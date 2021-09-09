Clear
BREAKING NEWS Bomb threat confirmed near Victoria's Ristorante and Wine Bar Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

China tells Tencent and Netease to focus less on profit as gaming crackdown expands

China tells Tencent and Netease to focus less on profit as gaming crackdown expands

Posted: Sep 9, 2021 5:50 AM
Updated: Sep 9, 2021 5:50 AM
Posted By: By Michelle Toh, CNN Business

Chinese regulators have summoned companies to demand they play down profits and further clamp down on how minors can play video games, just days after children in the country were banned from access during the week.

State-run news agency Xinhua reported Wednesday that authorities had called in firms, including industry leaders Tencent and NetEase, to discuss restrictions around the streaming and playing of video games among minors.

During the meeting, companies were "urged to break from the solitary focus of pursuing profit or attracting players and fans," according to the report. They were also told to modify any rules or design elements of games that could be seen as "inducing addictions."

The discussions included representatives from four government agencies: the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the National Press and Publication Administration, the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, according to Xinhua.

"Companies failing to follow the requirements will be stringently punished," the state news agency reported.

Shares of Chinese gaming companies fell in response to the news. NetEase's stock closed down 5.2% in New York on Wednesday, after the state media report was published, and Tencent shares dropped 6% in Hong Kong on Thursday.

Just last week, China barred online gamers under the age of 18 from playing on weekdays and limited their play to just three hours most weekends, marking a significant escalation of restrictions on the country's massive gaming industry.

The move represented a huge tightening of earlier limits set by the agency in 2019, which had already restricted play to 90 minutes on weekdays and three hours on weekends for children.

Authorities said last week that the new restrictions were put in place to help prevent young people from becoming addicted to video games.

They reminded companies of this mandate on Wednesday, saying that game providers should "fully and faithfully impose the time limit" for minors.

"Online game companies and platforms ... should strengthen political positions and shoulder responsibilities," Xinhua wrote.

It said that authorities had instructed companies to crack down on content that promoted "wrong values" or an "unhealthy culture," such as obscenity, violence and "money-worship."

Live-stream gaming platforms were also told to step up supervision, "including banning large rewards" for underage players.

Companies are heeding the warning.

"We believe in healthy game play and take very seriously the physical and mental health of minors," Tencent said in a statement.

"We appreciate the guidance and instruction from the relevant regulators, and will work hard to be in full compliance with all rules relating to youth game addiction and content regulation."

NetEase also pledged to "strictly follow the rules and instructions."

"We will continue our efforts to deliver more quality games and promote a healthy and responsible gaming environment for minor players, as we seek to build and promote a wholesome gaming environment in China," it said in a statement.

The news comes as some critics have pointed to potential loopholes in the latest restrictions.

On Wednesday, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that some online video game stores "do not verify the age of buyers, and won't dissuade buyers even if they are aware that they are minors."

Some stores even advertise that they are not part of the "addiction prevention" campaign, according to CCTV.

— CNN's Beijing bureau contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 663248

Reported Deaths: 7958
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1374361843
Ramsey57335934
Dakota50888490
Anoka46845473
Washington29929306
Stearns24242235
St. Louis19646328
Scott19078141
Wright17965160
Olmsted15304108
Sherburne1311399
Carver1174551
Rice8896116
Clay883393
Blue Earth838047
Crow Wing7545101
Kandiyohi729688
Chisago688456
Otter Tail645390
Benton624498
Mower538234
Goodhue537176
Winona535052
Douglas518683
Itasca501170
McLeod481161
Steele479821
Isanti478970
Beltrami475169
Morrison456562
Nobles438350
Polk418075
Becker415859
Freeborn412737
Lyon383554
Carlton380259
Pine365823
Nicollet361447
Mille Lacs346259
Brown335942
Le Sueur330529
Cass327134
Todd311634
Meeker295446
Waseca277623
Martin252733
Wabasha23244
Dodge23113
Roseau224721
Hubbard218341
Houston196116
Renville195746
Redwood191241
Fillmore182510
Pennington182320
Wadena175523
Cottonwood174924
Faribault172622
Sibley169210
Chippewa166139
Kanabec159729
Aitkin151738
Watonwan149510
Rock136219
Jackson133012
Pope12638
Pipestone121926
Yellow Medicine121620
Swift115519
Murray112810
Koochiching105919
Stevens100511
Marshall98518
Clearwater97418
Lake89121
Wilkin88014
Lac qui Parle82122
Big Stone6564
Grant6428
Mahnomen6339
Lincoln6214
Norman6139
Kittson51622
Unassigned49993
Red Lake4567
Traverse4145
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2030

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 47°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 46°
High Pressure In Control
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID challenges continue at RPS as 50+ students test positive

Image

Marigold Days returns to Mantorville this weekend

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Weather (9/8/21)

Image

Exploring Historic Forestville

Image

A look inside the brand new Overland Elementary school

Image

Covid-19 challenges for RPS as the school year starts

Image

Mantorville's Marigold Days are back

Image

Overland Elementary celebrates opening with ribbon cutting ceremony

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/8/210

Image

Mason City veteran receives new roof

Community Events