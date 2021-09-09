Clear

Australia's Scott Morrison doesn't deny pressuring UK to drop climate asks from trade deal

Australia's Scott Morrison doesn't deny pressuring UK to drop climate asks from trade deal

Posted: Sep 9, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Sep 9, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Angela Dewan, International Climate Editor

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison all but admitted Thursday that his country had asked UK negotiators to exclude particular climate commitments from a free trade deal agreed in principle in June.

The UK government, which is chairing November's COP26 international climate talks, as well as Australia's have come under pressure since Sky News reported a leaked email Wednesday from a British trade "deputy director" alleging that UK business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng had agreed that the Department of International Trade could "drop both of the climate asks," including "a reference to Paris Agreement temperature goals."

CNN has not been able to verify the contents of the leaked email and UK officials have declined to confirm its authenticity, but when journalists in Canberra asked Morrison why Australia had asked for the temperature reference to be excluded, Morrison — without confirming the Sky News story — said Australia wanted to keep climate and trade issues separate.

"Well, it was about trade. It wasn't a climate agreement, it was a trade agreement. And ... in trade agreements, I deal with trade issues. In climate agreements, I deal with climate issues," he told a press conference Thursday, according to a readout posted by his office.

"We're pursuing agreements on clean energy technology with a vast number of countries, and we'll have agreements about that. But the key agreement we've made is when we signed up to Paris, and the commitments that we made to achieve those. Those commitments are clear," he said.

The reporting from Sky News suggested that the issue hinged on whether to explicitly mention a goal to contain global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The Paris Agreement obliges countries to try and contain the average global temperature rise to 2°C, with a preference for closer to 1.5°C.

The UK's Department of International Trade had pushed back on Sky's reporting Wednesday, saying that it was "completely untrue" that the deal would not "sign up to" the commitments made in the Paris Agreement.

"Our ambitious trade deal with Australia will include a substantive article on climate change which reaffirms both parties' commitments to The Paris Agreement and achieving its goals, including limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees. Any suggestion the deal won't sign up to these vital commitments is completely untrue," the statement said.

But when asked specifically by CNN whether "1.5°C" would be included in the agreement, the department said it would not disclose the details of the negotiations. Kwarteng's office did not comment on the reports and directed CNN to the trade department's statement.

Other free trade agreements signed by the United Kingdom, such as one with the European Union, mention 1.5°C explicitly.

Morrison says 'Australia's doing it' on climate

When asked about Australia's stance on lowering the warming limit to 1.5°C, Morrison only pointed to the Paris Agreement, which contains the 2°C target.

"We have signed up to our commitments under the Paris Agreement. We will meet them. We will beat them," he said.

He added that while other countries were still making commitments, "Australia's doing it. Australians are doing it. Australian businesses are doing it."

"And that's the story that we can tell to the rest of the world. Australians, we just get on with it and we are."

The comments will be a new headache for COP26 President Alok Sharma, a British MP who is traveling the world trying to firm up commitments to 1.5°C ahead November's talks in Glasgow. He just finished a trip to China, during which he stressed the importance of signing up to the more ambitious limit.

His office would not comment on the trade deal to CNN.

A source told CNN during a recent G20 ministerial meeting that several fossil fuel producing countries were opposing the more ambitious limit to global warming. China has openly accused the West of trying to move the goal posts on the 2-degree target.

Australia is the world's second-biggest exporter of coal and its resources minister, Keith Pitt, said last week it would continue to extract and export the fossil fuel well beyond 2030, in response to a senior UN climate official, Selwin Hart, warning that the climate crisis would "wreak havoc" on the Australian economy.

Sharma is also trying to get developed nations to end the use of unabated coal, which is coal burned without capturing the carbon emitted, by the end of the decade.

A member of the UK's main opposition Labour Party — Ed Miliband, who oversees trade in the political shadow opposition — criticized the UK government for bowing to Australia's pressure on climate.

"Australia is one of the world's biggest polluters and key to the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees. But rather than piling pressure on them, the Government has simply rolled over," he wrote on Twitter.

Morrison made his comments after the Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said that the country had "remained consistent" in ensuring all of its trade agreements met "existing multilateral environment commitments."

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, which sent the statement including Tehan's comments, did not respond to CNN's question of whether "1.5°C," would be mentioned in the trade agreement.

The UK-Australia trade deal was agreed in principle in June. It was touted as a success by both sides and particularly by the UK government, which had sold the freedom to strike up bilateral trade deals as a key benefit for leaving the European Union.

Australia is coming under increasing pressure to boost its climate commitments ahead of the talks in Glasgow. The country is among dozens that missed a July 31 deadline to improve its pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as signatories to the 2015 Paris Agreement were obliged to do.

The country has agreed to reduce emissions by between 26% and 28% by 2030, from 2005 levels, well below the renewed commitments by the United States, European Union and United Kingdom, among other developed nations. The Australian government has said it will increase its pledge before talks in Glasgow.

Australia has a population of around 25 million people, and it accounts for just over 1% of the world's carbon emissions. But per capita, Australians emit more than 15 metric tons of carbon, World Bank data shows, around the same as people in the United States, which is the world's second-biggest carbon emitter and responsible for more than 14% of emissions.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 663248

Reported Deaths: 7958
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1374361843
Ramsey57335934
Dakota50888490
Anoka46845473
Washington29929306
Stearns24242235
St. Louis19646328
Scott19078141
Wright17965160
Olmsted15304108
Sherburne1311399
Carver1174551
Rice8896116
Clay883393
Blue Earth838047
Crow Wing7545101
Kandiyohi729688
Chisago688456
Otter Tail645390
Benton624498
Mower538234
Goodhue537176
Winona535052
Douglas518683
Itasca501170
McLeod481161
Steele479821
Isanti478970
Beltrami475169
Morrison456562
Nobles438350
Polk418075
Becker415859
Freeborn412737
Lyon383554
Carlton380259
Pine365823
Nicollet361447
Mille Lacs346259
Brown335942
Le Sueur330529
Cass327134
Todd311634
Meeker295446
Waseca277623
Martin252733
Wabasha23244
Dodge23113
Roseau224721
Hubbard218341
Houston196116
Renville195746
Redwood191241
Fillmore182510
Pennington182320
Wadena175523
Cottonwood174924
Faribault172622
Sibley169210
Chippewa166139
Kanabec159729
Aitkin151738
Watonwan149510
Rock136219
Jackson133012
Pope12638
Pipestone121926
Yellow Medicine121620
Swift115519
Murray112810
Koochiching105919
Stevens100511
Marshall98518
Clearwater97418
Lake89121
Wilkin88014
Lac qui Parle82122
Big Stone6564
Grant6428
Mahnomen6339
Lincoln6214
Norman6139
Kittson51622
Unassigned49993
Red Lake4567
Traverse4145
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2030

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
High Pressure In Control
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz looks back on 9/11

Image

Non-Profit of the Month: The American Red Cross, part 2

Image

Non-Profit of the Month: The American Red Cross

Image

Firefighter mental health

Image

Firefighters since 9-11

Image

FULL MORNING FORECAST 9/9/2021

Image

COVID challenges continue at RPS as 50+ students test positive

Image

Marigold Days returns to Mantorville this weekend

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Weather (9/8/21)

Image

Exploring Historic Forestville

Community Events