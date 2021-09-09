Clear
BREAKING NEWS Bomb threat confirmed near Victoria's Ristorante and Wine Bar Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

India's got the next big thing in tech, and it could be worth $1 trillion

India's got the next big thing in tech, and it could be worth $1 trillion

Posted: Sep 9, 2021 5:50 AM
Updated: Sep 9, 2021 5:50 AM
Posted By: By Diksha Madhok, CNN Business

More than two decades ago, India began its transformation into a global IT powerhouse, ushering in an era of wealth and job creation never before seen in the country.

Now, Asia's third largest economy is ready for the next big frontier in tech: Coming up with a new generation of software companies like Zoom or Slack.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced business around the world to make huge investments in digital infrastructure, furthering the influence of companies providing software-as-a-service, or SaaS. Businesses spent an extra $15 billion per week last year on tech as they scrambled to create safe remote working environments, according to a KPMG survey.

SaaS companies provide web-based applications that take care of everything from how secure the software is to how well it performs. Some of the world's most well-known SaaS companies include Zoom, SAP Concur and Salesforce, the American behemoth that owns workplace messaging app Slack.

India's software-as-a-service industry could be worth $1 trillion in value by 2030 and create nearly half a million new jobs, according to a recent report compiled by consulting firm McKinsey & Co. and SaaSBoomi, a community of industry leaders.

There are nearly a thousand such companies in India, of which 10 are unicorns, or startups worth at least $1 billion, the report said.

"This can be as big an opportunity as the IT services industry was in the 90s," said Girish Mathrubootham, CEO of Freshworks, India's best-known SaaS company. It filed for an IPO last month, joining a string of other major Indian tech unicorns that are going public this year.

Freshworks was founded more than a decade ago in the southern Indian city of Chennai. Like Salesforce, it provides software to help companies manage relations with their customers. It's also India's oldest unicorn in the sector, having raised funds from investors such as Tiger Global and Accel, and has more than 50,000 customers. The company was last valued at $3.5 billion in a 2019 funding round, according to data firm Tracxn.

Other Indian SaaS firms have found traction by focusing on niche businesses. Zenoti, for example, is a unicorn that builds software for the spa and beauty salon industry.

Of India's 10 SaaS unicorns, six reached that milestone in 2020, and investors around the world are paying attention. Last year, investors pumped $1.5 billion into Indian SaaS companies, four times more than in 2018 or 2019, according to the SaaSBoomi report.

Bullish investors

Investors are excited about SaaS because of the "massive adoption" of software over the last decade, according to Mohit Bhatnagar, managing director of Sequoia Capital India.

While India is a small player in the global SaaS market, investors say the country could eventually dominate the sector because of two things: its vast pool of English-speaking developers, and the relatively low cost of hiring them.

Thanks to the rise of India's IT industry, software engineering has become one of the most sought-after career options in the country.

"India actually has one of the largest developer communities in the world," Bhatnagar told CNN Business. Many of them have worked at some of the biggest global tech companies.

Abhinav Asthana, the co-founder of Postman, pointed to his experience working as an intern at Yahoo in Bengaluru as instrumental in the decision to build his product.

He came up with the idea to build a tool that would simplify the API (Application Programming Interface) testing process. An API is a programming code that defines how two applications communicate with each other, and Postman says it has made it easier for engineers to work together as they design and build their APIs.

"We saw how software was created at these global companies, and we saw API was a key problem," Asthana told CNN Business.

Now, Postman is India's most valuable SaaS unicorn, with a valuation of $5.6 billion.

International clients, Indian engineers

The low cost of operating in India is a big plus. According to a report by consulting firm Bain & Company, the salary of entry-level developers in India is 85% less than their counterparts in the United States.

"If you are building a SaaS company in the US, it is better to have a million-dollar client rather than a $10,000-client because you need to pay for sales and marketing in that country," said Prasanna Krishnamoorthy, managing partner at SaaS accelerator Upekkha. "When you are serving customers from India, you can have these small and mid-sized companies, as well as large ones."

Most SaaS companies focus on global clients, similar to the strategy that was followed by India's IT giants such as TCS and Infosys. Investors see this as a welcome change, since most of India's oldest unicorns — from Flipkart to Paytm — have focused primarily on the domestic market.

Almost 98% of Fortune 500 companies use Postman's products, according to Asthana, while Freshworks' first client was based in Australia.

SaaS firms are much better placed to go global than e-commerce companies like India's Flipkart, for example. They write software once, and then are able to use it multiple times.

"For a Flipkart you need billions of dollars [to grow internationally], but for a Freshwork you need much less capital to go global," said Mathrubootham, who is also an investor in Postman. This is because e-commerce firms require a ton of money to set up physical operations elsewhere — they have to hire delivery drivers, rent warehouses and buy inventory.

Bhatnagar of Sequoia Capital said that Indian software entrepreneurs "mastered" the art of "remote sales" fairly early. "Honestly, in this last two years, the whole world has had to understand how to do better remote sales," he added.

Despite the euphoria, there are some hurdles Indian companies have to overcome before they can deliver on the $1 trillion promise.

Indian engineers trained in the IT services industry may find it hard to develop the discipline required to build a product-focused company.

In IT services, "you are selling bodies and you say yes to everything the customer says," said Krishnamoorthy. SaaS companies, on the other hand, have to say no to 99% of [potential] customers, he added.

And India's startup ecosytem is still relatively immature when compared to Silicon Valley. Despite the massive size of some homegrown unicorns, Mathrubootham said that the country does not have a "global tech powerhouse product brand."

But he hoped that future SaaS companies can change that.

"It is my personal dream to see India as a product nation," he added.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 663248

Reported Deaths: 7958
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1374361843
Ramsey57335934
Dakota50888490
Anoka46845473
Washington29929306
Stearns24242235
St. Louis19646328
Scott19078141
Wright17965160
Olmsted15304108
Sherburne1311399
Carver1174551
Rice8896116
Clay883393
Blue Earth838047
Crow Wing7545101
Kandiyohi729688
Chisago688456
Otter Tail645390
Benton624498
Mower538234
Goodhue537176
Winona535052
Douglas518683
Itasca501170
McLeod481161
Steele479821
Isanti478970
Beltrami475169
Morrison456562
Nobles438350
Polk418075
Becker415859
Freeborn412737
Lyon383554
Carlton380259
Pine365823
Nicollet361447
Mille Lacs346259
Brown335942
Le Sueur330529
Cass327134
Todd311634
Meeker295446
Waseca277623
Martin252733
Wabasha23244
Dodge23113
Roseau224721
Hubbard218341
Houston196116
Renville195746
Redwood191241
Fillmore182510
Pennington182320
Wadena175523
Cottonwood174924
Faribault172622
Sibley169210
Chippewa166139
Kanabec159729
Aitkin151738
Watonwan149510
Rock136219
Jackson133012
Pope12638
Pipestone121926
Yellow Medicine121620
Swift115519
Murray112810
Koochiching105919
Stevens100511
Marshall98518
Clearwater97418
Lake89121
Wilkin88014
Lac qui Parle82122
Big Stone6564
Grant6428
Mahnomen6339
Lincoln6214
Norman6139
Kittson51622
Unassigned49993
Red Lake4567
Traverse4145
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2030

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 47°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 46°
High Pressure In Control
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID challenges continue at RPS as 50+ students test positive

Image

Marigold Days returns to Mantorville this weekend

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Weather (9/8/21)

Image

Exploring Historic Forestville

Image

A look inside the brand new Overland Elementary school

Image

Covid-19 challenges for RPS as the school year starts

Image

Mantorville's Marigold Days are back

Image

Overland Elementary celebrates opening with ribbon cutting ceremony

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/8/210

Image

Mason City veteran receives new roof

Community Events