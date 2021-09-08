Clear

Hajj Pilgrimage Fast Facts

Hajj Pilgrimage Fast Facts

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 7:21 PM
Updated: Sep 8, 2021 7:21 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at Hajj, an annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. More than two million Muslims perform the pilgrimage annually.

Facts

July 7, 2022 - The Hajj pilgrimage is expected to start.

Hajj, Hadj or Hadjdj - the spelling HAJJ is the preferred CNN style.

READ: A Journey through Hajj, Islam's special pilgrimage

Other Facts

Performing Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Islam requires every Muslim who is physically and financially able to make the journey to the holy city of Mecca at least once in his or her life.

Hajj takes place two months and 10 days after Ramadan ends, during the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah.

The height of Hajj corresponds with the major Islamic holy day Eid al-Adha, which commemorates Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son on Divine orders.

The pilgrimage, conducted over five days, includes numerous detailed rituals including wearing a special garment that symbolizes human equality and unity before God, a circular, counter-clockwise procession around the Kaaba, and the symbolic stoning of evil.

Kaaba (Ka'bah), a cube-shaped structure draped in black silk, is the most sacred shrine of Islam and the chief goal of the pilgrimage.

There is a black stone enclosed in a silver ring in the eastern corner of the Kaaba. Muslims believe that the stone was given to Abraham by the angel Gabriel. Participants touch or kiss the stone to end the ceremony around the Kaaba.

People who have completed the pilgrimage may add the phrase al-Hajj or hajji (pilgrim) to their names.

Incidents/Stampedes

1987 - More than 400 people, mainly Iranian Shiite pilgrims, are killed in clashes with Saudi security forces during anti-Western protests in Mecca.

1990 - 1,426 pilgrims are trampled to death.

1994 - A stampede near Jamarat Bridge kills 270 pilgrims.

April 1997 - A fire in Mina, Saudi Arabia, tears through a sprawling, overcrowded tent city, trapping and killing more than 340 pilgrims and injuring 1,500.

1998 - One hundred eighty people die in a stampede near Mecca at the end of Hajj.

February 1, 2004 - A stampede kills 251 Muslim pilgrims and injures 244 more at a stone-throwing ritual which has been the source of deadly trampling in the past.

January 5, 2006 - A small hotel in Mecca collapses, killing at least 76 people. The hotel, Luluat Alkheir, is occupied by Asian pilgrims when it collapses.

January 12, 2006 - A stampede kills at least 363 people. The stampede, like others in the past, happens during the stone-throwing ritual in which the pilgrims stone a symbolic devil.

September 11, 2015 - Days before the start of the Hajj, 107 people are killed when a powerful storm topples a construction crane, sending it crashing through the roof of the Grand Mosque in Mecca. At least 238 others are injured, according to the nation's civil defense authorities. The Grand Mosque is the largest in the world and surrounds the Kaaba.

September 24, 2015 - During the annual Hajj pilgrimage, a stampede kills more than 700 people and injures nearly 900 others, according to state media. The incident occurs during the ritual known as "stoning the devil" in the tent city of Mina.

May 30, 2016 - Iran bars its pilgrims from traveling to Mecca to take part in the Hajj pilgrimage after accusing Saudi Arabia of failing to guarantee the safety of its citizens.

June 22, 2020 - A statement from Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah states that as Covid-19 cases continue to grow globally, and because of the risks of coronavirus spreading in crowded spaces and from other countries, the Hajj will "take place this year with a limited number of pilgrims from all nationalities residing in Saudi Arabia only, who are willing to perform Hajj."

July 28, 2020-August 1, 2020 - About 1,000 pilgrims attend the Hajj. The number of attendees is restricted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 657492

Reported Deaths: 7949
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1363791843
Ramsey56935932
Dakota50485489
Anoka46461473
Washington29690306
Stearns24075234
St. Louis19432328
Scott18942141
Wright17791159
Olmsted15162108
Sherburne1299399
Carver1164751
Rice8818116
Clay874092
Blue Earth828247
Crow Wing7457100
Kandiyohi724588
Chisago680856
Otter Tail640989
Benton618698
Goodhue532776
Mower531934
Winona527252
Douglas514683
Itasca496470
Isanti475170
McLeod474661
Beltrami468769
Steele465921
Morrison452562
Nobles436450
Polk415075
Becker411258
Freeborn404937
Lyon381754
Carlton377959
Pine363023
Nicollet358347
Mille Lacs342159
Brown333142
Le Sueur326529
Cass319634
Todd308934
Meeker292746
Waseca273923
Martin251333
Wabasha23044
Dodge22733
Roseau224121
Hubbard216241
Houston194116
Renville193646
Redwood190041
Pennington180620
Fillmore180310
Wadena174123
Cottonwood174024
Faribault169922
Sibley166510
Chippewa165639
Kanabec158929
Aitkin150338
Watonwan146910
Rock136119
Jackson132512
Pope12558
Pipestone121126
Yellow Medicine121020
Swift115419
Murray112410
Koochiching103919
Stevens99411
Marshall98118
Clearwater96818
Lake88821
Wilkin87914
Lac qui Parle81422
Big Stone6464
Grant6328
Mahnomen6289
Lincoln6144
Norman6049
Kittson51322
Unassigned49693
Red Lake4527
Traverse4075
Lake of the Woods3724
Cook1990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Warming up into the start of the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/8/210

Image

Mason City veteran receives new roof

Image

HYATT PLACE HOTEL

Image

Salvation Army asks for Water Donations

Image

Gov. Walz visits local elementary school to tout vaccinations

Image

Chateau theater

Image

MU variant

Image

Climate change money

Image

Sean's Weather 9/8

Image

Caulking project along the Zumbro River

Community Events