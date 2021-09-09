Clear
BREAKING NEWS Bomb threat confirmed near Victoria's Ristorante and Wine Bar Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New Orleans lifts curfew as power returns to most of the city after Hurricane Ida left hundreds of thousands in the dark

New Orleans lifts curfew as power returns to most of the city after Hurricane Ida left hundreds of thousands in the dark

Posted: Sep 9, 2021 4:21 AM
Updated: Sep 9, 2021 4:21 AM
Posted By: By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

New Orleans on Wednesday lifted the curfew imposed after Hurricane Ida battered the Gulf Coast as power was restored to most of the city

By Wednesday afternoon, power was restored to 83% of the city, with a goal that energy provider Entergy would hit 90% by Wednesday night, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

"We have every reason to believe that they will meet this deadline and meet this goal, and we're going to continue to push that forward," Cantrell said.

After making landfall on August 29 as a Category 4 hurricane near Louisiana's Port Fourchon, Ida cut a deadly path through the region, destroying businesses and neighborhoods and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. It also claimed the lives of at least 26 people in Louisiana and two in Mississippi.

As of early Thursday, more than 250,000 customers in Louisiana -- which includes homes and businesses -- were still in the dark, according to PowerOutage.us.

"Our crews are encountering massive damage -- particularly in the hardest-hit areas," Entergy Louisiana Vice President of Distribution Operations John Hawkins said. "We have assembled a storm team of nearly 26,000 people who will not stop until the last light is back on."

Hurricane Ida brought extensive power outages across 2 states

Both Louisiana and Mississippi saw extensive damages to their power infrastructure.

Entergy said 30,679 poles, 36,469 spans of wire, and 5,959 transformers in both states were damaged in the storm. The number of poles damaged or destroyed is more than the combined number of those affected when Katrina, Ike, Delta and Zeta hurricanes made landfall.

To be sure, some people in the hardest-hit areas may not have power until the end of the month.

Entergy, which serves more than one million customers in Louisiana, said Tuesday that power has been restored to nearly 60% of customers who lost power due to Ida, more than 535,000 of 902,000.

"We have made significant progress in getting the lights back on for our customers in spite of all the challenges we are facing," Hawkins said.

Restoration is nearly complete in the Baton Rouge region, and the company expected that "the vast majority of customers in Orleans Parish who can safely accept power" to be back online by Wednesday.

In the meantime, state officials are urging people to be cautious when using generators.

Four people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning, the Louisiana health department said, while another 141 people have been treated for inhalation of the "deadly, odorless gas" since the hurricane.

The state health department is advising people to "please use your portable or stand-by generator safely" by following the advice from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, which includes placing generators at least 20 feet away from a residence.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 663248

Reported Deaths: 7958
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1374361843
Ramsey57335934
Dakota50888490
Anoka46845473
Washington29929306
Stearns24242235
St. Louis19646328
Scott19078141
Wright17965160
Olmsted15304108
Sherburne1311399
Carver1174551
Rice8896116
Clay883393
Blue Earth838047
Crow Wing7545101
Kandiyohi729688
Chisago688456
Otter Tail645390
Benton624498
Mower538234
Goodhue537176
Winona535052
Douglas518683
Itasca501170
McLeod481161
Steele479821
Isanti478970
Beltrami475169
Morrison456562
Nobles438350
Polk418075
Becker415859
Freeborn412737
Lyon383554
Carlton380259
Pine365823
Nicollet361447
Mille Lacs346259
Brown335942
Le Sueur330529
Cass327134
Todd311634
Meeker295446
Waseca277623
Martin252733
Wabasha23244
Dodge23113
Roseau224721
Hubbard218341
Houston196116
Renville195746
Redwood191241
Fillmore182510
Pennington182320
Wadena175523
Cottonwood174924
Faribault172622
Sibley169210
Chippewa166139
Kanabec159729
Aitkin151738
Watonwan149510
Rock136219
Jackson133012
Pope12638
Pipestone121926
Yellow Medicine121620
Swift115519
Murray112810
Koochiching105919
Stevens100511
Marshall98518
Clearwater97418
Lake89121
Wilkin88014
Lac qui Parle82122
Big Stone6564
Grant6428
Mahnomen6339
Lincoln6214
Norman6139
Kittson51622
Unassigned49993
Red Lake4567
Traverse4145
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2030

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 47°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 46°
High Pressure In Control
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID challenges continue at RPS as 50+ students test positive

Image

Marigold Days returns to Mantorville this weekend

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Weather (9/8/21)

Image

Exploring Historic Forestville

Image

A look inside the brand new Overland Elementary school

Image

Covid-19 challenges for RPS as the school year starts

Image

Mantorville's Marigold Days are back

Image

Overland Elementary celebrates opening with ribbon cutting ceremony

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/8/210

Image

Mason City veteran receives new roof

Community Events