Heart of the City pavers

Image

Sign Pavers Downtown

Image

United Way

Community Events