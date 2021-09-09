Clear

'Dog bone' asteroid spied by astronomers in new photos

'Dog bone' asteroid spied by astronomers in new photos

Posted: Sep 9, 2021 8:00 AM
Updated: Sep 9, 2021 8:00 AM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

New images are shining a spotlight on a game of fetch that's out of this world. Astronomers have captured the most detailed observations yet of the asteroid 216 Kleopatra -- an asteroid with two moons that just happens to look a lot like a dog bone.

The new observations were made using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile, and the sharp clarity of the images has helped scientists learn more about the mass and 3D shape of the asteroid. This information could shed more light on how the asteroid and its two moons formed.

At its closest to Earth, Kleopatra is 124 million miiles (200 million kilometers) away.

Two studies including the observations published Thursday in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics. Once focused on the shape of the asteroid, while the other looked more closely at the asteroid's mass, as well as its moons.

"Kleopatra is truly a unique body in our Solar System," said Franck Marchis, lead study author of the 3D shape study, in a statement. "Science makes a lot of progress thanks to the study of weird outliers. I think Kleopatra is one of those and understanding this complex, multiple asteroid system can help us learn more about our Solar System."

Marchis is a senior planetary astronomer at the SETI Institute in Mountain View, California, and is also affiliated with the Laboratoire d'Astrophysique de Marseille, France.

The unusually shaped asteroid is located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter and orbits the sun. Radar observations made of Kleopatra 20 years ago revealed its shape: two lobes that are connected by a thick neck.

Marchis and his team discovered two small moons orbiting the asteroid in 2008, and they were named AlexHelios and CleoSelene, after Cleopatra's children.

Instruments on the Very Large Telescope captured images of Kleopatra between 2017 and 2019. This enabled astronomers to see Kleopatra and its moons from different angles to get a better grasp of its 3D shape. The scientists determined that one of the asteroid's lobes is larger than the other. And it's about 167 miles (269 kilometers) long -- which adds up to about half the length of the English Channel.

Researchers also used the observations to better understand the orbits of Kleopatra's two moons.

"This had to be resolved," said Miroslav Brož, author of the moons study and researcher at the Astronomical Institute at Charles University in the Czech Republic, in a statement. "Because if the moons' orbits were wrong, everything was wrong, including the mass of Kleopatra."

The latest moon study's findings allowed the researchers to determine how the asteroid's gravity influences the movements of the moons. The astronomers were also able to calculate the asteroid's mass, which is 35% lower than previously estimated.

Kleopatra's density is less than half that of iron, which means that while the asteroid is likely metallic in composition, it's probably a porous rubble-pile asteroid. Rubble-pile asteroids are a cluster of space rocks held together by gravity and they usually form after as pieces reaccumulate after a massive impact, like a larger asteroid being hit by another space rock.

The fact that Kleopatra is a rubble-pile asteroid could also explain why it has two moons. The asteroid rotates so quickly that it's possible for material to lift off the surface if Kleopatra gets hit or clipped by anything -- even something small. Chunks could have broken off of Kleopatra in the past, forming the AlexHelios and CleoSelene moons.

The European Southern Observatory's Extremely Large Telescope (ELT), expected to begin observations from Chile in 2027, could provide even more detail about the oddball asteroid.

"I can't wait to point the ELT at Kleopatra, to see if there are more moons and refine their orbits to detect small changes," Marchis said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 663248

Reported Deaths: 7958
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1374361843
Ramsey57335934
Dakota50888490
Anoka46845473
Washington29929306
Stearns24242235
St. Louis19646328
Scott19078141
Wright17965160
Olmsted15304108
Sherburne1311399
Carver1174551
Rice8896116
Clay883393
Blue Earth838047
Crow Wing7545101
Kandiyohi729688
Chisago688456
Otter Tail645390
Benton624498
Mower538234
Goodhue537176
Winona535052
Douglas518683
Itasca501170
McLeod481161
Steele479821
Isanti478970
Beltrami475169
Morrison456562
Nobles438350
Polk418075
Becker415859
Freeborn412737
Lyon383554
Carlton380259
Pine365823
Nicollet361447
Mille Lacs346259
Brown335942
Le Sueur330529
Cass327134
Todd311634
Meeker295446
Waseca277623
Martin252733
Wabasha23244
Dodge23113
Roseau224721
Hubbard218341
Houston196116
Renville195746
Redwood191241
Fillmore182510
Pennington182320
Wadena175523
Cottonwood174924
Faribault172622
Sibley169210
Chippewa166139
Kanabec159729
Aitkin151738
Watonwan149510
Rock136219
Jackson133012
Pope12638
Pipestone121926
Yellow Medicine121620
Swift115519
Murray112810
Koochiching105919
Stevens100511
Marshall98518
Clearwater97418
Lake89121
Wilkin88014
Lac qui Parle82122
Big Stone6564
Grant6428
Mahnomen6339
Lincoln6214
Norman6139
Kittson51622
Unassigned49993
Red Lake4567
Traverse4145
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2030

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
High Pressure In Control
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz looks back on 9/11

Image

Non-Profit of the Month: The American Red Cross, part 2

Image

Non-Profit of the Month: The American Red Cross

Image

Firefighter mental health

Image

Firefighters since 9-11

Image

FULL MORNING FORECAST 9/9/2021

Image

COVID challenges continue at RPS as 50+ students test positive

Image

Marigold Days returns to Mantorville this weekend

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Weather (9/8/21)

Image

Exploring Historic Forestville

Community Events