Daytime Emmys Fast Facts

Here's a look at the Daytime Emmy Awards, which recognize television programming from the hours of 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 25, 2021 - The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are presented virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

June 26, 2020 - The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are presented virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Facts

Daytime Emmys are presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Emmy Awards are named after "Immy," an abbreviation for the image orthicon camera. It was later changed to "Emmy," which seemed more feminine.

The first Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony was held in 1974. Prior to this, a small number of daytime awards were presented along with the Primetime Emmy Awards.

2021 Winners (selected)

Outstanding Drama Series:

"General Hospital"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Maurice Benard, "General Hospital"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, "The Bold and the Beautiful"

Outstanding Morning Program:

"CBS Sunday Morning"

Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment:

"The Kelly Clarkson Show"

Outstanding Talk Show/Informative:

"Red Table Talk "

Full list of winners

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.