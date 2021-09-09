Clear

Lorde rerecorded five 'Solar Power' songs in Māori language

Lorde rerecorded five 'Solar Power' songs in Māori language

Posted: Sep 9, 2021 10:30 AM
Updated: Sep 9, 2021 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Lorde's sunny, contemplative new album, "Solar Power," celebrates natural wonders and the singer's beloved New Zealand. That idea of the restorative power of nature, though, is one the album shares with her home country's Indigenous Māori people.

The Kiwi singer has rerecorded five songs off "Solar Power," including the title track and the single "Stoned at the Nail Salon," in te reo Māori, the language of Indigenous New Zealand (or, as the country is known in te reo Māori, Aotearoa).

In an interview with New Zealand pop culture outlet the Spinoff, Lorde said she realized that her album's emphasis on "the spiritual power of the natural world" was synonymous with the Māori idea of "kaitiakitanga," the idea of guarding over and stewarding the land.

The new EP, titled "Te Ao Mārama," which means "world of light," was overseen by a team of te reo Māori experts including singer Hinewehi Mohi and the academic Tīmoti Kāretu, who helped Lorde translate her songs.

The translations aren't exact, nor were they meant to be. Lorde, whose real name is Ella Yelich-O'Connor, told the Spinoff she explained the meanings of her lyrics line by line to her translators, who'd then "take the translations to a more metaphorical place" than an exact translation would.

Lorde, who is White, said she'd expected some criticism for her new EP and acknowledged that is "is really complicated" for her to sing songs in te reo Māori, a language she isn't fluent in, when many Indigenous New Zealanders are unfamiliar with the language after decades of oppression of the Māori people and te reo Māori.

"I am a little bit out of my depth, and I'm the first to admit that, and I'm opening myself up to any response to this," she told the Spinoff. "What would have been worse is to just have been too scared to do it ... That to me is sadder and scarier than being attributed any kind of White savior complex."

There are five songs total on the EP, whose cover is a recolored work from the late Māori artist Rei Hamon. Proceeds from the album will go to two New Zealand charities: Forest and Bird, a conservation organization, and Te Hua Kawariki Charitable Trust, which helps operate an attraction meant to educate New Zealanders on Māori history.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 663248

Reported Deaths: 7958
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1374361843
Ramsey57335934
Dakota50888490
Anoka46845473
Washington29929306
Stearns24242235
St. Louis19646328
Scott19078141
Wright17965160
Olmsted15304108
Sherburne1311399
Carver1174551
Rice8896116
Clay883393
Blue Earth838047
Crow Wing7545101
Kandiyohi729688
Chisago688456
Otter Tail645390
Benton624498
Mower538234
Goodhue537176
Winona535052
Douglas518683
Itasca501170
McLeod481161
Steele479821
Isanti478970
Beltrami475169
Morrison456562
Nobles438350
Polk418075
Becker415859
Freeborn412737
Lyon383554
Carlton380259
Pine365823
Nicollet361447
Mille Lacs346259
Brown335942
Le Sueur330529
Cass327134
Todd311634
Meeker295446
Waseca277623
Martin252733
Wabasha23244
Dodge23113
Roseau224721
Hubbard218341
Houston196116
Renville195746
Redwood191241
Fillmore182510
Pennington182320
Wadena175523
Cottonwood174924
Faribault172622
Sibley169210
Chippewa166139
Kanabec159729
Aitkin151738
Watonwan149510
Rock136219
Jackson133012
Pope12638
Pipestone121926
Yellow Medicine121620
Swift115519
Murray112810
Koochiching105919
Stevens100511
Marshall98518
Clearwater97418
Lake89121
Wilkin88014
Lac qui Parle82122
Big Stone6564
Grant6428
Mahnomen6339
Lincoln6214
Norman6139
Kittson51622
Unassigned49993
Red Lake4567
Traverse4145
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2030

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
High Pressure In Control
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz looks back on 9/11

Image

Non-Profit of the Month: The American Red Cross, part 2

Image

Non-Profit of the Month: The American Red Cross

Image

Firefighter mental health

Image

Firefighters since 9-11

Image

FULL MORNING FORECAST 9/9/2021

Image

COVID challenges continue at RPS as 50+ students test positive

Image

Marigold Days returns to Mantorville this weekend

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Weather (9/8/21)

Image

Exploring Historic Forestville

Community Events