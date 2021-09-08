Clear

Black man's statue is the lone monument standing on historic street in former capital of the Confederacy

Black man's statue is the lone monument standing on historic street in former capital of the Confederacy

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 7:20 PM
Updated: Sep 8, 2021 7:20 PM
Posted By: By Nicquel Terry Ellis and Chandelis Duster, CNN

A towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday, adding to a growing list of Confederate symbols that have been taken down across the country since George Floyd's death sparked a nationwide reckoning with police brutality and racism.

The removal of Lee -- the last Confederate statue to be pulled from Richmond's historic Monument Avenue -- makes Black tennis legend Arthur Ashe the lone monument still standing on the street. Ashe was born in Richmond and shattered records in the sport and championed civil rights. A statue honoring him was added to the street in 1996.

Activists, some of whom gathered Wednesday to watch the Lee statue come down, praised the move, saying it was a step toward progress in the movement for racial equality.

The fight to get Confederate monuments removed has gained steam in recent years, with many civil rights activists saying the structures are racist and offensive because they honor Confederate leaders who promoted the enslavement of Black people.

While the calls to remove them grew last summer when protesters vandalized and toppled many Confederate symbols, some battles started after Dylann Roof killed nine Black people in a Charleston, South Carolina, church in 2015 in an effort to "start a race war."

Confederate monument supporters argue that the structures honor history and heritage.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam had announced plans to to remove the Lee statue last year, but it was delayed by a court battle with Richmond residents who sued, arguing that an 1890 deed and an 1889 General Assembly joint resolution prohibited the governor from directing the removal of a state monument from state property.

The Virginia Supreme Court recently ruled against the residents.

Northam said in a statement that Lee was the last standing Confederate statue on the historic avenue. Other Confederate statues on the street were previously removed in response to demonstrations there in the last year.

"The public monuments reflect the story we choose to tell about who we are as a people," Northam said. "It is time to display history as history, and use the public memorials to honor the full and inclusive truth of who we are today and in the future."

Lawrence West, founder of Black Lives Matter RVA, told CNN that it is "very satisfying, gratifying" to see the Lee statue gone in the former capital of the Confederacy.

"Robert E. Lee standing here on Monument Avenue is very symbolic to the Confederate mindset, you know the levels of oppression that people feel on a regular day-to-day basis," West said. "With the coming down of the monument it is also a part of coming down with those types of ideals. It brings some closure to the conversation, 'It's OK to be racist'."

Alexcia Cleveland, a Richmond-based public historian, said she hopes the removal of the statue demonstrates the importance of challenging narratives that fail to recognize the underlying issues with race in America. One example, she said, is the need to challenge states removing critical race theory or racial education from schools.

"There's all sorts of narratives that people need to pay attention to and actively challenge," Cleveland said.

Here is a look at other Confederate monuments that have been removed since last year:

Charlottesville removed two Confederate statues

In July, bronze statues of two generals were removed from public property in Charlottesville, Virginia, almost four years after they were a flashpoint for a violent "Unite the Right" rally that left one person dead. The equestrian monuments were of Lee in Market Street Park and Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson in Court Square Park.

The City Council voted in June to take the statues down after a three-year court battle.

Monuments were removed in Georgia

In February, officials removed two Confederate monuments including the stone monument "1861-1865 Lest We Forget" outside the Gwinnett County Courthouse in Lawrenceville and one of Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston, which sat in downtown Dalton.

The Lawrenceville monument had been vandalized at least twice last year. Officials placed it in storage until court proceedings were finished determining its fate.

The monument of Johnston was moved to the historic Huff House by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which owns the statue.

Prior to those removals, a 30-foot obelisk at Decatur Square in Decatur had been taken down in June 2020 after the city argued it'd become a threat to public safety during recent protests.

Lee statue removed from US Capitol

Virginia's statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from the US Capitol in December 2020. It had been there since 1909. Northam said in December that Lee's statue would be replaced by Barbara Johns, a Black woman who walked out of her high school in 1951 to protest unequal school conditions.

The statue of Lee provided by Virginia was one of several statues around the Capitol depicting Confederate soldiers and officials. Its removal came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for the removal of those statues.

Statues removed during 2020 uprisings

Several Confederate and related statues were removed immediately following the protests that erupted following Floyd's death last year.

Some were toppled by protesters and officials opted not to reinstall them. Other statues were ordered removed by local officials and lawmakers who agreed with demonstrators that the structures were offensive. Among the statues taken down in the spring and summer of 2020 were:

  • Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson in Richmond.
  • Politician John C. Calhoun in Charleston, South Carolina.
  • A soldier known as Johnny Reb in Norfolk, Virginia.
  • The John Breckinridge Castleman monument, a statue of a Confederate soldier in the heart of downtown Louisville, Kentucky.
  • A 122-year-old statue and plaque that honored fallen Confederate soldiers in downtown Jacksonville, Florida.
  • Edward Carmack, a former US senator and newspaper owner known for attacking civil rights advocates such as Ida B. Wells, in Nashville, Tennessee.
  • A bronze statue of a Confederate soldier named "Appomattox" in Alexandria, Virginia.
  • The Jefferson Davis statue in the Kentucky Capitol rotunda in Frankfort.
  • Confederate Adm. Raphael Semmes in Mobile, Alabama.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 657492

Reported Deaths: 7949
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1363791843
Ramsey56935932
Dakota50485489
Anoka46461473
Washington29690306
Stearns24075234
St. Louis19432328
Scott18942141
Wright17791159
Olmsted15162108
Sherburne1299399
Carver1164751
Rice8818116
Clay874092
Blue Earth828247
Crow Wing7457100
Kandiyohi724588
Chisago680856
Otter Tail640989
Benton618698
Goodhue532776
Mower531934
Winona527252
Douglas514683
Itasca496470
Isanti475170
McLeod474661
Beltrami468769
Steele465921
Morrison452562
Nobles436450
Polk415075
Becker411258
Freeborn404937
Lyon381754
Carlton377959
Pine363023
Nicollet358347
Mille Lacs342159
Brown333142
Le Sueur326529
Cass319634
Todd308934
Meeker292746
Waseca273923
Martin251333
Wabasha23044
Dodge22733
Roseau224121
Hubbard216241
Houston194116
Renville193646
Redwood190041
Pennington180620
Fillmore180310
Wadena174123
Cottonwood174024
Faribault169922
Sibley166510
Chippewa165639
Kanabec158929
Aitkin150338
Watonwan146910
Rock136119
Jackson132512
Pope12558
Pipestone121126
Yellow Medicine121020
Swift115419
Murray112410
Koochiching103919
Stevens99411
Marshall98118
Clearwater96818
Lake88821
Wilkin87914
Lac qui Parle81422
Big Stone6464
Grant6328
Mahnomen6289
Lincoln6144
Norman6049
Kittson51322
Unassigned49693
Red Lake4527
Traverse4075
Lake of the Woods3724
Cook1990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Warming up into the start of the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/8/210

Image

Mason City veteran receives new roof

Image

HYATT PLACE HOTEL

Image

Salvation Army asks for Water Donations

Image

Gov. Walz visits local elementary school to tout vaccinations

Image

Chateau theater

Image

MU variant

Image

Climate change money

Image

Sean's Weather 9/8

Image

Caulking project along the Zumbro River

Community Events