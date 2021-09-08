Clear

Families of 9/11 victims are still looking for answers in court

Families of 9/11 victims are still looking for answers in court

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 7:20 PM
Updated: Sep 8, 2021 7:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

The US government and its NATO allies invaded Afghanistan almost immediately after the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, seeking accountability from al Qaeda and Osama bin Laden for murdering nearly 3,000 people. It began what would become a two-decade military odyssey in nation-building that ended messily last month when Americans handed control of Afghanistan back to the Taliban.

But the family members of 9/11 victims are still pursuing accountability from another country -- Saudi Arabia -- as well as seeking more information hidden by the US government in US courts.

Secrecy has fueled theories. The kingdom has denied any involvement, and the US long ago decided that Saudi Arabia, its strategic partner in the Middle East, had no role in the attacks -- though 15 of the 19 9/11 hijackers were Saudi citizens. So had bin Laden been, although he had been expelled from the kingdom and his citizenship revoked.

Suspicion of Saudi Arabia has persisted, however, and the dogged efforts of 9/11 families over the past two decades have forced the US, bit by bit, to share early leads that tied the hijackers to Saudi officials but were shrouded in secrecy and hidden from public view as classified information.

Persistence has yielded results. More details on those investigations could be forthcoming as a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia proceeds in court.

That lawsuit exists only because, after a years-long campaign by the 9/11 families, Congress passed a special law in 2016 allowing individuals to sue governments for terror attacks.

President Joe Biden has tried to keep a campaign promise to release FBI information related to 9/11 investigations by ordering a review of information at the bureau. A group of 9/11 families had asked him to stay away from Ground Zero unless the documents were released.

RELATED: Saudi embassy says it welcomes the release of classified documents related to September 11 attacks

A military commission case proceed at Guantanamo. Separate from the 9/11 families lawsuit, there has been movement this week in military commissions at Guantanamo Bay for 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others accused of having a hand in the attacks.

This military commission has been drawn out for many reasons, including issues surrounding the fact the US subjected the men to enhanced interrogation techniques -- in other words, torture -- and because of the Covid-19 pandemic. They appeared at pretrial hearings this week but the trial likely won't begin until 2022. It has been delayed several times. The five detainees were arraigned in 2012.

CNN's Ellie Kaufman has been covering the military tribunal against alleged 9/11 conspirators.

Justice takes a very long time. That both the 9/11 lawsuit and the military commission are still ongoing 20 years after the attacks is proof of the difficulty of achieving justice and accountability for a terror plot that not only brought down skyscrapers in Manhattan, left a gaping hole in the Pentagon and brought down four jetliners but also changed the way Americans live and travel.

First, the 28 pages. A first step in this long story of persistence by 9/11 families who blame Saudi Arabia was the effort to declassify 28 pages of the landmark 9/11 Commission report that investigated the causes of the attacks.

The only part of the report kept secret, the 28 pages were kept classified for years until they were released, under public pressure, during the Obama administration.

Saudi contacts with hijackers. Those long-classified documents confirmed that some of the 9/11 hijackers had been in contact with and received support from individuals connected to the Saudi government, CNN reported at the time of the release.

They included the stunning revelation that the phone number of Prince Bandar bin Sultan, who was then Saudi ambassador to the US, was in the phone book of Abu Zubaydah, who is currently held at the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay and was an associate of bin Laden.

Separately, the US Supreme Court has agreed to take up Zubaydah's request for information from CIA contractors about his detention and torture in Poland, where there is a Polish criminal trial regarding the CIA black site there.

In addition to Bandar's number, Zubaydah had the unlisted number of a guard who worked at the Saudi Embassy in the US. The 28 pages also described Bandar's financial support for a man, Osama Bassnan, who had been in contact with two of the hijackers.

CNN's Jennifer Rizzo wrote a more in-depth review of the 28 pages.

In 2020, as part of the lawsuit brought by 9/11 family members, the US Department of Justice accidentally included the name of another Saudi Embassy official, Ahmed al-Jarrah, in court documents. Read more about al-Jarrah from ProPublica, which reported he was investigated by the FBI, but there was no evidence to suggest he was at all involved in the 9/11 plot.

US presidents have sought to shield Saudi Arabia from US lawsuits, citing the need for national security and to protect Americans from retaliatory lawsuits.

The Trump administration fought against the release of al-Jarrah's name, for instance.

Obama vetoed a congressional effort to authorize 9/11 families to sue Saudi Arabia in federal court.

It was the only time during his presidency that Congress overrode an Obama veto.

"Obviously all of us still carry the scars and trauma of 9/11," he told CNN's Jake Tapper in 2016, pointing out that the US had set up a victim compensation fund for the families.

"The concern that I've had has nothing to do with Saudi Arabia, per se, or my sympathy for 9/11 families. It has to do with me not wanting a situation in which we're suddenly exposed to liabilities for all the work we're doing around the world."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 657492

Reported Deaths: 7949
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1363791843
Ramsey56935932
Dakota50485489
Anoka46461473
Washington29690306
Stearns24075234
St. Louis19432328
Scott18942141
Wright17791159
Olmsted15162108
Sherburne1299399
Carver1164751
Rice8818116
Clay874092
Blue Earth828247
Crow Wing7457100
Kandiyohi724588
Chisago680856
Otter Tail640989
Benton618698
Goodhue532776
Mower531934
Winona527252
Douglas514683
Itasca496470
Isanti475170
McLeod474661
Beltrami468769
Steele465921
Morrison452562
Nobles436450
Polk415075
Becker411258
Freeborn404937
Lyon381754
Carlton377959
Pine363023
Nicollet358347
Mille Lacs342159
Brown333142
Le Sueur326529
Cass319634
Todd308934
Meeker292746
Waseca273923
Martin251333
Wabasha23044
Dodge22733
Roseau224121
Hubbard216241
Houston194116
Renville193646
Redwood190041
Pennington180620
Fillmore180310
Wadena174123
Cottonwood174024
Faribault169922
Sibley166510
Chippewa165639
Kanabec158929
Aitkin150338
Watonwan146910
Rock136119
Jackson132512
Pope12558
Pipestone121126
Yellow Medicine121020
Swift115419
Murray112410
Koochiching103919
Stevens99411
Marshall98118
Clearwater96818
Lake88821
Wilkin87914
Lac qui Parle81422
Big Stone6464
Grant6328
Mahnomen6289
Lincoln6144
Norman6049
Kittson51322
Unassigned49693
Red Lake4527
Traverse4075
Lake of the Woods3724
Cook1990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Warming up into the start of the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/8/210

Image

Mason City veteran receives new roof

Image

HYATT PLACE HOTEL

Image

Salvation Army asks for Water Donations

Image

Gov. Walz visits local elementary school to tout vaccinations

Image

Chateau theater

Image

MU variant

Image

Climate change money

Image

Sean's Weather 9/8

Image

Caulking project along the Zumbro River

Community Events